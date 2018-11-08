Farrakhan in Iran: ‘Death to America!’ ‘Death to Israel!’

During his “solidarity” visit to Iran this weekend – staged the day before the United States reimposes sanctions against the jihadist regime – Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan incited and led other Muslims to chant “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!”

Iran state TV news presenter: Listen to leader of Nation of Islam chanting "Death to America" Farrakhan [in Farsi]: "Death to…"

Audience: "…America" pic.twitter.com/p0qGfHHfg0 — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) November 4, 2018

The prominent anti-Semite also took aim at America’s government.

“America has never been a democracy,” Farrakhan insisted before a cheering Iranian crowd, according to The Algemeiner – a U.S.-based Jewish community newspaper.

Rallying Muslims against America

Farrakhan also called the U.S. a liar during a meeting over the weekend, implying that the governments of the U.S. and Israel are devising a conspiracy against Iran – essentially accusing President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of scheming toward the Islamic Republic’s destruction.

“I understand how the enemies have plotted against the Iranian people, and I would like to stay alongside you to stop their plots,” Farrakhan claimed at a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, according to Mehr – Iran’s semi-official state news agency.

Louis Farrakhan, leader of Nation of Islam, meets with Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of #Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, today in Tehran pic.twitter.com/9TYbJulK9p — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) November 4, 2018

The virulent Muslim then took aim at another one of America’s allies in the Middle East – before condemning the U.S. for leading a war in 2011 against the Ghadafi regime in Libya.

“He also blasted American support for Saudi Arabia – Iran’s arch-rival in the region,” The Algemeiner’s Benjamin Kerstein reported.

Farrakhan tried to unite Muslims under Allah – the god of Islam – against those waging war against jihadists.

“Satan seeks to divide Muslims and wants them to kill each other, while God tells us in the Quran to be united,” Farrakhan argued during the meeting, according to the Iranian agency.

Through this quote, Farrakhan was said by The Jerusalem Post as directly comparing Trump to Satan.

Trump Jr. blasts Dems, Farrakhan

After Farrakhan’s pro-Iranian rant against the U.S., Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to call out Democrats for not condemning the anti-Semitic, anti-American Muslim activist.

“When will the Democrats disavow this guy? Answer: NEVER,” Trump Jr. tweeted Monday, complete with a link to a report on Farrakhan’s “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel” chants in Iran.

This was just the Muslim leader’s latest attack on the Jewish people.

“Farrakhan – who has long been accused of being an anti-Semite – drew condemnation last month for remarks he made on Twitter in which he said, ‘I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite,’” The Hill recounted.

The Muslim American leader said this during a recent sermon video posted on Twitter, which received much backlash and public outrage, but those associated with the Democratic Party continue to withhold their condemnation of the Islamic activist.

“Leaders of the Women’s March – an anti-Trump organization aligned with the Democratic Party – are unapologetic about their ties to Farrakhan,” Breitbart News reported.

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz blasted the Nation of Islam leader for his racist remark on Twitter.

“All good people have to come out and condemn, but especially people who participated in the Million Man March in 1995, headed by Farrakhan – which really made him prominent in American politics,” Dershowitz wrote about Farrakhan’s controversial comment.

Obama and Democratic National Convention’s (DNC) Keith Ellison – the first Muslim representative who is currently facing domestic abuse charges made by his ex-girlfriend – have been specifically targeted by President Trump’s son for continuing their allegiance to Farrakhan.

“Trump Jr. has taken aim at some on the left for their association with Farrakhan,” The Hill’s Megan Keller pointed out. “Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and former President Obama came under fire for their participation in and defense of the Million Man March in 1995, led by Farrakhan.”

Just last month, Dershowitz also called out Obama and Ellison for failing to disassociate themselves from Farrakhan and his virulently anti-Semitic and anti-American rhetoric.

“People like Barack Obama participated in the March and proudly defended it,” Dershowitz noted in October, according to The Hill. “People like Keith Ellison – who worked closely with Farrakhan – these folks have a special obligation to condemn.”

Rallies against America

Besides visiting Iran the day before the U.S. renews sanctions on its key oil sector over Iran’s rogue militant nuclear program, Farrakhan’s timing also coincided with the Islamic Republic’s ongoing rebellion against America, as his visit marked the 39th anniversary of Iranians commemorating the seizure the U.S. Embassy in Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Farrakhan expressed happiness with his visit to Iran, saying the goal of his visit is to demonstrate real friendship with Iran,” Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak noted.

Masses gathered all over Iran to voice their hatred of the U.S. over the weekend.

“Thousands of students in the government-organized rally in the capital Tehran – broadcast live by state television – burned the Stars and Stripes, an effigy of Uncle Sam and pictures of President Donald Trump outside the leafy downtown compound that once housed the U.S. mission,” The Jerusalem Post announced. “Iranian state media said millions turned out for rallies in most cities and towns around the country – swearing allegiance to the clerical establishment and its hardline top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.”

For nearly four decades, there has been unrest between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East, which has kept the volatile Powder Keg stoked over the region.

“Hardline students stormed the embassy on Nov. 4, 1979, soon after the fall of the U.S.-backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days,” the Israeli daily recounted. “The two countries have been enemies – on opposite sides of Middle East conflict – ever since.”

Hostility toward the U.S. has been especially high in Iran after the Trump administration vowed to get tougher on the Islamic Republic in its augmented war on terror – as opposed to former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy of appeasement toward the outspoken and virulently anti-American jihadist regime.

“Rallies replete with ‘Death to America’ chants are staged on the embassy takeover anniversary every year, but U.S.-Iranian rancor is especially strong this time round following Trump’s decision in May to withdraw the United States from world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions on Tehran,” the report published on The Jerusalem Post noted. “The deal brought about the lifting of most international financial and economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran curbing its disputed nuclear activity under UN surveillance, [as] the restoration of U.S. sanctions on Monday targeting Iran’s oil sales and banking sectors is part of a wider effort by Trump to force Tehran to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programs outright – as well as support for proxy forces in conflicts across the Middle East.”

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari – the top commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard – declared at the rally in Iran’s capital city of Tehran that the Islamic Republic will resist and defeat a “psychological war” with the U.S. and win out over the return of U.S. sanctions aimed at crippling his nations’ financial institutions and oil exports.

“America has launched an economic and psychological war as a last resort,” Jafari proclaimed, according to the Post. “But America’s plots and its plans for sanctions will be defeated through continued resistance.”

Khamenei also claimed that Trump’s newly enforced sanctions against Iran have been rejected by world governments, insisting that his regime has always had the upper hand in its ongoing conflict with the U.S.

“America’s goal has been to re-establish the domination it had [before 1979], but it has failed,” Khamenei asserted during a speech Saturday, according to the Israeli paper. “America has been defeated by the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years.”

—-

