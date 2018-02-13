Fast-food workers: $15 minimum wage a civil right

Fast food workers, janitors and hospital workers walked off their jobs around noon Monday and rallied at Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park to fight for a $15 minimum wage, the right to unionize and civil rights.
Local politicians, community activists, religious leaders and workers stood alongside one another holding up red “Fight for 15” signs, and speakers shared stories about making ends meet on minimum wage.
We deserve a chance at the American dream. We deserve $15 an hour and union rights. Today we fight and we will WIN. #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/o5PZklf9Eg
— Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) February 12, 2018
Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield stood with Service Employees International Union Local 1 at the rally. She led the crowd in call-and-answer chants: “No justice! No peace! … No good paying jobs! No peace! … Fight for 15? Yes! … Overworked! Underpaid.”
“I stand with you all today,” Sheffield said. “Let me just say, as we look back at all of Black History Month, we have to remember how far we have come, but how much more work there needs to be done. There is no reason that people should have to work multiple jobs. Hardworking people. And let me just say, not lazy people. These are not lazy people. These are hardworking individuals that are working two or three jobs.”
Sheffield told the crowd that they have a voice on the City Council and they should continue to come together.
“You guys continue to demand that we have a living wage. Corporations can afford it. You all deserve it,” she said.
The protests were tied to the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Memphis sanitation worker strike, and organizers said the event marked a renewal of the Poor People’s Campaign led by Martin Luther King Jr. King was assassinated in April 1968 at an appearance in Memphis.
We’ve taken over the streets! This our city, our jobs, our families and we won’t back down until we win $15 and union rights #fightfor15 pic.twitter.com/3YUyZ9T302
— Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) February 12, 2018
Antwan Williams, 29, who works at Captain Jay’s Fish and Chicken while also studying business management at Wayne County Community College, was among the workers speaking up.
Williams told the Free Press he understands the trials and troubles the sanitation workers in Memphis went through 50 years ago, because he’s going though some of the same troubles.
“Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King and a bunch of sanitation workers fought for equal rights and to be able to form a union, and … now I’m here fighting for those same rights.”
Working for $9.25 an hour, Williams said he’d like to get his own apartment but he can’t on minimum wage.
“Our backgrounds should not be the reason why we can’t have a comfortable living wage, because at the end of the day, the workers are what keeps a business thriving,” he said.
“Instead of always just looking at dollars and cents, could we bring people’s well-being into consideration?”
Williams said $15 and the right to unionize would mean the start of a better future for workers like himself.
“Fifteen dollars an hour is a comfortable living wage,” he said. “With more money made there’s more money to spend in the community, which makes an overall happier worker. The workers are happy and we do our jobs everyday diligently, but on the other hand, to be cherished a little extra is not too much to ask.”
So wonderful to see such a large crowd today for the #FightFor15! Thank you @Detroit_15 for all your efforts to make a big statement today! #IStandWithWorkers pic.twitter.com/2p2n5OSGiS
— Jennifer V Kurland🌻 (@Kurland4MI) February 12, 2018
The demonstration in Detroit was one of several nationwide, including protests in Memphis, Cleveland, Chicago, Houston, Milwaukee and Des Moines.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar was also on site in support of the workers.
“I’m here to support SEIU for $15 because people need to live in dignity. When I grew up, I grew up in poverty and I worked as a janitor. I was not paid enough. If you work 40 hours, you should be able to live in dignity, take care of your family’s education, take care of your family’s health care needs,” he said.
The rally was followed by a march and protest at a local McDonald’s.
Some U.S. cities have increased their minimum wage. Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., (which has the highest minimum wage rate in the country at $12.50/hour) have passed legislation to increase rates to $15 by 2020. Seattle and San Francisco will also raise minimum wage to $15 over time, and Chicago will gradually hike up wages to $13.
In a statement made on Thursday to the Free Press, Michigan Restaurant Association President & CEO Justin Winslow said:
“The restaurant industry is proud to be the industry of first opportunities and, for some, second chances. We are proud of the fact that one in three Americans have the restaurant industry to thank for their first job and that half of all adults have worked in the industry at some point in their lives.
“These protests, well-intentioned as they may be, only serve to limit these opportunities for the very people they are claiming to help. We now have strong, unbiased evidence from a University of Washington study in 2017 that Seattle’s recent push for a $15 minimum wage unequivocally resulted in disemployment, unemployment and an aggregate loss of payroll for entry-level workers in the city.”
___
(c)2018 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Sounds like a pack of spoiled children. We want it, therefore we should get it.
I wonder how happy they would be with their 50% raise when the price of everything they have to buy doubles. Oh, wait, those things aren’t connected in any way. If they get their raise, it’s just the greedy corporations getting a minuscule reduction in their huge pile of obscene profits.
It would be entertaining to watch aspiring business manager Antwan Williams actually run a business. “I’m doubling everyone’s pay immediately. We’re striving for compassion instead of dollars and cents.” That business should do quite well. (Yes, sarcasm).
