Fake Polls? How CNN And ABC Are Fudging The Numbers To Tank Trump’s Favorability

Two polls released Tuesday — one from ABC and a second from CNN — tout Donald Trump as being the most unfavorable incoming president in modern history — yet on second look, the data is clearly boosted by the pollers’ decision to oversample Democrats.
According to Gallup, 28 percent of Americans identify themselves as a Republican, while 25 percent identify as a Democrat.
Despite this information, eight more percent of participants in both the ABC and CNN polls identified as Democrats, leading to an 11 point swing in partisanship breakdown off the national average.
Just more proof that the liberal news/propaganda media CAN NOT be trusted to report the news truthfully! 🙁 🙁 🙁
I will not even read anything written by CNN.
Whenever I see Obama’s popularity at or near 50%, I have serious doubts about the accuracy or validity of the polls. The results of the recent election, coupled with my own observations, have led me to believe that the polls are skewed. They portray people, like Obama, as being more favorable in the eyes of the public than they really are, while the people whom the public actually favors, such as President Trump, are reduced in stature by leftist poll management, which can only be characterized as deliberately misleading, inaccurate and partisan.
The MSM polls had hell’liary winning by no less than 5 points, right up to, and including election day. It wasn’t until 9:00pm Eastern time, on Nov 8, that they even had a clue that hell’liary might not win. Now they want us to believe their polls? Right.