Fake News: The Winners!

The web site for President Trump’s “fake news awards” crashed around 8 p.m. Wednesday as the president announced the much-anticipated event on Twitter.
To nobody’s surprise, CNN made the dubious awards list four times, and the New York Times twice.
Mr. Trump provided a link to the web site GOP.com with a showman’s flourish by commenting on Twitter, “And the FAKE NEWS winners are…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
It linked to a web site with a list of 11 news reports, but many users couldn’t access the site, apparently due to heavy demand.
Fox News posted the list of “winners”:
1st — The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claiming markets would “never” recover from a Trump presidency.
2nd — ABC News’ Brian Ross’ bungled report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
3rd — CNN’s report that the Trump campaign had early access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.
4th — TIME’s report that Mr. Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.
5th — The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeting that Mr. Trump’s December rally in Pensacola, Florida, wasn’t packed with supporters.
6th — CNN’s video suggesting that Mr. Trump overfed fish during a visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
7th—CNN’s retracted report claiming Anthony Scaramucci-Russia ties.
8th — Newsweek’s report that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake Mr. Trump’s hand.
9th — CNN’s report that former FBI Director James B. Comey would dispute Mr. Trump’s claim he was told he was not under investigation.
10th — The New York Times’ report that the Trump administration had hidden a climate-change report.
11th— In Mr. Trump’s words, “RUSSIA COLLUSION!’ Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”
The web site asserted that “studies have shown that over 90 percent of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.”
It called 2017 “a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage and even downright fake news.”
The president had promised supporters that he’d honor “the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media,” after having pushed back the original date from Jan. 8.
On Twitter, Mr. Trump followed up the announcement by saying, “Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
“ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome–even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again!” the president tweeted.
Ahead of the announcement, Arizona’s Republican senators, Jeff Flake and John McCain, criticized the president for feuding with the media.
How about the fake news entity award for disguising yourself as a news organization, when in reality you are just the propaganda arm of the Democrat Political Party? They no longer tell us what happened, just what and how to think.
Exactly! Liberals and their news/propaganda outlets. make up what they want their minions and Snowflakes to believe. Truth, Facts and history are all irrelevant if they go against what a Liberal wants to believe.
i.e. “Crooked Hillary” had these fools bowing down to her and eating from her hand because she and CNN made up fairy tales that the Liberal fools wanted to believe.
As Luke asked Han Solo:
You mean you don’t BELIEVE in the NARRATIVE?
Great job President Trump, for picking out the Fake News Network awards. The Fake News Networks should also be known as the Communist News Networks, which is part of the DemoRAT Party!
Also now known as the SHNN (****Hole News Network).
(from the Fake News awards link)
5. The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR.
Actually, no. The Keystone pipeline was already approved and operational for years. Trump approved the Keystone XL pipeline, which is much larger than the original Keystone pipeline. This is the one that fake environmentalists had tied up in the courts for years.
To show how little these fake environmentalists cared about the environment, we were already buying the Canadian oil but we were shipping it via railway. Trains wreck sometimes. Contents of oil tankers can spill. And they did. Not a peep of of these Greenies. The Keystone XL pipeline is actually super environmentally safe and a million times greener than moving all that oil by rail.
But since when does the Green Movement actually care about keeping the environment clean?
Remember these guys also hate nuclear, which is the safest and cleanest energy we’ve ever harnessed. Even with Chernobyl, nuclear is far and away the safest and cleanest.
I’m sure it was just a coincidence that Obama’s buddy Warren Buffett owned those trains that transported the oil.