FBI employees received ‘improper’ gifts from reporters, routinely leaked to media without authorization: IG report

Numerous FBI employees accepted inappropriate gifts from reporters and routinely spoke to media outlets without authorization during the Hillary Clinton email probe, the Justice Department’s watchdog revealed in Thursday’s long-awaited accountability report.
The shocking revelation came just a week after the former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee — who was in charge of maintaining all classified information from the Executive Office to the panel — was indicted for allegedly giving false statements to FBI agents looking into possible leaks to reporters.
“We identified instances where FBI employees improperly received benefits from reporters, including tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events,” reads the report by the inspector general, Michael Horowitz.
How much more do we have to know about the traitors in the FBI before we do what needs to be done – disband it and make sure that none of its employees ever work in law enforcement again?
We’ve seen all we need to see. Get out the pruning saw.
Hey Trump, clean out the swamp and that includes your FBI Director, Christopher Slime Ball Wray, who is a friend of Comeys and who is an establishment deep state dirty politician, who is blocking Congresses attempt to get e-mails. Wray is protecting his corrupt FBI!
After the IG Report, why aren’t rabid reporters parked outside the homes of Peter Strock, Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Judge Contreras, Andy McCabe, James Comey, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Huma Adedin, Sally Yates, et al, to get their opinion/excuse/explanation for their sedition and treason.
Why does Peter Strock still have a job, and why do these people still have security clearances? Asking for a friend.
All good questions, RJAARC. However, none of us are holding our breath waiting for the WORTHLESS Leftist LOON sycophants in the “mainstream” media to “report” on this story, except to try to minimize and spin it in favor of the corrupt Commucrats infesting the FBI! To regard these propaganda SHILLS for the Commucrat Party as the “watchdogs” of the public that freedom of the press was SUPPOSED to ensure is enough to make a person weep in rage and frustration. They do nothing but SPIT ON the freedoms our Founding Fathers gave them when they COLLUDE with the corrupt Commucrats to keep the American public in the DARK about all their CRIMINAL CORRUPTION.
Sorry to say, but it is time to break up the FBI. It is too corrupt and compromised. Got a real feel for its institutionalized corruption during the Whitey Bulger days in Boston over 30 years ago. It’s only gotten worse.
The US Marshalls, DEA, DHS can do most, if not all, of its functions. Sometimes you do have to kill an institution to save it. This is one of those times. Christopher Wray, with his flaccid, uninspiring, weak, press conference on Friday proved he is also a Swamp Dweller, and not up to the job of fixing the FBI. The entire 7th floor, including him, has to go.
The slime of corruption that Obama and Hillary Clinton left all over our ENTIRE government has RUINED the FBI. And the Dems’ INCESTUOUS relationship with the Lyin’ Left “mainstream” media is confirmed once more in this DISGUSTING news. Anybody who still believes the media are the impartial “watchdogs” of the public who report the truth about what our government is doing, I have a nice piece of oceanfront property in Oklahoma I’ll let you have, cheap!
Today’s lamestream media “news” reporters would not know the truth if it reared up and punched them in the face. They stopped reporting actual NEWS a long time ago. Now they don’t even PRETEND to be unbiased–they just blatantly spew Commucrat propaganda 24/7–apparently with the FULL help and cooperation of the FBI and OTHER corrupt government entites.