I live in Michigan and Detroit is where I grew up in the 1950’s as a kid. Hey Detroiters, guess what, if McDonalds pays you fifteen dollars an hour, can one imagine some poor person in Detroit, trying to pay ten or eleven dollars for a hamburger? Plus, the profit margins in restaurants are slim, so if they don’t raise prices and price themselves out of the market, the restaurants will lay you off! Secondly, why don’t you idiots in Detroit better yourselves so you can get a better job or move into management at McDonalds? Thirdly, even if you quit high school, you can clean houses (the lady next door to me has a college degree and she started her own cleaning business. She charges thirty dollars an hour to clean houses and she is honest), you can push a lawnmower, you can trim shrubs and rake leaves, you can shovel snow in winter states, you can paint houses, inside and out.
But if you do, the government (s) at every level will tax most of it away, and it’s a vicious cycle. Something needs to be done about state and local taxes too, which are every bit as punishing as federal taxes were before the reform.
I have RARELY encountered a fast-food worker worth $15/hr. Once in a great while you are served by a cheerful, efficient and conscientious worker, and I want to point at them and loudly exclaim “THIS guy is worth $15 an hour!” Most are NOT.
“Civil rights” movement has metamorphosed into offensive warfare whose main objective is to help the takers appropriate the fruits of work of the makers. If you don’t feel like graduating from the high school and going to college, and enjoy making kids, instead, while the productive Americans are investing their hard work into their future then you have no moral right to demand that these productive Americans owe you and your family money that will turn a flipping-hamburgers jobs into a life career that is supposed to subsist a family of four.
And the “civil rights” warriors are wrecking the best thing that happen to our civilization: free market. If we follow their absurd demands then we will end up in a hellhole like the socialist Cuba, eventually.
The socialist camel sticks his toe inside the American tent for $15/hour for jobs that the market deems quite less. Why stop there in their quest for incremental CREEPING socialism that in their DREAMS will allow free housing, food, college education, cars computers, cell phones, no restraining borders etc etc. for EVERYONE. Soon the camel will fill up the tent, and push everyone else out that is truly American, even THE PEOPLE who pay for all those things, which is why wealth consuming, and incentive killing socialism always fails, when the now empty pocket producers are kicked out into the cold to die.
Then it’s also a “civil right” for you to stay unemployed when you can’t be hired and have no skillset!
The only rights citizens of the United States have are: the PURSUIT of “life, liberty and happiness (which was originally, property)”, those listed in the first ten amendments to the Constitution, known as “The Bill of RIGHTS”, the right to an attorney and the right to remain silent. No health care, no job, no minimum wage, no house, no breast or penile implants, no condoms, no IUDs.
“Let me just say, as we look back at all of Black History Month, we have to remember how far we have come, but how much more work there needs to be done. There is no reason that people should have to work multiple jobs. Hardworking people. And let me just say, not lazy people. These are not lazy people. These are hardworking individuals that are working two or three jobs.”
Due to “White Privilege”, my dad worked two jobs as long as I can remember through the ’50s, 60s and early ’70s.
How many of those people are white and how many, carrying signs in Espanol, are here legally?
All you have to do is look at the effect that $15 minimum wage has had in other cities to see what happens. Businesses lay off employees, cut hours, go out of business, replace workers with technology.
The stores and restaurants will simply find technology to replace the human employees. In Orlando, FL it is common to see kiosks at fast food restaurants where you order and pay and simply bring a slip to the counter. I’ve seen them in airports as well. Floor mopping can be done by a Roomba type product. The thing about the technology is it exists, it is efficient and effective, and it doesn’t call in sick (OK, maybe some days there are problems with it) or demand higher wages than what the economy and customers can support.
“Instead of always just looking at dollars and cents, could we bring people’s well-being into consideration?” Your employer isn’t responsible for you well-being, and neither is the consumer or the taxpayer. You are responsible for your own well-being. That’s what is great about America, and capitalism in general. You are the captain of your own ship. You can be as successful as you want to be, if you are willing to work at it. Or if you want to be a lazy failure, you’re welcome to do that too.
“Fifteen dollars an hour is a comfortable living wage,” he said. “With more money made there’s more money to spend in the community, which makes an overall happier worker.
If you want wages to improve, get on the anti-illegal alien bandwagon right now. The fastest way to increase entry & low skilled level job’s wages is to eliminate the ability of illegal aliens to take them away from Citizens and legal aliens. Unfortunately, the economic education [actually lack thereof] in our nation doesn’t convey the truth about such things, so the economic illiteracy rate is extremely high.
If the minimum wage is raised to $15/hr other employees will DEMAND a higher wage, for their long employment or skills. If the business is to stay in business PRICES WILL HAVE TO GO UP!! If the customers WON’T PAY THE HIGHER PRICES EVERYONE LOSES THEIR JOB and everyone loses!!!
Dead end job = dead end pay.
No one is preventing these people for working for more than minimum wage. Of course most non-minimum wage jobs require you to show up every day and to know how to do something worth what you are paid.
(We deserve a chance at the American dream. We deserve $15 an hour and union rights.)
Right, You Have To Work For IT. Understand.
$15.00 an hour and you still cant get my order correct.
Wait till the kiosks replace all of them because McDonalds can’t charge 10 bucks for a hamburger to pay their wages. There is a top .limit to the earning potential of ANY job, and 15 bucks an hour to push buttons with PICTURES of the meals is probably it.
Raise minimum wage and companies raise their prices, because they aren’t going to let it come out of their profits – Which will pretty much negate the raise since everything will cost more. Meanwhile, the people already making 15-16 an hour won’t get a raise, so their incomes decrease. This is how you eradicate the middle class…