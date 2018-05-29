FBI got tips about Oklahoma City shooting suspect’s videos, did nothing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The FBI says it was contacted about a YouTube channel associated with the Oklahoma City restaurant shooting suspect but determined no further action was needed.
The FBI said Saturday it was contacted twice about the channel associated with 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, killed by bystanders after wounding three people on Thursday.
Officials say a caller earlier this month reported concerns about the channel, but didn’t mention any potential threat of violence and didn’t have knowledge of the man possessing weapons. The FBI says per protocol, no further investigation was warranted.
Earlier this year, the FBI got an informal tip regarding the YouTube account but determined the content was protected by the First Amendment.
In the channel, Tilghman describes demons possessing his TV and says he’s “really losing it.”
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
One could decide that the FBI is refusing to act on tips of dangerous individuals so that gun confiscation will be easier.
Also, they promoted many not well qualified and often naive individuals to high-level positions under the pretext of increasing diversity.
This is a trend that can be seen across many Western countries. Not surprising, the West seem to be unable to resist huge invasion of unassimilable aliens. And the trans-national ruling clique sees to it that the naive ones are appointed our defenders.
Remember the next time you vote, don’t vote on anyone who might be even a little bit naive. Naive leaders, even if absence of other vices, will make us lose America to those who want to dispossess and displace us.
And like i said when we were told the exact same thing, about the shooter t Majory high, WHY HAVE AN FBI anymore, when we have these warnings given TO THEM< and they keep ignoring them time and time again?
someone most likely called in a tip about President Trump and a hooker so they checked up on that story instead,
got to have you priorities.
How many times has it happened now that the FBI had prior information on the shooters but apparently either didn’t have the resources (probably all tied up in Trump investigations) or just chose to ignore the warning signs. They need to get back to their primary mission of protecting the public from violent criminals rather than political witch hunts.
TOO many times for it just to be incompetence. Which is why i am feeling more and more, that those who fling the conspiracy theories around, about all these shooters are being staged by the left, is starting to look more and more like the truth.
After the proof piles up high enough, it’s no longer a conspiracy theory. It’s conspiracy fact.
The FBI are in fact conspiring to destroy America. There’s no denying this.
Un-create the FBI. Defund it. Fire all the Swamp dwellers. Do nothing at all to relocate all the fired employees into other govt agencies. Just get rid of them.