Fast-track training put officer Mohamed Noor on Minneapolis police force

Minneapolis made a significant financial investment in Mohamed Noor.
The officer who fatally shot Justine Damond graduated in 2015 from the city’s accelerated police cadet program. The seven-month training is a quicker, nontraditional route to policing aimed at helping those who already have a college degree enter law enforcement.
The Minneapolis program covers tuition at Hennepin Technical College and pays trainees a $20-an-hour salary with benefits while they work to get licensed. After that their salary bumps up.
More than a year into the job, Noor, 31, rose from a beat cop’s obscurity to international headlines after shooting Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer from Australia, after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her southwest Minneapolis home. When she approached the driver’s side window of the squad car, Noor, who was in the passenger seat, fired across his partner in the driver’s seat, killing Damond.
Since then the MPD has been dogged by questions about Noor’s experience and training. On the night of the shooting, he was paired with officer Matthew Harrity, who had been a cop for about one year.
Some law enforcement professionals say the cadet program and others like it are exactly what policing needs — a way to attract more diverse people with broader life experiences. The average age of the more than two dozen aspiring officers in Noor’s cadet class was around 30. It included a former firefighter pushing age 50.
Before heading into law enforcement, Noor worked in commercial and residential property management and managed a hotel. He has a degree in business administration, management and economics from Augsburg College.
Former police chief Janeé Harteau, who resigned late Friday, stood by Noor’s training last week.
“We have a very robust training and hiring process,” Harteau told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. “This officer completed that training very well, just like every officer. He was very suited to be on the street.”
Not everyone is sold on the fast-track training. In Minnesota, the more traditional route to a job as a peace officer includes a two- or four-year degree in criminal justice or a related field. The state is unique in its educational requirement for officers, although Wisconsin has a similar requirement.
James Densley, who teaches criminal justice at Metropolitan State University, said he thinks too many cadet programs are “all tactics and no strategy,” overemphasizing assessing threats and conducting tactical protocols.
“The cadet program is rigorous, no doubt, but it is also an immersive paramilitary experience, taught by practitioner faculty without advanced degrees, and I suspect it leaves students with a limited view of the profession,” Densley said.
Critics of police training across the United States have called it long on command and control and short on instructing common sense approaches to slowing down confrontations and defusing hostile situations.
Nontraditional routes
The Minneapolis Police Department has struggled in recent years with a shrinking pool of applicants for job openings. A pension change that spurred a wave of retirements among peace officers statewide in 2014 dropped the Minneapolis police ranks to their lowest total in nearly 30 years, and the department was faced with hiring nearly 100 officers. It currently has about 872 sworn officers. This year the city of Minneapolis appropriated $1 million for training cadets, as well as a couple of dozen recruits with police backgrounds.
An MPD spokeswoman said the agency does not rely more heavily on its well-established cadet program for hiring. The program is simply “another pathway” to attract candidates. Some suburban police departments see the cadet programs as a way to add diversity to their police forces.
Kellie McElroy Hooper, dean of workforce education at Hennepin Technical College, said the school runs the academic portion of the MPD’s cadet program in Brooklyn Park under a contract with the city of Minneapolis. The MPD cadet class runs for 18 weeks, 40 hours a week, and contains the same content as the longer two-semester program plus the needed prerequisite courses.
The school runs similar cadet programs for the Department of Natural Resources and the State Patrol.
Expanding on the idea, a number of suburban police departments including St. Louis Park and Bloomington, have started their own cadet programs called Pathways to Policing, which will also be taught at Hennepin Technical College.
Nate Gove, head of the state Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (POST Board), which controls police training and sets learning objectives for the schools, said the nontraditional routes are no less rigorous in Minnesota than the traditional ones. The learning objectives are the same, he said, and include teaching and modeling de-escalation techniques.
“They still have to meet the learning objectives before they get signed off to take the exam,” Gove said. “There’s not some difference in that.”
The POST Board’s Peace Officer Licensing Examination includes 275 questions and takes about two to three hours to complete.
After the academic portion of the program, cadets head off to MPD’s police academy, which covers everything from physical training to writing reports, community policing and defensive driving.
Upon graduation new officers are then on probation for one year, half of which is spent in the department’s six-month field training program, where they are watched by a senior officer.
When asked on Thursday whether Noor did well in his field training, Harteau said, “He absolutely did.”
“We have a very robust field training officer program which, I’ve been told by the training officers, he did well,” Harteau said. “There was no indication there would be any issues.”
