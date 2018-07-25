Family Demands Charges in Florida ‘Stand your Ground’ shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A dispute last week over a handicapped parking space quickly escalated into a fatal shooting and now the dead man’s family is outraged that the gunman has avoided arrest, seemingly protected by Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law.
The family of Markeis McGlockton issued an appeal Tuesday for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Michael Drejka, a white man who fatally shot the black father of three last Thursday upon being pushed to the ground outside a Clearwater, Florida, convenience store.
“Mr. Drejka is walking around the streets of Clearwater free as a bird,” Michele Rayner, an attorney for McGlockton’s family, said at a news conference. “This is essentially murder, plain and simple.”
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri last week announced he wasn’t going to arrest Drejka and said the State Attorney’s Office will make a decision on charges.
Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend about parking in a handicapped space without a permit while she waited in a car outside a convenience store, telling her to move her “f—— car,” the girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, said Tuesday at the news conference.
After exiting the store and seeing the argument, McGlockton shoved Drejka to the ground, and Drejka pulled out his gun. Seconds later, Drejka shot McGlockton in the torso, according to surveillance video from the store.
The case fell under Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law, which allows people to use force without retreating if they feel threatened, the sheriff said.
“I’m not saying I agree with it, but I don’t make that call,” Gualtieri said at a news conference last Friday.
The few seconds between when Drejka hit the ground and fired the shot “gives me pause,” the sheriff said.
But Rayner said McGlockton was merely protecting his girlfriend and two children who were in the car when he shoved Drejka and that McGlockton posed no imminent threat to the shooter. McGlockton was backing away when he was shot in the side, she said.
“There is going to be a lot of conversation … about the ‘stand your ground’ law and the problems with the ‘stand your ground’ law, how it disproportionately does not benefit people of color, how there are too many nuances in the law and it’s too loosely applied,” Rayner said. “Ultimately, this case isn’t ‘stand your ground.’”
Some legal experts, though, said Tuesday that the case is a classic example of the “stand your ground” law. The often racially-charged statute gained national prominence in 2012 after neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman fatally shot unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, claiming self-defense. Zimmerman, a Hispanic, ended up waiving his right to a self-defense immunity hearing and was acquitted of criminal charges at trial.
Nova Southeastern University law professor Shahabudeen Khan said Drejka could have felt threatened while on the ground.
“The key issue that would help the gunman, it’s the physical position on the ground he is in because of that initial push,” Khan said. “He fell on the ground. He is in a weak physical position and posture even if there is a few-second pause.”
Added Khan, “The law allows him to do exactly what he did. That is stand your ground.”
For the past 13 years, Florida’s “stand your ground” law has eliminated a citizen’s duty to retreat before using deadly force in responding to an apparent threat. A change to the law last year switched the burden of proof from defense attorneys making a case for it to prosecutors having to disprove the self-defense claim.
Jacobs, who has three children with McGlockton, and his parents described him as a family man who liked to rap and draw.
“He didn’t have to go like this! He didn’t have to go like this!” she said.
“He didn’t have to go like this! He didn’t have to go like this!”
No, he didn’t but it was his choice.
It was nothing to do with color and everything to do with stupid. The assailant is no longer among us.
And it isn’t murder when you start a physical assault and end up dead.
But now it’s all about the money. We see that character of the assailants family and friends.
I am shocked. Shocked.
in florida you dont have to be assaulted and beat to death, without having the right to defend yourself. simple
The old man had no business assaulting the passenger, no matter the reason.
He should have gone in the store & talked to MGMT.
He should not have killed this young man. The young man was defending his family.
This is not a Stand your ground issue, & I am pro 2A, a gun owner… & White.
So disq, you think he should have just gotten up, walked away and done nothing to try and stop the person who shoved him down?
>> The young man was defending his family. <<
Against what? Being yelled at?
Poor stupid person! Should have learned the LAW before assaulting an ARMED citizen.
Two corrections:
Zimmerman fatally shot his assailant. Not “an unarmed teen”.
Zimmerman is Hispanic. Not “a white Hispanic” any more than Barry Seotoro was a white black person.
zimmerman was assaulted . zimmerman defended himself. simple
This all started because you chose to park illegally and then committed physical assault. No matter how much you hate the outcome, you initiated the chain of events with your choices.
