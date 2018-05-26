Families of Parkland victims sue maker, seller of gun used in shooting

(UPI) — The families of two students who died in the Parkland, Fla., shooting are suing the maker and a seller of the gun used by Nikolas Cruz, saying they’re partly responsible for the attack.
The parents of 14-year-old freshmen Jaime Guttenberg and Alex Schachter have filed lawsuits against gun-maker American Outdoor Brands and gun-seller Sunrise Tactical Supply, where Cruz purchased the AR-15-style weapon used in the Feb. 14 assault.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Broward County Circuit Court, says Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg and Max Schacter hold both companies legally complicit for “the entirely foreseeable, deadly use of the assault-style weapons that they place on the market.”
“Bottom line, we need to hold people accountable for this gun violence,” Fred Guttenberg said on Twitter.
Judges must first clarify that gun manufacturers and sellers can be sued by victims. A 2001 state law — Florida Statute 790.331 — explicitly prohibits state, county and city government agencies from suing businesses over legal manufacture and sale of weapons that are used in crimes.
The law does not, however, state whether victims can sue on similar grounds.
“A confusingly written Florida statute stands in the way,” the lawsuit says, noting that the students’ families will be forced to pay legal fees if they lose the case.
The suit is the first against the firearm industry in Florida since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Others have been filed against Cruz, the family that took him in after his mother’s death and a school resource officer who didn’t enter the building during the attack. Some families have also indicated they might sue the sheriff’s office and school board in Broward County.
The legal action follows a lawsuit in Connecticut Wednesday, in which the families of six victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack sue radio show host Alex Jones.
The suit says Jones defamed them by denouncing the shooting, which killed 26 children and adults, as a hoax. The families say Jones used his radio platform to push a conspiracy theory that the shooting was a staged event.
“Jones’s actions subjected the families and survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting to physical confrontations and harassment, death threats and personal attacks on social media,” the families’ attorneys said in a statement to NBC News. “Alex Jones and his co-conspirators engineered and maintained this campaign for a simple reason: greed.”
Jones, who runs a website called Infowars, has also theorized the U.S. government was involved in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the Sept. 11 attacks, and faking the NASA moon landings between 1969 and 1972.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
This has been tried already, and struck down every time. Try suing a car manufacturer, or the dealer who sold the car, if it is used in a terrorist attack.
I guess the grubers will be suing Chevrolet next when some psycho uses a Chevy van to plow into a crowd. A black van being classified as an ‘assault vehicle’…
Don’t knock it. I’ve already heard on a radio talk show, of people saying just that.. “What next, suing car dealerships/rental companies, cause someone used their vehicle to kill people”?
BAITFISH:
I’d still be interested in knowing if they approached a lawyer, or if a lawyer approached them. This kinda has a “fishy” (scuze the term) odor.
this another big problem in america today.
sue everybody and everyone all the time.
you can not watch television without a dozen ambulance chasing lawyers begging for you to sue someone or some company.ever wonder why health care is so high?well in part its frivalous law suits against hospitals and doctors and i am not saying some are legit but most are not.
its gonna bankrupt the nation if it keeps on.
Sure grubers, that’s like suing Ford, cause some psycho used a Ford Mustang to plow into a crowd. Stupid and completely asinine…
I sympathize with these parents for their loss, however these parents are parasites and frauds going after the innocent gun manufacturer and the gun seller!
If you check, this sort of money grab, has followed MANY of these mass school shootings.. AND I FEAR the day some jury decides in their favor as it will set a legal precedent that would imo BANKRUPT all gun makers..
I’m gonna sue the silverware manufacturer for making me fat.
Count me in on that one. Yeah those forms can really pack the weight on, spoons are no better those things really heap the sugar on the breakfast food.
Ever listen to Weird Al? He has a parody song, called I’ll sue..
Check it out and really listen to the lyrics!
So they say, they want to hold someone responsible for the shootings? How about the parents who improperly raised these people and allowed them to become criminals! There is no consequences for bad actions anymore. I think PUBLIC capital punishment by hanging them by the neck till they are dead would get the message across. We don’t need our tax dollars, keeping these people who are useless to society, alive.
Don’t forget
A) All the politicans for making the laws to where schools are open doors for anyone
B) obama and those in the schoolboard for agreeing to the whole BS of the ‘stop them going to prison’ agenda
C) the incompetent FBI for allowing 50+ incidents and red flags to keep this cretin on the street
D) the local cops for not doing their job and giving the guns BACK, after taking them…
I admit my memory isn’t great but I think I remember a federal law being passed that prohibits victims from suing gun manufacturers. It’s like others have stated, if they can sue gun makers, they can sue vehicle makers for causing accidents. I don’t think this is going to fly. And, like the article states, the families doing the suing will have to pay the legal fees.
That is the “protection of lawful commerce in arms act”. This lawsuit is a clear violation of federal law. Unless the plaintiffs can prove that the manufacturer and seller knew the rifle would be used in a crime, they have no standing to sue.
But who cares what we have on the books.. If we did, then every other one of these lawsuits, would have been shut the hell down, as soon as the paperwork was put in..
BAITFISH:
That’s like trying to sue the maker of the saw used to make your bed because your wife got pregnant.
That dog won’t hunt son.
And they should take a real deep moral inventory considering they are trying to make a buck on the graves of kids.
Especially their own.
Too bad they couldn’t shop around and file their lawsuit in California! Only there would such a ridiculous and frivolous claim get any traction in the courts. Those wacko leftist judges fall all over themselves trying to circumvent the constitution.
This is why we need tort reform.
and not just limit what amount can be sued, but FINE and if needed JAIL/disbar lawyers who MAKE frivolous lawsuits..
Going after the deeper pockets. They should be going after the FBI and the law enforcement agencies who dropped the ball in the first place. This only indicates that their kids were no more to them than a quick and easy buck.
Auto manufacturers are not responsible for drunk driving.
Spoons do not make people fat.
Having Democrat parents is no excuse for stupidity.
Wal-Mart is not to blame for how ridiculous some girls look in leggings.
Guns &/or knives don’t kill people. Evil people kill people.
What next. Suing a bar owner, cause someone got drunk and drove?
Sue Budweiser cause some kid got drunk at a frat party and died from alcohol poisoning??
Those have both been done, with mixed results.
Just goes to show, HOW INSANE our justice system has gotten.. When dumb *** lawsuits like that, not only get to be filed, but actually make it To court.
And if that works, there will be suits against anyone who knew the shooter better than to just say hello in passing, who didn’t turn the shooter in (before he did the shooting).
See this is what makes me so crazy, these parents are blaming the gun makers who are not to be blamed at all. Do they not know that Nicolas Cruz is inheriting $800,000.00 dollars from his mom’s estate. Sue the killer and not the manufacturer. My gun did not leave it’s holster and go out and kill someone, it’s still in its holster. OMG these people are so damned stupid.
First sue the car manufacturer when you are involved in a car accident, then the candy/soda manufacturer when you get a cavity and are overweight. Then sue the Democratic party when you lose brain cells after listening to their utter nonsense.
>> that the students’ families will be forced to pay legal fees if they lose the case. <<
As they should be. There's a good reason for that provision in the pertinent laws.
As should ANYONE who makes a frivolous lawsuit.