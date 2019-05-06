Falling in the polls O’Rourke joins Trump impeachment chorus

Former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke joined Saturday those calling for President Trump’s impeachment, saying there was “enough evidence now” to start proceedings.

“We’re finally learning the truth about this president. And yes, there has to be consequences. Yes, there has to be accountability,” Mr. O’Rourke told the Dallas Morning News. “Yes, I think there’s enough evidence now for the House of Representatives to move forward with impeachment.”

The declaration represents a shift in position for the Texas Democrat, who had previously deferred to the House when asked about impeachment on the Democratic presidential campaign trail. As a congressman, he voted twice against impeachment proceedings.

In his Saturday interview, however, he said that the Republican president had “welcomed the participation of a foreign power into our election,” although the two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential race.

“This is our country, and this is the one chance that we get to ensure that it remains a democracy and that no man, regardless of his position, is above the law,” said Mr. O’Rourke.

His decision to up the ante on impeachment comes as he continues to trail the front-runners, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the crowded Democratic presidential primary field.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, has also called for the House to impeach Mr. Trump, but other Democratic presidential hopefuls have been cautious on the issue.

At a CNN town hall last month, Mr. Sanders said that focusing on the Mueller investigation means Democrats are failing to address policy issues, “and what I worry about is that works to Trump’s advantage.”

