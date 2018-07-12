FBI agent Strzok’s hearing hijacked by angry Democrats

Embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok’s Thursday appearance in front of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees was disrupted when he refused to answer questions and angry Democrats tried to hijack the hearing.
House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte threatened Strzok with criminal liability if he refused to answer a question from Rep. Trey Gowdy, as Strzok insisted that FBI lawyers counseled him not to answer any questions about ongoing investigations.
“Mr. Strzok, you are under subpoena and are required to answer the question,” Goodlatte asserted.
Ranking Member Nadler interrupted Goodlatte with a point of order and defended Strzok from having to answer the committee’s questions, but Goodlatte shot back, “the point of order is not well taken.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Daily Caller.
These committee hearings are a joke. No one ever gets prosecuted. Secondly, Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch was on the Fox Business Channel last night and he indicated that if Congress finds someone in contempt, Congress can have the Sargent at Arms put that person under arrest and Congress can have that person put in prison until they cooperate. Does anyone think the RINOS will ever do that? It will never happen. The legal system for the deep state / Washington establishment is that no one is ever punished. The hearings are all a waste.
It is amazing that a lying scum bag like this so called FBI agent can convince the democrats that he is not bias! In his opening statement he showed he hates the President, those democrats do not want the truth, they want open borders, let the corrupt FBI exist as is. Those elected representatives make me ashamed that I was once a democrat and I did if fact vote democrat. He thinks the law does not apply to himself and he is smarter that all of americans including /congress.
If it was a Republican, he’d be dead.
Strzok and the Democrats have had several weeks to rehearse their coverups, parsing of words, and false testimony and they still look guilty as sin.
Strzok thinks he is invincible giving smart-*** smug looks during the hearings and should now face the untethered wrath of all the people he has unduly affected with his obvious biases.
Strzok is a pathetic little weakling that could not fight his way out of a soggy cardboard box.
He should be kissing Luis Guiterrez’s behind and thanking him for deflecting the issues away from this weasel. Gutierrez went on a tirade about every issue he could come up with and looked at one point he was going to run over and give this pathetic weasel/snowflake a hug and thank him for his service. Thank goodness Gutierrez has decided not to seek re-election. Maybe the people of Chicago had an eye opening revelation and have started to turn their backs on this hateful piece of crap, who has only managed to divide the city more than Rahm and even going back to Harold Washington did.
We already know what he was up to. Toss him in prison. It’s time we started getting serious with these arrogant America haters.
The penalty for not talking, telling the truth must be waterboarding!!
And if congress actually had power to DO ANYTHING to him, you just know these cretins, wouldn’t USE THAT power..
Just watched Senator Nadler defend his embattled FBI deviant Strzok. Both were arrogant and usurping the law. I hope all conservatives see this and come out in droves durning the midterms.
Nadler is an obsequious little **** who still figuratively lives in his Mom’s basement…
We need more men – and women – like Trey Gowdy.
Gowdy seems to be all bark, no bite..
Arrogant ***! That evil doer should b behind bars NOT walking freely with his nose in the air!! DemoRats r a danger to America
Or, still getting paid by we “the stupid” taxpayers.
Right alongside, his bed buddy, Lisa Page…
Why is the arrogant clown even still employed by the FBI? I think the democrats are a significant part of the bigger problem in the stonewalling of the investigation.
“dems….the bigger problem….” Ya think?
He’s still under pay of the FBI, because the entire bureau is corrupt as hell…
Democrats are desperately attempting to obstruct any investigation into the high-level corruption that turned the Obama administration’s Justice Department and FBI into an enemy of the people. Lacking moral integrity, these loyal Democrats will use every dirty trick imaginable to ensure the public never learns the truth about the extent of the previous administration’s criminal conduct.
Waterboard the fool if he won’t answer question or hang him upside down until he talks!!
First of all the FBI is up to their ***** in alligators. Second, Trey Gowdy is the man. He is intelligent and he is a bulldog. He should be Attorney General and we would see things getting done.
It is taking way too long, and it is far past time, for the “perp walks” to begin! NOBODY, from that IRS maven, the NIS whack, ANY FBI co-conspirator, DOJ hack, or the Obamanation himself has been held ACCOUNTABLE for this Shakespearian, seditionist, 3d World, Republic damaging s*** show! They are all part and parcel of “The Clinton Crime Family” and are laughing while sipping their margaritas, secure that the “corruptocrats” in that puzzle palace of DC will cover for them!
AND its high time we told the FBI, PLAY BALL< or get defunded!!
I am getting tired of the Demorats protecting criminals by making a farce of hearings. The congress and if they don’t have the balls then Trump himself should order the arrest of any congressman that disrupts the hearings. The FBI is not above the congress. They have to answer to congress. If they do not think so then arrest every one of them that is not willing to come clean. We do not need any of them if they are no better then the criminals they are suppose to be protecting us from. I don’t want a dictatorship but I am beginning to believe this is the only way that the Democrats and corrupt FBI will be able to be straighten out. Anyone that does not believe the leadership of the FBI is not corrupt needs to be put in a mental institution because they are a danger to our society !!!
These hearings seem to bite Republicans in the ***. I’m beginning to wonder if they’re playing it that way or just plain ol’ stupid ? I believe it’s the latter,but why put this before the public when the MSM will spin this against the GOP and show ‘poor little Strzok’ as being bullied by ‘mean ol’ Republicans’. Start prosecutin’ DOJ or shut down your doors and leave it to citizen patrols and courts. The entire legal system is broken by Leftists anyway !!
Apparently, “the good guys” in our government don’t have the testicular fortitude possessed by our Founders who pledged their “lives, fortunes and sacred honor” to the cause of our fledgling Republic. They did, however, provide a remedy:
“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
Who the hell is this little nadler gnome? I had never known of him until these hearings.