FBI got tip on Florida shooter, in January; failed to investigate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The agency said Friday that the tip should’ve been investigated thoroughly because it was a potential threat to life. Cruz has been arrested and charged with killing 17 people at a high school earlier this week.
On Jan. 5, a tipster who was close to Cruz called the FBI and provided information about Cruz’s guns, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts. The FBI says the caller expressed concerns Cruz could attack a school.
The FBI was also notified about a comment on a YouTube video posted by a “Nikolas Cruz” last year. It investigated the comment but did not determine who made it.
They were to busy protecting the Clintons and staff, and going after Russia paperwork against Trump.
Is law enforcement now empowered to arrest/prosecute people before they commit a crime?
No, but they are empowered to INVESTIGATE. That’s why they’re called the Federal Bureau of INVESTIGATION. They dropped the ball.
you forget that the american left wants these mass shootings to further the socialist/communist
agenda.
and the crown jewel is banning guns.
This is the second instance where the FBI was notified and they did nothing! Great job FBI and I want to thank the idiot retired FBI agent that was on Tucker Carlson’s show last night, who indicated that there was no way the FBI could track the You Tube video that Cruz posted, which is a bunch of bull. Of course that is the same retired FBI agent who defended the fake Dossier on the Fox Business channel a few weeks ago. You get a warrant and then investigate. Like hardheaded stated above, they were too busy going after Trump based on a fake Dossier.
Obama plants in our governmental agencies, there to destroy the 2nd amendment.
News Flash
Totally agree FBI to busy looking for Russians.
and today The FBI probe surnuff found 13 Russians buying ads on Facebook .
Where is Detective Dick Tracy ?… when we need him.
… with no Americans involved. Guess Dems don’t understand the definition of “collusion”
I believe that only Americans would think the FBI are this “world leading” police/investigative force….they are actually a complete joke who couldn’t find blood in a snowbank…and they are corrupt as well….
They probably thought that he was more of a threat than Randy Weaver’s wife at Ruby Ridge and the women and children at the Branch Davidian compound and decided to hang around the cafeteria eating quiche and drinking frapaccinos while updating their Facebook pages.