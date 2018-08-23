Farm that hired illegal alien accused in death of Tibbetts did not use E-Verify

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The systems offered by the U.S. government to check the legal status of workers like the Mexican man now suspected of killing an Iowa college student can be easily exploited through identity fraud and gaps in government systems, experts say.
In the case of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the 24-year-old now charged with murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, Rivera’s ex-employer said Wednesday he provided an out-of-state ID card and Social Security number. He worked at Yarrabee Farms for almost four years under a false name, said Dane Lang, part of the family that owns the dairy.
Yarrabee Farms did not use the federal E-Verify program, Lang said Wednesday, correcting information he had given a day earlier. Instead, the company used the Social Security Administration’s verification service. The family is now looking into adopting E-Verify, he said.
Both E-Verify and the Social Security Administration’s program, immigration experts say, can be beaten with a state ID and a Social Security number belonging to someone else.
There is a thriving black market for forged or stolen identity documents. And while employers are supposed to check those documents, they are barred by federal law from refusing to accept an ID card that meets legal requirements for employment. They are required to reject documents that do not “reasonably appear to be genuine,” but those can be hard to catch.
E-Verify provides employers with photos for passports and other federal documents that they can compare with what an employee has given them, but not state-issued driver’s licenses or IDs. An employer in Iowa presented with an unfamiliar out-of-state driver’s license may not be able to spot a fake.
“There is rampant fraud,” said Bill Riley, a former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who is now a senior managing director at the consulting firm Guidepost Solutions. “Even experts like myself, we can say with fairly reasonable certainty — but not 100 per cent — whether a document is fake or not.”
Authorities say Rivera is in the U.S. illegally. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that it had no record of Rivera having “any lawful immigration status.” Rivera’s attorney, Allan M. Richards, said Wednesday that his client “has the legal documents” to work in the United States.
E-Verify has been offered by both Republicans and Democrats as a solution to curbing illegal immigration. More recently, President Donald Trump has proposed making it mandatory for employers nationwide to check hires in the system.
All federal contractors are currently required to use E-Verify, and 21 states have passed laws requiring some or all employers to use it, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Iowa has not.
RJ Hauman, government relations director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which supports restrictive immigration measures, said that no program is fool-proof “when there are people willing to break the law,” but that E-Verify had helped many employers catch unauthorized workers and could have helped Yarrabee Farms.
“Yarrabee Farms owes the Tibbetts family an explanation of why it did not use E-Verify,” he said in an email.
Dane Lang and his father, Craig, a prominent Republican Party donor and former candidate for office, said they were co-operating with authorities and reviewing their own practices.
“There will be plenty of time to discuss immigration,” Craig Lang said. “However, now is not the time. Now is a time to grieve and remember Mollie and her family.”
___
Merchant reported from Houston.
© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Why are these illegal aliens in the Country, in the first place? Answer: Lax attitude and political correctness by state, local and Federal officials. No border security and no system for hunting down people that fly in to our Country or who come in by ship and who overstay their Visas!
And one of the primary reasons there is lax enforcement is because the politicians are bought off by the factions that want the cheap labor….agriculture, construction, restaurant, landscaping, and hotels…to name a few.
The corrupt politicians at every level….local, state, and federal, get big campaign contributions from the organizations which represent them and that’s why they aren’t willing to enforce the laws. It makes me want to puke.
(“Yarrabee Farms…is now looking into adopting E-verify”).
Unscrupulous profiteering, ….and one dead body later(that we know of)… it’s reported that the Yarrabee Farms office is “looking into” adopting E-verify. How smug of them…tell that to Mollie’s family that you are “looking into” changing your policy as if their daughter’s death may, or may not, convince you to do so. They should be charged as complicit in the murder due to abetting criminal activity (illegal labor).
60 years ago, in my home town in Texas, it was well known that MANY unscrupulous farmers..as well as other businesses, i.e., packing plants, construction, etc….utilized illegal labor from south of the border and it was simply ignored, even by law enforcement, just like it had been for generations before. Little wonder, now that we have a President who thrives on ‘righting anti-American wrongs and fixing things’ that he would face such an onslaught of adversity in his attempts at correcting what multitudes of previous Presidents and administrations CHOSE to simply ignore….resulting in the marauding of our country both financially and socially. May God provide Mr Trump the wisdom, fortitude, and assistance it will require to stay the course and bring a cleansing of this blight that has been, and continues to be ENABLED by “fellow” countrymen. SIMPLE SOLUTION: SHUT DOWN THE EMPLOYERS….and the problem will self-deport.
Make e-verify mandatory. Build the wall. Put Americans first and protect us from scum like this guy.
More people with her blood on their hands.
Almost every boat dealer in New Jersey hires ILLEGALS. They know they are ILLEGAL and pay them is cash. I’ve seen the ILLEGAL sabotage the work of the American worker, like at New Jersey Outboard.. Then after the American is terminated “Me bring my Amiego”