So true. Now while i MIGHT agree, there could be a revision to the SYG laws, i do NOT feel the family should be demanding it in this manner, AFTER THEIR SON Broke the law twice… As to change it now, because of this, imo would be REWARDING them for their lawlessness.
the dead guy assaulted the guy that shot him , after he was assaulted and thrown to the pavement, he defended himself with his concealed gun. otherwise the assaulter would have finished him off. you get to defend yourself when you are attacked in florida. not in new york, you have to get beat to death. same in california. but, in florida if attacked you can defend yourself. simple.
If you watch the video closely. McGlockton blindsides Drejka; knocking Drejka (the middle-aged white guy) to the ground, McGlockton (the 28 year old black guy) moves forward and stands over Drejka. I’m guessing McGlockton was planning on administering a whooping of Drejka. McGlockton posture at this point is definitely threatening. It looks like Drejka, while still prone, takes a second or two to draw his pistol from a fanny-pack.
It isn’t until Drejka sits-up & aims the gun, that McGlockton that begins to “back away.” McGlockton’s hands never go up; but, McGlockton appears to take a couple of steps back–more in surprise than “retreat.”
McGlockton escalated the situation from a shouting-match to a physical confrontation…and there is no question that McGlockton actions & attitude INTENDED to threaten Drejka with an immediate threat of grave physical harm.
The only legal question is did McGlockton stepping back, when he sees Drejka gun’s, REASONABLE remove from DREJKA’s mind that McGlockton was no longer represented (to Drejka) an immediate threat. The standard is NOT if you, or I, or anyone else, might not consider McGlockton a continuing threat; but could DREJK reasonable perceive McGlockton as a continuing threat.
I don’t think the video provides the state proof for criminal charges; nor does it provide McGlockton’s girl-friend with sufficient evidence to demonstrate the burden of proof in tort.
Unless woman is recognized as a common-law wife, I doubt she has standing. However; as the guardian for Mclockton’s children, she can have a case brought on behalf of their common children.
Good analysis, Doug. It’s become unusual to see actual thought displayed instead of feelings.
And since the video’s so grainy (IMO), there’s no way WE can reasonably say Yes or NO, on that question.
This! It could easily have turned into the knockout game.
Yep, “this case isn’t about stand your ground.” The attorney said that right. It’s about “can we milk this case for money and stir up racial tension?” That’s why they call them “ambulance chasers. By the way, this article has some favoritism for the assailant that I did not expect!
let’s see. this black guy assaults this oldish white guy who is concealed carrying and the oldish white guy defends himself against dindunuffin. is that correct? so now the dindunuffin family of the dead guy who dindunuffin wants money because it isn’t fair that the white guy isn’t dead from being assaulted by dindunuffin. ok. I think i’ve got it now.
I’m sorry that this escalated into a situation where one person was dead. However, there are issues and decisions that led to the shooting. First of all, Mr. M was parked illegally since he didn’t have a hang tag or the right to use a handicapped spot. Second, when his girlfriend was confronted about being in a spot illegally she didn’t move the vehicle. Third, had they simply ignored Mr. D who was ranting about their illegal parking and just left there would have been no confrontation. Mr. M decided to shove Mr. D down. Mr. D could have been killed by being shoved down (often called ‘one punch’ homicides) so he did have justification to feel threatened. Furthermore, when Mr. M started back toward his vehicle Mr. D, in a position of weakness on the ground, had no way to know if Mr. M was simply leaving or going to the car for some sort of weapon. The whole thing could have been stopped if Mr. D hadn’t decided to play police and reprimand someone for parking illegally (I keep warning my mom to NOT say anything to people without hang tags even if it means she who has one is inconvenienced in parking) AND if Mr. M hadn’t decided to get into a physical fight with the guy rather than allowing it to remain at words and just ignore him and leave.
