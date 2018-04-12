FBI lovers, Trump hating agents still have top security clearance

Sen. Rand Paul blasted the FBI on Wednesday in response to an inquiry on reassigned FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
The Kentucky Republican didn’t mince words in a tweet about the adulterous duo who were caught sending anti-Trump text messages during the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling of the 2016 election.
Mr. Paul told his 2.34 million Twitter followers that the FBI “admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information!”
A carefully-worded letter dated March 30 by FBI Assistant Director Gregory Brower appeared to validate Mr. Paul’s worst fears.
“All FBI employees must maintain a Top Secret security clearance,” Mr. Brower wrote. “Because of security concerns and law enforcement sensitivities, the FBI does not reveal the specific accesses granted to particular employees.”
Mr. Strzok, who investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s infamous email server before his reassignment, engaged in conversations where Mr. Trump was referred to as a ” menace” who needed to be stopped.
“It was the most extreme bias I’ve ever seen,” Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and a member of the House Oversight Committee, said on CNN in January. “We knew before the text messages came out — we suspected the fix was in on the Clinton investigation. Now that Strzok-Page text messages have come on we know the fix was in … He said Trump is awful, Clinton should win 100 million to zero. It went a lot more than ‘they didn’t like Trump.’ It was animus against Trump.”
Mr. Paul’s Jan. 30 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray cautioned that Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page should no longer have access to Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act databases.
“If they’re still FBI agents, which apparently they are, the non-answer specifically really is an answer, and says they can search our databases,” the senator told Fox News on Wednesday.
“Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are enemies of President Trump. They were spending time at work trying to figure out how to keep him from being president, and if he were president, trying to have some sort of insurance policy to, I guess, prevent him from acting as president,” Mr. Paul said.
BREAKING: FBI admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information! pic.twitter.com/T5rxuzekyk
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2018
BREAKING: FBI admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information! pic.twitter.com/T5rxuzekyk
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Hey Jeff Do Nothing Sessions, why haven’t these clowns, Strzok and Page been fired from the FBI and sent to jail? Sessions, the incompetent establishment swamp creature! If we threw the swamp creatures from the FBI and the DOJ in a garbage disposal, the EPA would fine us for putting toxic waste in the sewer!
If all FBI agents need to have top security clearance, the obvious solution is to fire him so he is no longer an FBI agent. Let’s not make this more complicated than it is. Trump needs to make more examples of FBI agents who place their fingers upon the scales of justice, not to mention election outcomes. Is not this Russian investigation farce all about reweighing the elections with fingers on scales? Well this one got caught red handed and ANY executive worth his weight fires the miscreant employee before he/she can hide the evidence, or take home the office equipment. Civil servants may need employment protection,,,not Uncivil would be manipulating masters. Strzok needs to be broomed NOW and Trump needs to by-pass the hierarchy and go directly to the firing of the problem.
That these two still are honored with high-level security clearances within the fbi tells us everything that we need to know. The fbi has become more like the kgb..!!
FBI Director Wray needs to be Fired , for not getting the FBI under control. When you have agents that intentionally screw up an investigation because of political stances, they all need to go. And they need to go now, suspended investigated and FIRED!!! AG Sessions wake up or move aside.
Agree with you Made… As I have said here consistently, I believe that Sessions is part of the Deep State.