Farrakhan ratchets up anti-Semitism in latest sermon

Nation of Islam leader says Jews responsible for homosexuality, calls observant Jews ‘Satanic’ during hate-filled sermon.
Louis Farrakhan, who heads the Chicago-based Nation of Islam, slammed Judaism, the Talmud, and “Jewish influence” during a sermon before his followers on Sunday.
Farrakhan, who was censured by Congress in 1984 after he derided Judaism as a “gutter religion” and compared himself favorably to Adolf Hitler, claimed same-sex marriage is a Jewish plot, and described observant Jews as “Satanic” for their adherence to Talmudic law.
“On the last ‘Saviour’s Day’, I quoted from the Talmud, which is the holiest of the books in the Jewish faith, even more revered than the Bible,” said Farrakhan.
“Any book that alters the word of God is not holy. Any time you alter the words of God, the book that you’re reading is no longer holy.”
The Nation of Islam leader accused observant Jews of ‘Satanism’, claiming Jews had “infected the world”.
“You and I are gonna have to learn to distinguish between the righteous Jew, and the Satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit.”
“A righteous Jew will practice righteousness. The false Jew will lead you to filth and indecency.”
“In their Talmud there is stuff in there so filthy, so filthy, I’m not going to say it. It is just that ugly.”
“The so-called Jews are not Jews, but are Satanic people.”
Farrakhan then intimated that Jews were responsible for homosexuality, and blamed “Jewish influence” for President Barack Obama’s support of same-sex marriage.
“Do you know where homosexuality began? Where is Sodom and Gemorrah? It’s in the Middle East. It happened among the Semitic people.”
“We, the original people – homosexuality didn’t start with us. We don’t know anything about it. Brother Barack, under Jewish influence, is trying to introduce same-sex-marriage to African people.”
Farrakhan later claimed that Jews, under the influence of the Talmud, were cheating black performing artists.
“Every one of you that is in show business, they [the Jews] rob you. You sing your song, they don’t tell you how many you’ve sold. You don’t know. You never get your money.”
During his sermon, also Farrakhan suggested that the white race would coming to “an end” because it is “not in harmony” with God.
“Why should there be an end to him [White man]? Because his nature is not in harmony with the nature of God.”
Despite a long history of anti-Semitic and racist comments, Farrakhan has maintained with some veteran Democratic lawmakers, including California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who attended the Nation of Islam’s “World Saviour’s Day” even earlier this year.
In 2005, Waters embraced Farrakhan at an event in New Orleans, thanking him for his work.
Earlier this year, a photograph taken during a 2005 meeting between then Senator Barack Obama and Farrakhan was released, after having been kept from the press for nearly 13 years by the Congressional Black Caucus. Obama, it was also revealed, had employed an active member of the Nation of Islam in his Chicago office while serving as senator.
In February, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison had taken part in a 2013 event along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Farrakhan.
2018 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
More-from-the-DESK-in-Coon-La-this-man-should-be-Arrested-for-trying-to-incite-roits-and-Killing=and-100%-RACIST-too
“Any book that alters the word of God is not holy. Any time you alter the words of God, the book that you’re reading is no longer holy.”
Any time you open your damned mouth, there “reverend”, you alter the words of God and should serve eternity in hell!!
Point…
He is not going to Hell for altering the words of God. He altered the words of God because he is going to Hell.
First sentence describes the quran — which Churchill called “Islam’s Mein Kampf” — all that’s needed as proof of Faracon’s being the spawn of Old Nick!
Just another Liberal. Not a Democrat but just the same, a Liberal hate filled fool.
FALSE PROPHET!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What a psycho and if anyone even lends an ear or heeds the words of this idiot…well there goes your soul. Naw…I will stick to my Bible and My Lord Jesus as my guide and let that be that. Too many wanna be gods out there.
Two comments: First, this guy is a great friend of the Democrats. Similar to Weinstein, the MSM never associates these scumbags to the NYT’s favorite Party.
Second, when logging on you are FORCED to do MATH…you do realize that with the CommonCore folks, the answer can be anything you think it is, something like your gender…
Most of the Terrorist attacks around the world are committed by followers of Islam. Need I say more?
Why isn’t the Bias media reporting or cancelling and condemning him?
From the article above: “Farrakhan then intimated that Jews were responsible for homosexuality, and blamed “Jewish influence” for President Barack Obama’s support of same-sex marriage.” Hey Louis, you agreed to have a photo taken of you and Barack in 2005 and you support Barack, who supports gay marriage!
What does Don Lemon have to say about Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam?
Faracon, it is you of the cult-of-pieces who are Satanic — and btw, I can prove that from God’s original Word, the Old Testament (reinforced from New)!
There you have it…Satan’s mouthpiece.
The pot calling the kettle black
And the Islamic faith is not over run by old men having sex with young boys? Tell me how that is not homosexual? The Islamic faith is far more riff with this behavior than any other religion. The other religions just do not kill off the homosexuals in our midst like you do, Muslems.
The Jewish God delivered His law to Moses (a Jew) and every Jew is required to study God’s law which strictly prohibits homosexual acts. The followers of the (Jewish) Son of God and Savior of the world, the Christians, also teach that homosexual acts are sinful.
Nowhere is homosexuality approved in the Old Testament or the New Testament. Farrakhan is lying…again.
Farrakhan is an EVIL EVIL MAN! worker in Satan’s army! homosexuality is a sin in Old and New Testament! he is as evil as Adolf Hitler! I sure wouldn’t want to be this person when he stands before Almighty God before he’s sent to hell for all eternity!