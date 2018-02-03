Family furious that sanctuary ordinance didn’t prevent ICE arrest

A DACA recipient was detained Monday by immigration officers at the Skokie Courthouse, something that family and supporters claim should have been prevented by Cook County’s sanctuary ordinance.
Christian Gomez Garcia, 29, who first received deferred action from deportation under the DACA program in 2012, came to the United States with his mother from Hidalgo, Mexico, at the age of 6 in 1995. He is now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Kenosha County Detention Center in Wisconsin.
“I’m really frustrated, this is like a nightmare, a horrible nightmare,” his mother, 52-year-old Luz Maria Garcia, said through tears with the assistance of a translator, during a press conference Wednesday outside the courthouse. She left her family behind in Mexico to flee domestic violence and lives alone with her son in Skokie, where he helps support her.
Gomez Garcia was issued a misdemeanor in December for a traffic violation — running a stop sign — in Skokie, family and community activists said. Plainclothes ICE agents were allegedly waiting for him in the lobby of the courthouse after his hearing.
“This should not be permitted in a public building area, people that need the services are going to refrain from use of these services because they’re afraid of ICE being present,” said Gomez Garcia’s lawyer, Juan Soliz. “In this case, they’re going to be afraid to come take care of their tickets, take care of their problems. … They’re not going to be wanting to come to court if there’s a fear that ICE could arrest them.”
Rev. Jose Landaverde, of Faith, Life and Hope Mission in West Chicago, said he wasn’t sure if it was someone in the courthouse or the Skokie Police Department who tipped off ICE about Gomez Garcia’s status, but said the county’s sanctuary ordinance should have prevented his detention.
“They are violating the sanctuary ordinance, this court has sent many people to the Department of Homeland Security,” he said.
In March, Gomez Garcia applied to renew his DACA status at the Chicago office of U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, but his family claims something went wrong and his application was never received at the Department of Homeland Security. He filed a new renewal application on Tuesday.
“He’s never had any criminal record, the only thing he’s ever dedicated himself is to study and work,” Maria Garcia said, adding that her son was studying to be a real estate agent and loan officer at a college in Palatine.
Landaverde was on the phone with Gomez Garcia before the start of the press conference, and said he’s “very positive and we’re going to be fighting to get him out.”
The Cook County Board enacted its sanctuary ordinance in 2011, restricting local law enforcement from collaborating with federal immigration agents to detain anyone unless the feds have a warrant. The Chicago City Council passed the similar Welcoming City Ordinance in 2012 and Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a similar law, the TRUST Act, in August.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is appealing a September order by a federal judge — in a case filed by the city of Chicago — blocking the Trump administration’s efforts to keep fiscal year 2017 grant money from sanctuary cities.
One condition requires the city to give federal agents, when requested, a 48-hour heads up of the scheduled release date and time “of an alien in the jurisdiction’s custody.” Another requires federal access to “any correctional or detention facility in order to meet with an alien . . . and inquire as to his or her right to be or remain in the United States.”
Soliz called the Trump administration’s proposed immigration policies “unAmerican.”
“What he wants to do is separate families,” he said.
Soliz sent a letter on Tuesday to Ricardo Wong, director of the Chicago Field Office for ICE, calling for Gomez Garcia’s release and asking for a meeting.
Landaverde said he’s been notified of two other cases in which ICE agents have apprehended undocumented immigrants at the Skokie courthouse, both of whom are also currently held at the Kenosha detention facility.
Neither a representative from ICE nor the Skokie Police Department immediately responded to requests for comment.
“It’s not fair for our families who have done nothing wrong to this country, to have this happen to our family like this,” Maria Garcia said. “The only thing I ask God is to take him out of jail and to be with me, that’s the only thing I ask. And I just ask the authorities to help me bring him out, it’s not fair for my son to go through this.”
I am sick and tired of these illegal alien “dreamers”. This clown runs a stop sign and could have severely injured or killed someone. ChicagoSTAN, a sewer run by Rahm Emmanuel!
Surprise, Surprise always ,,,,,,Offer of Sanctuary and safety in promises unfulfilled, under the auspices of the Umbrella of the Leaking Democrat party, winds up getting you soaked? Where’s the surprise? Maybe you should listen to a Media channel or a politician that does NOT lie and deceive you, that does not promise you UNEARNED rights you are NOT entitled to, and follow THE LAW which in the end always catches up to the disobedience of it, at least in Government organizations not run by Democrats of criminal intent. Why in the world would you want to leave one country run by lying criminals to then dwell under the control of criminals of just a different stripe?,,,,,usually yellow that runs right down their back.
