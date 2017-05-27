FBI investigating shooting at NSA complex; suspect arrested

(UPI) — Several people were injured in a shooting Wednesday near the entrance to the National Security Agency’s Maryland headquarters, authorities said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred on Maryland’s Highway 32 near the campus’ security gates around 7:15 a.m, after a black SUV attempted to enter NSA’s Fort Meade complex without authorization.

“The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” the agency said in a statement.

Fort Meade is located about 30 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., and serves as headquarters for a number of government agencies — including the NSA, United States Cyber Command and the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The injured, which include a police officer, were hospitalized, but officials said it doesn’t appear anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Police said they have arrested a suspect. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it has taken over as the lead investigator of the shooting.

Highway 32 was closed in both directions Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said — adding that the situation would “cause delays in bus transportation for students near Fort Meade.”

The White House said in a statement that President Donald Trump was informed of the shooting.

“The president has been briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

The suspect was not immediately identified, and a motive is not yet known.

