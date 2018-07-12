FBI agent Strzok’s hearing hijacked by angry Democrats

Embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok’s Thursday appearance in front of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees was disrupted when he refused to answer questions and angry Democrats tried to hijack the hearing.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte threatened Strzok with criminal liability if he refused to answer a question from Rep. Trey Gowdy, as Strzok insisted that FBI lawyers counseled him not to answer any questions about ongoing investigations.

“Mr. Strzok, you are under subpoena and are required to answer the question,” Goodlatte asserted.

Ranking Member Nadler interrupted Goodlatte with a point of order and defended Strzok from having to answer the committee’s questions, but Goodlatte shot back, “the point of order is not well taken.”