The first lie they tell you is that “It’s not fair for our families who have done nothing wrong to this country, to have this happen to our family like this,”,,,,no my friends they speak out of one side of their mouth making you think they are speaking about YOU who they have deceived, but in their hearts they know it is the LEGAL families of WE THE PEOPLE whose families have been wronged, to BOTH YOUR and OUR pain and disadvantage.
“This should not be permitted in a public building area, people that need the services are going to refrain from use of these services because they’re afraid of ICE being present,” said Gomez Garcia’s lawyer, Juan Soliz. “In this case, they’re going to be afraid to come take care of their tickets, take care of their problems. … They’re not going to be wanting to come to court if there’s a fear that ICE could arrest them.”
Precisely WHY ICE needs to have officers at the ready in the courthouses of EVERY “sanctuary city” and “sanctuary state”. BTW, the DACA fix proposed by President Trump would cause LOTS more of them to “register” and get vetted so we can more efficiently remove those who’ve broken other laws from our society. After 10 years we’d have whittled those numbers WAY down from 1.8 M to probably less than the 800k anyway.
They can pay their tickets at any bank or through the internet, but the best way would be not to break the law, a hard habit if you are used to it!
Why was the mom not arrested at the same time, she’s the primary illegal? and 23 years in the U.S. and she still can’t speak English? As for the grant money issue, AG Sessions should apply the Lerner Doctrine, if necessary — slow-walk the application until the cows come home.
Hey, Border jumping Illegal Alien Invaders, you are N O T immigrants! Sanctuary laws are illegal and where the feds feel they need to be, they will be there! I used to somewhat support some version of DACA, but when you started demanding citizenship, you lost me.
If you have been here illegally for 5-30 years, you haven’t applied for citizenship, you can’t speak English, and you are using a “STOLEN” SSN, YOU NEED TO GO TO JAIL, THEN BE DEPORTED IMMEDIATELY!!!
If the sh*thole you came from is so great and America so racist & bad, why do you consider it a punishment to be sent back to your sh*thole country that you love & miss so much?
Wave a foreign flag, burn the American flag and wonder why we don’t want you here?
M A G A !!!
.
what boggles the mind is that they can’t comprehend that being illegal IS ‘doing anything wrong’. per merriam-webster:
Definition of illegal
: not according to or authorized by law : unlawful, illicit; also : not sanctioned by official rules (as of a game)
perhaps it’s all a game to them. . .
OK, I don’t know Wisconsin law at all but blowing a stop sign does not often result is one going to a court house. You sign the chit and send in the $300. Done. So maybe someone can guide me on why a simple traffic violation results in a court appearance (unless he is fighting it). So unless there is more, I just don’t believe the story. Mostly one appears for assault, theft, burglary and the like. And here is California they don’t even do that unless the thing stolen is valued more than around $1,000.
It’s not fair for our families who have done nothing wrong to this country, to have this happen to our family like this,” Maria Garcia said. “The only thing I ask God is to take him out of jail and to be with me, that’s the only thing I ask. And I just ask the authorities to help me bring him out, it’s not fair for my son to go through this.”
Hey lady, you did wrong by coming here illegally. Why are you not picked up and deported? too?
Well, your city, Chicago, county, Cook and state, Illinois can pass whatever sanctuary stuff they want and are happy with. One problem, ICE is federal and federal law trumps, no pun intended, all those laws. OPPS, I guess Emenual forgot to mention that to you.
How much more American Blood must flow until the DemoRATS agree the borders need to be closed? The DemoRATS opened the Border, the traitors should pay.
Listen here you dimwitted illegal, sancturary cities/states ban their law enforcement from assisting with illegals. It does not ban the ICE agents from being in the right place at the right time to apprehend these illegals. GEEZ, you left your country because of domestic violence….really is that you reason for mooching off of tax paying American citizens for a quarter of a century. Couldn’t find sanctuary in some other Mexican or Latino country or city?
They came here illegally in 1995 and the mother still can’t speak English.
Also why are they deporting the son and not the mother. Send them both back to Mexico.
If these illegals are so worried about laws being broken, why’d they steal into our country and break laws???
23 years and we are still providing her with a translator. What other “free” services is she getting. Obviously her assimilation isn’t going to happen, send her back so her son can continue to support her.
The hammer is coming down on these miscreants, ha ha a ha. Don’t show up in court, get a warrant and maybe shot on sight.
Local and state sanctuary city law do not supersede Federal law. All the illegal relatives of this illegal alien should be deported with him, to keep the family together. By math, the mother has been in the US for 23 years and still cannot speak English.