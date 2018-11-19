Fans slam Bette Midler for vulgar tweet of revealing Melania Trump modeling photo

Beyond her music and Broadway performances, Bette Midler has made a name for herself on Twitter for speaking out on politics and heckling Donald Trump and his presidency. But even fans who love Middler’s showbiz talent and agree with her politically think she went too far with her latest dig at Melania Trump.
On Wednesday, the 72-year-old actress and singer posted a photo from an infamous 2000 British GQ cover shoot of Melania, who was then known as Melania Knauss and was Trump’s new girlfriend. One of the photos of the first lady showed her in an airplane cockpit, modeling a skimpy, futuristic dress that displays her mostly exposed breasts.
The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane.#FLOTITS pic.twitter.com/oI4yHfeX2O
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 14, 2018
Middler captioned this photo of @FLOTUS: “The dry cleaning bill for upholstery on Air Force One must be insane,” accompanied by the hashtag “#FLOTITS.”
Commenters called her quip “crass,” “jealous,” “bitter,” and “desperate,” according to Yahoo.com.
Such criticism didn’t appear to just come from supporters of Trump and of the first family. It also came from those who said they are Midler fans. These fans expressed disappointment that she had spit out something so “mean-spirited” or that an avowed champion of women’s rights would disparage another woman for her body or her looks.
“You’re considered by some an Icon a advocate for women….this is so disgusting! what happened to all women should lift each other up? What did this women (sic) ever do to you? You should be ashamed of yourself so disappointing.”
Some said Midler should reserve her criticism for the president himself.
But another fan said that Melania Trump is fair game for criticism — but only deserves it for her “dangerous” actions as first lady, which could include her perceived insensitivity to the child-separation crisis with her controversial “I really don’t care do u?” jacket or her recent public clash with deputy national security advisor Mira Ricardel, who was reassigned a short time later.
“I love you and loathe that whole family but no. Just no,” the fan wrote. “Pick apart her dangerous actions, not her body/use thereof.”
If Midler was bothered by such criticism, she didn’t show it, and was back at it on Twitter Thursday and Friday, blasting Trump for his attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller and issuing a pointed question to White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over their reported closeness to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has faced international scrutiny over his prosecution of the war in Yemen and his alleged role in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Midler has faced serious backlash at least once for a tweet that fans thought crossed a line, Deadline reported. Last month, Midler posted a tweet that was supposed to be pro-feminist, but was called racially insensitive because she wrote that “women are the N-word of the world” and “the most disrespected creatures on earth.”
According to Deadline, the since-deleted Oct. 4 tweet was a paraphrase of the title of a 1972 song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
The tweet read: “Women are the n-word of the world. Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”
Midler subsequently apologized for her tweet, saying she was lashing out over the handling of the confirmation process for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Deadline reported.
Midler wrote, “The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”
So the left is angry over the killing of “dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.” He was no friend of Americans.
“Women are the n-word of the world. Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years.”
Well, you seem to be focusing on Islam. That would be just under 1,700 years. It’s great that you want it expressed here so badly.
I think I do recall someone mentioning once or twice that childbirth is somewhat less than comfortable.
“They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”
And yet you insist on bringing down western civilization which has continuously torn down those third world barriers to women and support the ideologies that seek to preserve them intact.
As in “Yo! What’s up with that, Biotch?”
Also, I’m remembering the times when the left was so proud of waddling Willie with his pants around his ankles half the time. “Strong like bool!” They quoted the Russians with glee.
I am proud to have a gorgeous, intelligent, woman in the White House for a change.
No doubt the cleaning bill for Air Force One has decreased since the Clintons had the keys.
Along with repair bills.. I heard the clintons loved throwing things at agents and damaging the walls..
I hate to think about what happened in Air Force One with Slick Willie in office.
Bette has bit of cleaning of herself if she has not yet. Good voice, talented ,but one of the most scuds to play the clubs in her time
Mrs Trump has something that Ms Midler will never have, and that is class.
For years, i’ve loved Midler’s singing. NOW I will shred both CD’s of her songs i have…
Fat, ugly, mean, stupid chick still remembers being a fat, ugly, mean, stupid chick in school and has a platform to strike back at beautiful, kind, smart women. Too bad. Get your Karma straight and maybe you can come back as slender, attractive, kind and and above average in intelligence. Might take half a dozen or so evolutions, but you just keep trying.
So when you are 72 and look like Bette, and your whole life never looked even close to the First Lady, jealousy is supreme. Poor old Bette. Bette just needs to realize that she will never come close to looking like the First Lady. So, Bette, just try to be happy with how you look, even though it is about 10% of the First Lady.
Bette Midler is jealous. She should shut her mouth and appreciate the artistic value of the pictures. But, I guess she is not really artistic.
Who really cares what Midler thinks? She’s predictable and boring. So now she adds a photo to her monotonous diatribes in a vain attempt to gain a sliver of public attention and adulation. Sad, truly sad.
But calling the photo “artistic?” Not quite a good public image for a First Lady. I will admit the biggest surprise is that this site chose to post it! Just what Midler would want!
I’m sure nobody really cares a snippet what a ‘famous,’ in her own mind, never was has to say. Just more chaff in the wind, in some snide attempt, to denigrate those the spewers of venom could never emulate!
“Women are the n-word of the world. Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”
Just the fat, ugly, bitter, mean, stupid ones. All the others have been doing just fine ever since Eve made Adam take a bite out of that apple. Get a grip, you sow, in most of the civilized world, women are revered; they’re given all some poor male drone’s money, doors are held open for them, heavy stuff carried for them, yucky stuff cleaned up for them and bullets taken for them. Maybe a major makeover and a couple of years in charm school followed by interviewing the current Dallas Cheerleader squad. Take a look at Shannon Johnson for openers:https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-shannon-johnson-hero-denise-peraza-20151205-story.html
Bette Midler sang “From a Distance.” A thematic part of it was, “From a distance, there is harmony, And it echoes through the land, It’s the voice of hope, it’s the voice of peace, It’s the voice of every man.” The idea was to overlook real differences in human behavior by being far enough away to not see past human needs of those at such a distance that they looked cute and innocent. Close up reality disturbs the vision by revealing conflict and its true sources. That was similar to John Lennon’s “Imagine,” which was a communist utopian screed with no heaven and no countries (since those are institutions Marx attributed to capitalism). Ed McCurdy’s “Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream” was another plea against America favoring universal disarmament with the mirage of the world all agreeing to put an end to war.
Poor ol’ Bette is just bitter that at her best she wouldn’t have been 1/2 enough of a women to do that photo shoot, the few times I have seen her, only TV, never would have paid good money to watch her talk loud. Flotus is a beautiful lady and beautiful photo, you know I have always thought it was little old ladies that have the dirty mind!
Just another fat, ugly, radical left wing, washed up has been. Did you expect anything different?
I’m going to be one-starred for this, but … What Bette Midler has done is what’s ugly. What she looks like is immaterial — and ridiculing her looks is doing pretty much what she did, and what everyone is complaining about.