So true. BUT on the ‘his wife didn’t move the vehicle’ part. MAYBE she didn’t have the keys so couldn’t have. I have yet to see any article on this shooting mention or not, whether the car was running, which would have shown whether she had control over the keys or not…
Here we go with the “white Hispanic” yet again! Either he is white OR he is Hispanic. Unless of course, on someday’s he feels white and on other days he feels Hispanic…
IMO its liberal code. IF YOU HAVE any white in your ancestory, no matter HOW Little, you are seen as “white’ if you do something liberals hate. BUT if you have even just a LITTLE ‘other ethnicity in you, and its something liberals are for, you automatically qualify for being called that minority…
The reality is this guy assaulted another guy period. Now since the assailant was already in a rage what else would he have done? Righteous shooting without mentioning any colors.
Welfare looking for a big payday! The black buck got what he deserved.
Unfortunately, he brought death upon himself after assaulting the shooter for no reason
Illegally parking in a handicapped space is not a rarity. This is another instance of non enforcement of laws. The sheriffs should request funding to enforce this law [meter maids]. In time funds collected might pay for the manpower.
The amount of times i’ve been in various parking lots, and seen vehicles IN The handicapped zones without plaqs or license plates, and NO COP or traffic enforcement officer’s around, is very telling… WHY MAKE THOSE LAWS if no one is going to be there to enforce them>
Bill you hit the number one problem of today, not enforcing the laws and it is to the point where very little of this is done. Crime is high and growing and not enforcing the law is the number one problem as people today just get a slap on the wrist for everything up to murder and sometime even murder.
Every appearance of self defense. Appears to be no reason to press charges. BUT – the entire episode could have been avoided if the gun man hadn’t instigated the situation. He is not a cop and had NO authority to tell the woman to move the car. AND using profanity when speaking to a woman is never acceptable. The gunman created conflict where there was none. Shameful.
We all pay a price for having handicapped parking spaces (these are spaces we don’t get to use). My hat’s off to the man lecturing the car occupant about illegally parking in a marked handicapped spot. He’s doing us a favor. Obviously, the driver has an entitled attitude and thinks he’s above the law. He could have gotten in his car and driven off. Instead, he resorted initiating violence. He got what he deserved. Good riddance.
attilathehun Of course he thinks he is above the law because he is black and they are special
The gunman did not “create” conflict, the people who parked illegally are the ones who created the conflict. The gunman, perhaps not as politely as he could have, only brought that to the woman’s attention. What’s ‘shameful’ is that the couple parked where they shouldn’t have, and the big guy assaulted the older guy without warning. You cannot lay your hands on someone and not expect retribution.
Sorry disq. BUT that screams of being apathetic. IMO its everyone’s job to point out someone’s illegal activities, if we see it and can do something about it.. Which is what that guy did.. He saw someone illegally parked, and told them to move…
Funny how the families of the *** criminals that get themselves popped always cry boo-hoo-hoo, he was a victim. Too bad so sad.
Personally, in this case I think it should have gone before a Grand Jury.
It still may. It just happened last week.
That it might. AND lets hope that the jury doesn’t vote to take it to trial, just to avoid ‘racial unrest’..
No reason.The attacker initiated the violence that could have resulted in serious bodily injury, or possibly aggravated a heart problem, flashbacks, etc.
What is not mentioned is why he took an interest,
Was he Disabled and forced to park elsewhere because the entitled jackasses took the spot that was RESERVED for people that need the space?
Did he have to park 50 feet away and walk the extra distance because the attacker was just too damned lazy to walk that far?
I’ve never seen a person park in a handicap spot with no tag in my area but what I do see a lot is people with tags getting out of or into their cars who are as hale and hearty as can be. They get those tags just so they can occasionally haul grandma or grandpa to the store then take advantage of the tag leaving less or no space for folks who are truly handicapped. As for the “stand your ground” shooting, I think Drejka should have kept his nose on his own face. McGlockton’s being illegally parked had no adverse affect on him whatever. If Drejka was really bothered, he should have called law enforcement. There was no reason to confront anyone over such a minor matter. Taking a human life on the other hand is not a minor matter. And, like another commenter I’d like to see a grand jury take this case.
the case is ‘cut and dried’ NOT GUILTY! if it had been me i would have plugged the dude as well if he knocked me down.
Defending his family, all he was doing is producing kids not forming a family. Am sure she was on the government dole to take care of his so called family.