The cadet program “was another pathway”. Political correctness gone amok and now an innocent woman is dead!
He killed her because he is a Muslim and she isn’t. Simple.
Well, and she was out in the street in her pajamas, which according to Noor’s FILTHY DEATH CULT “religion”, is “grounds” for execution! So, he EXECUTED HER.
Exactly. The cause of death should be recorded as: Political correctness.
LOL.. BUT even as funny as it sounds, its also bloody true..
This article beats all!! They talk about every extraneous thing you can think of. But no mention of why he shot her, was it justified, etc. Had it been a white on black shooting every possible detail would have been reported ad nauseum by now and why the white shooter and all white cops should be crucified.
We could have guessed that fast-tracking diversity was affirmatively at work here. Terrible that the woman had to pay for a lack of training and responsibility, with her life.
And i always thought to become an officer you had a MAXIMUM age limit.. SO HOW did a 50 yr old get in??
The officer has refused to be interviewed so no one knows for sure why he shot her but the picture is clearing up.
Knowing that he had very little training and no background in law enforcement makes it most likely that he panicked. It wasn’t an accidental discharge because he fired repeatedly.
He and an even less experienced officer were in a dark alley when a woman appeared at the window and a loud noise was heard. A more experienced officer likely would not have fired across his partner to shoot an unknown person at the window.
Unless something more is uncovered I don’t believe it had anything to do with his heritage or religion. If he had wanted to kill Americans because he’s Muslim he could have found a way to kill more at once.
Fast tracked officers are being set up by leftist ideology determined to prove that a police department can be run on nothing more than political correctness and diversity. They wanted him because he was Somali, had black skin and they rushed him into the job without preparing him to do it. An innocent woman paid with her life for the left’s attempt to prove themselves right.
In order to support both the public and the police officers in Minneapolis the feds need to take over this department and put it back on track.
Not to be nasty but what makes you think the Feds would do any better. There has not been enough time to clean out all of Odumbass’s followers.
It’s a good question, Chuckyb. I guess it’s more of a hope that the team sent in to change things would get clear direction from the Trump DOJ but you may well be right.
And notice the article STILL DOESN”T answer the question.. WAS HE a legal resident, just a green card holder or a us citizen who was naturalized??
One more thing, does anyone know if the officer who shot Philando Castile was fast tracked through training?
Well, he was Latino, so it’s certainly a possibility.
Here’s how the Castile trial played out.
man shot by police: black
policeman: Latino
District Attorney Asian
Judge BLACK
Jury mixed
Verdict NOT GUILTY
Every time Castile’s name is mentioned by black activists, the accused cop’s Latino race should also be mentioned so the black activists can’t use this incident to flog their usual BS about white racism by police instead of criminal or criminally stupid behavior by blacks.
Well, minaka, then the leftist media would have labeled him a “white hispanic” like they did George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case.
That’s a great list, Minaka, but you forgot one thing at the end.
It was white people’s fault.
When it comes to liberals, it always seems to be.. WE whites are the only ones ever at fault..
shouldn’t have people with anxiety problems in the police dept! he shot because of a loud noise? wouldn’t want to be his partner either, probably suffering from hearing loss now.
BOTH officers in that patrol car had a combined total of 3 YEARS experience with the force. Since WHEN do we pair TWO rookies and send them out in a patrol car? That is STUPID, and a disaster waiting to happen–even if there WASN’T a refujihadi involved whose filthy “religion” tells him to KILL “infidels.”
Every officer i have spoken ti, says its actually WRITTEN procedure, you do NOT pair 2 rookies together.. PERIOD…
Dig deeper and speak with actual people who went to the academy with him and you’ll get the real story. This guy was a walking hazard from the beggining and it happened the way many predicted. This guy was recruited because he is Somali…but did not have what it takes to be a police officer. This is wht happens when people are hired to meet a quota. Good luck with that….and condolences to the family of that innocent woman.
Pension change decimates police force, million and more spent on getting replacements, gotta luv the govment (the hand that feeds all), training requirement dumbed down for diversity virtue signaling, what could go wrong? Unfortunately we now know, but the mega dollar lawsuit for the wrongful death of Ms Damon won’t bring her back. Next phase will be the officer suing the city for inadequate training procedures.
Which is why i feel ANY SUCH lawsuit, should ONLY be directed at the individuals RESPONSIBLE for this mess, as PERSONS, not as government officials.. THAT WAY its not us tax victims footing the bill, BUT THEM, out of their own bloody pockets..
