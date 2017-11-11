FBI counterterror chief, reportedly drunk, loses weapon

Robert Manson, a supervisor in the FBI’s counterterrorism division, got drunk — allegedly — during a party with exotic dancers, better known as strippers, at a hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, went to bed, woke up and found his service weapon missing.
This isn’t just embarrassing. It’s downright dangerous to innocent American citizens.
Cut to video, “When FBI Guys Go Crazy.” The subtitle? “FBI Follies: Following in the Footsteps of the Secret Service.”
Seriously. Could we please keep the federal law enforcement weapons out of the hands of strippers? Seems a simple request.
Here’s how the New York Times reports the story: “Manson, a unit chief in the F.B.I.’s international terrorism section, had his Glock .40-caliber handgun, a $6,000 Rolex watch and $60 cash stolen from his room at the Westin hotel in Charlotte. … Manson and other senior agents were in Charlotte for training … The agents later told the police that they had been drinking with women who said they were exotic dancers.”
Nice.
What a red-faced moment for the agency. To say the least.
Police officers for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to investigate the thefts, during which they ascertained “Manson was incapacitated because of alcohol.”
In other words, he was stone-cold drunk — a stumbling, bumbling idiot.
“A fellow agent, Kevin Thuman, gave the report,” the New York Times went on.
And here’s the kicker — the red flag to watch.
“Federal law allows agents to carry concealed weapons while off duty, but not while they are intoxicated. … FBI rules prohibit agents from leaving their guns in unsecure places,” the newspaper reported. “No arrests have been made and police officers have not recovered the gun.”
Great. So an FBI agent’s gun is out there, floating around in some undisclosed circle — some undisclosed circle related to the field of stripping. And the cover-up at the federal level goes on. The incident occurred in July, post-James Comey and pre-Christopher Wray, when Andrew McCabe was interim agency director (McCabe, who’s married to the Democratic-donating, Hillary Clinton-loving Jill McCabe). Yet America’s taxpayers, the ones who pay, apparently, for FBI agents to get drunk and hang with strippers and compromise citizen security by losing their weapons, are just learning of it all now.
Remember when Secret Service agents went similarly wild?
As CNN noted in early 2015: “Gate-crashing agents make 4 Secret Service scandals in 3 years.”
The story detailed how the second-in-charge of Barack Obama’s presidential detail went out for a night of drinking and driving that ended only when the taxpayer-funded vehicle smashed into a White House barrier — and how agents serving in Colombia were caught in embarrassing throes of passion with local prostitutes, just feet from where Obama’s own hotel digs. That latter story came to light ’cause the prostitutes were pissed they didn’t get paid.
Eight Secret Service agents lost their jobs over that public relations headache.
Now how about Manson?
Michael Kortan, a spokesman for the FBI, said the North Carolina hotel incident was under internal investigation. But come on now. It happened back in July — July 10, to be exact, according to Fox News.
Does it really take that long to review a hotel camera or two?
Regardless, this is more than embarrassing for the FBI. Citizen safety is at issue. There’s a missing weapon involved — a missing weapon the FBI let into the world. And try as the agency might to keep a lid on the whole shameful drunken partying hotel matter, fact is, if a citizen ends up being injured by this weapon, the FBI will be culpable. And that’s not just red-faced. That’s near-criminal.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
A misguided under the influence exotic dancing fool Manson like this one, has not gone as socially Helter-Skelter since Charles Manson and company danced with Sharon Tate, and the results will probably end the same way. They must be related or at least carry the same careless uncaring Liberal DNA. We taxpayers are getting sick and tired of paying for THEIR immediate gratifications gone wild resulting in long term social destruction. Tine for a “YOUR FIRED”
Kate Steinle was killed by a stolen service weapon… and “they” want to steal our means of self defense so only they will have guns… If you trust them, you are forging your own chains!
Back in July? Presumably, while the internal “investigation” has gone on for lo, these many months, (???), this evidently irresponsible Manson continued on the payroll, though, perhaps, on leave. A $6,000 Rolex watch? On an FBI officer’s pay? This one stinks as much as Comey’s obviously partisan, probably illegal, activities, but we only learn about any of it because of leaks, or investigative reporting by a handful of genuine journalists. Why hasn’t Manson already been demoted, stripped of perquisites, security clearance, humiliated, and FIRED?
Liberalism at its finest. Reduce standards when hiring aka hiring liberals!
An FBI official had a $6,000 Rolex? And wore it to a strip club? What would he wear to someplace fancy? Any FBI agent, no matter how high-ranking, who owns a $6,000 wristwatch is being overpaid — by somebody — unless he was already wealthy when he joined the Bureau.