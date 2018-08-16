Fake News: Newspapers collusion to publish anti-Trump editorials on same day proves Trump’s point

With much rustling of pages, some 350 newspapers on Thursday will denounce President Trump’s scorn of the press by publishing their own editorials on the matter. The collective effort was organized by Boston Globe op-ed page editor Marjorie Pritchard, who insists the press is not an “enemy of the people,” and plans to sound the alarm on the president’s “unrelieved press bashing.”
The New York Times, The Dallas Morning News and The Denver Post are among those joining the fray, right along with weekly papers with circulations of 4,000. This editorial salvo could be a bust, though.
“Most journalists agree that there’s a great need for Trump rebuttals. I’ve written my share. But this Globe-sponsored coordinated editorial response is sure to backfire: It will provide Trump with circumstantial evidence of the existence of a national press cabal that has been convened solely to oppose him. When the editorials roll off the press on Thursday, all singing from the same script, Trump will reap enough fresh material to whale on the media for at least a month,” writes Jack Shafer, senior media analyst for Politico.
“Editorial pages of America, don’t unite! Think for yourselves! Reject this stupid pro-press assignment!” Mr. Shafer counsels.
James Freeman, assistant editorial page editor at The Wall Street Journal, is not particularly comfortable with Ms. Pritchard’s hope that the mass editorial effort will “educate readers,” or convince them that Mr. Trump’s press criticism are an “attack” on the First Amendment.
“Organizing large coalitions of people to simultaneously express similar messages is generally the work of politicians and public relations executives, rather than journalists,” writes Mr. Freeman.
“The First Amendment does not say that the government cannot criticize the press. Mr. Trump enjoys free speech just as his media adversaries do. Rather, the First Amendment prevents government from infringing on the rights of Americans to speak and publish. And on that score, there’s a reasonable case that Mr. Trump’s predecessor presented a greater threat to press freedom, to say nothing of Mr. Trump’s 2016 opponent. [Democratic presidential nominee Hillary] Clinton wanted to restrict the ability of Americans to make a documentary about her. We don’t recall editorial boards joining together to announce they were not with her,” Mr. Freeman said, adding that The Wall Street Journal would not be participating in the editorial attack.
Some hope that the press has a teachable moment during all this melodrama, however.
“The editorials Thursday will create a lot of chatter. Trump backers will call journalists whiners and journalists will counter-attack. Twitter and cable news will have a ball with it all. And Friday morning we will be right where we were this morning. Divided,” predicts Al Tompkins, a senior analyst at the Poynter Institute, a media think-tank.
“Before you publish your editorials extolling the virtues of journalism, ask yourself: How are you doing with that listening tour? How have you changed because of what you learned? How willing are you to be changed by discourse?” asks Mr. Tompkins.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Hey Boston Globe op-ed page editor Marjorie Pritchard, the press is not the enemy of the people? You Marjorie and your cohorts were silent, with regard to Benghazi, the IRS scandal, the VA Scandal, Fast and Furious, spying on Congress (both DemoRATS and RINOS), spying on the press, the Promise Program (kids bringing drugs, knives, guns etc. to schools) and these kids were not prosecuted. Marjorie, who did all of the above? Oh, it was Obama and you in the Press were silent. So, in essence there is no “free press”. So Marjorie, you and your cohorts are the enemy of the people. How is that for a dose of reality, Marjorie?
That’s what i mentioned On a newspaper site.. WHY if they are saying “trump is hating on us, because we are supposed to be vetting what the potus says and does” then where the hell was their vetting of obama? Oh yea, they were too busy kissing his butt.
Fair and objective journalism right??
We have communists running these newspapers
And these chuckleheaded sock puppets can’t even change the party line one word among themselves to fool THE PEOPLE, which is a dead giveaway they are all in the same collusion and conspiracy, just like the Soviet press they now emulate.
I forget where i saw it, but i liked what one person said..
“its ironic isn’t it, that the press all join together to hate on trump, condemning him for calling them OUT on their hate”…
Does people really watch or read the news anymore? I know I do not. I try not to watch commercialized TV because of the fake agenda they try to set.
I canceled by subscription to my local paper–that I once worked for selling advertising, and to which I’ve subscribed for nearly YEARS–because they “fundamentally transformed” into an ALL Leftist LOON “news” all the TIME outlet. And ESPECIALLY since Pres. Trump was elected, their “news” is anti-Trump BS exclusively! They seldom even publish anything in the “letters to the editor” section that is NOT anti-Trump. So I am done. I will never subscribe to that RAG again, as long as this is their idea of “news.”
Sorry. somehow I left the number out, didn’t notice until it was too late to fix it. That should be nearly 30 years.
I only really read a few news papers, and then only if i am say in a hotel/doc’s office where one is sitting there.
Newspapers are SO 20th Century, along with the entire mainstream media. Trump’s Twitter machine runs circles around them. Trump 2020!!!
Trump saying that Fake News is the “enemy of the people,” is not nearly as dangerous as the truth in his statement.
Marjorie Pritchard insists the press is not an “enemy of the people,” (Marjorie, you are WRONG!) and plans to sound the alarm on the president’s “unrelieved press bashing.” Seriously! The press has been bashing Trump from the very moment they thought he might run for election with absolutely NO let-up what-so-ever!
This coordinated attack on our President is exactly why his approval numbers keep growing. America is simply supporting a great President Under Siege!
The reason the “media” are pushing back so HARD against Pres. Trump’s statement that “fake news” is the “enemy of the people” is that they know DAMNED WELL what he says is TRUE. These Commucrat SOBs hate TRUTH in ANY form, because TRUTH is the enemy of everything they stand for and spout in their worthless “news” reports.
Ho hum. So how is a day of editorials against President Trump anything different from business as usual at these so-called newspapers? Yawn.
Thank you, Boston Globe, and the rest of you idiot “news” papers and media. You have done a terrific job of proving President Trump’s point! You’ve done his supports a huge favor, done our work for us. We don’t have to lift a finger to prove you are a bunch of brain-numbed zombies, who are completely incapable of thinking for yourselves, and have lost all sight of what truth is. You don’t even know what news actually is. Well done. (Sarcasm fully intended.)
I used to respect the globe. BUT that was in the 80s and early 90s.. Before liberalism took it over.
So while they DEPLORE “collusion” with Russia by our President that NEVER happened, these Leftist media jerks are COLLUDING to publish a MASS ATTACK against that same President? There is NO hypocrite like a Leftist liberal LOON hypocrite!
However, Pres. Trump might do well to take advice from the immortal Mark Twain:
“Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel.”
He should simply IGNORE the Leftist media, just like most of America is doing today. They have ceased to matter. We KNOW they are nothing but WORTHLESS Leftist propaganda SHILLS. They are a NON-ENTITY that does nothing but spread LIES and NONSENSE non-stop. WHY would he give them traction by drawing attention to their LOONY ravings? The BEST thing he could do–and the things these self-important media clowns would hate MOST–is being IGNORED. TREAT them as the clueless non-entities they are!
The print media are their own worst enemy.