Probably will sue for the stress he felt when he killed her dead.
And with the sheer # of libtard judges out there, he will most likely win that suit.. That’s the sad part in all of this.. AND KNOWING them judges as well, HER family will get squat.
Not all worldviews are equally good and beneficial. The so-called unbiased Secular Humanist Multicultural Politically Correct give the most unreasonable excuses for a Muslim policeman killing a visiting woman here. Women are second class citizens in Muslim countries, and the policemen get away with mistreating them. Sharia law is Koranic Law.
Similar crimes occur in Politically Correct Multicultural Europe, and Canada. The Lord Christ help the family of this innocent woman cope with the evil that has happened to them. Hard to imagine school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer, and our Box Office Champion was The Ten Commandments in 1957, and the majorities values.
I hope President Donald Trump, and Mike Pence succeed appointing righteous Supreme Court Justices to help them.
It is as unfair to judge this police officer based on how he looks as it was to judge other officers involved in shootings based on how they look. Bigotry is what leads to false convictions, rioting & “unarmed” people getting killed .
I suspect all policeman have discussed the “walk-up, shoot’em in the head” ambushes of policeman that have occurred.
Put yourself in that police officer’s shoes & you have been called to a possible assault or are you being lured into an ambush? Why Is this person aggressively walking to your police car? Is this person about to shoot your partner in the head? Did she just shoot at your partner when you heard the loud popping noise?
It has NOTHING to do with “how he looks”, dabsdb. It has EVERYTHING to do with him being a Somali Muslim–from a culture and “religion” that says “kill all infidels” and that a woman out in the street in her pajamas is subject to EXECUTION. NO WAY this guy should EVER have been given a badge and gun, and life-or-death authority over “infidels” or WOMEN, for that matter!
So right. We still do not know the real truth here nor all the facts, but the police “officer” in question needs to find another profession–better yet, send him back where he came from and let him use his “skills” there! This incident should be sufficient to send him back. He must never again be in law enforcement on our American streets. A lot of people have lost their minds in this country allowing the placement of unqualified people in such responsible positions.
“Some law enforcement professionals say the cadet program and others like it are exactly what policing needs — a way to attract more diverse people with broader life experiences. “
Translation: It’s a way and an EXCUSE to get more MUSLIMS on the police force, which is the LAST thing they need!
“The Minneapolis Police Department has struggled in recent years with a shrinking pool of applicants for job openings.”
No doubt–because all the white people are FLEEING the influx of REFUJIHADIS from Somalia! The LAST thing they need to be doing is hiring green-card holding, NON-CITIZEN Somalis and giving them badges, guns, and life-and-death AUTHORITY over the CITIZEN “infidels” their filthy death cult “religion” urges them to KILL.
“We have a very robust field training officer program which, I’ve been told by the training officers, he did well,” Harteau said. “There was no indication there would be any issues.”
Seriously? HELLO–he is a SOMALI MUSLIM. THAT is an ISSUE, when you give him a badge, gun, and life-and-death authority over “infidels!”
And maybe if their communities were not so crime ridden, full of fat arses and lazy bumbs, AND THE Politicians in charge didn’t keep tossing good cops under the busses, MORE PEOPLE in the community WOULD be coming forward..
Just cause you can’t fill the available spots, doesn’t mean you remove the minimum job requirements.. IT MEANS YOU CAST A WIDER net..
“Fast tracking” = AFFIRMATIVE ACTION! That’s all. How many more White people have to DIE at the hands on angry, incompatible non-whites! HOW MANY?
To the mind of the liberals who put these things, NO Amount of whites dying, is “too much”…
A loud noise startled the two officers. Without SEEING a weapon in the woman’s hand, the rookie immediately fired past his partner and killed an innocent woman.
If the city thinks they had a big investment, wait until the wrongful death suits.
As far as shooting goes the gun must have been in his hand and his finger must have been on the trigger. The noise caused a negligent discharge which cannot be excused as any sort of lawful or in the line of duty.
At best it was careless and reckless, violation of all the rules of firearms safety. At worst it was a Muslim killing a woman because she wasn’t wearing proper clothes.
So why didn’t the other cop shoot the armed murderer dead?
Probably too busy high fiving him..
I’ll stick with, the only good Muslim, is a dead Muslim! They should hand that piece of trash, over to her family, and let them cut his head off, slowly!
Can we please quit the diversity crap and concentrate on competence? Please?
I would LOVE TOO.. But until we oust every damn liberal from every spot in politics, that will never happen..