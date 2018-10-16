Fake News Matched Only By The Fake Indian’s Fake Math

So Elizabeth Warren is a fake Indian — the evidence is in, her own “evidence,” as vague as it is, and it proves what all of us have been saying since 2012.
She’s not an Indian according to the bylaws of the various Indian nations. She doesn’t meet Bureau of Indian Affairs standards. She … is … not … an … Indian. Period.
Elizabeth Warren — fake Indian. It’s settled science, as her credulous supporters like to say.
If the alt-left Democrat media were honest, this is the headline they would run:
“DNA tests prove white woman is white.”
Or: “DNA tests confirm: Warren still not Indian.”
I offered to pay for her DNA test — with my own wampum, many moons ago, back in 2012. But no, she wouldn’t agree to one, not until she decided she would be running for president in 2020.
So now, by her own test, by some unnamed clinic, diagnosed by somebody who didn’t take part in the uh, test, she is at most 1/64th Indian, and perhaps as little as 1/1024th.
For which Harvard proudly called her its “first woman of color” on the faculty at Harvard Law School.
By the way, if it’s on the lower end — 1/1024th — that means that she only has half as much Indian blood as the typical white American. That’s according to the New York Times’ own stats back in 2014.
But this is breathtaking chutzpah — she’s resurrecting the “one-drop” rule from her Democrat party’s proudest Jim Crow days of the Ku Klux Klan, Woodrow Wilson and the rest of all those separate-but-equal Democrat worthies.
One drop of black blood — “Negro,” as the Jim Crows of CNN now say again, at least when they’re talking about Kanye West — and you’re … not white.
This was all leaked to the Boston Globe, which in 2012 spent weeks denying that the New England Historical & Genealogical Society had said that the Fake Indian was not Native American.
Yesterday the Globe was cooking the numbers to pretend that the least Indian she might be was 1/512th — more fake news from the newspaper of Kevin Cullen, Mike Barnicle, Patricia Smith and Jayson Blair.
All day yesterday, the Globe was running corrections of its fuzzy math. The original story said she was between 1/32nd and 1/512th Indian. That was the one the moonbats still have posted to their Facebook accounts.
Of course it’s fake news. First correction: “Due to a math error, a story … misstated the ancestry percentage of a potential 10th generation relative. It should be 1/1024th.”
False in one, false in all, as another Democrat prevaricator, Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, likes to say. Hours later, the Globe had to run a second correction.
“Correction: Due to a math error, a story about Elizabeth Warren misstated the ancestry percentage of a potential 6th to 10th generation relative. The generational range based on the ancestor that the report identified suggests she’s between 1/641/64 th and 1/1024. /1024 th Native American.”
Memo to Globe: fake news is tough, fake math is tougher.
Let’s remember too, the evolution of her stories about her, ahem, heritage.
One of my favorite parts of the fake Indian’s fake story is “Pow Wow Chow,” the “collection of recipes from families of the Five Civilized Tribes.”
On page 155, “Elizabeth Warren — Cherokee” contributed a recipe for Cold Omelets with Crab Meat.
Six years ago, during her first Senate campaign, I typed a few words of Pocahontas’ recipe into Google, and guess what came back — an absolutely identical recipe from a New York Times haute cuisine cookbook by Pierre Franey, the “60-Minute Gourmet.”
That French bastard — stealing Elizabeth Warren’s great-great-great-great grandma’s recipe, and then passing it off as the favorite Continental dish of his customers like Noel Coward and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
Elizabeth Warren — busted yet again as a fake Indian. Nevertheless, she persisted.
I would like to have her scalp on my lodgepole.
It says a lot (and all of it bad) about the voters of Massachusetts who elected Lieawatha to be their Senator. This woman is a fraud and an embarrassment, but the democrat party sees her as a 2020 hopeful… which tells you everything you need to know about the democrat party.
They kept voteing for Teddy even after Chappaquiddick.
Well, those morons who kept electing her, get EXACTLY all the scorn they deserve.
I can hear the war drums beating against her in her 2020 campaign against Donald Trump.
At 1/1024 indian blood; Warren is WHITER than Ivory Soap which is only 99 & 44/100% pure.
The only WOPaho Indian (Without Papers) DNA she shares with true Indians is the that of a wooden Indian carved from Indian Hawthorn that stands outside a cigar store Bill Clinton was known to frequent. She also has been known to leave a raining trail of tears wherever she speaks, but today she becomes the Chief Thunder clap of laughter
“Traditional Cherokee values have a special regard for the owl and cougar, because of this, they are nocturnal in their habits and both have exceptional night vision. The owl’s eyes are quite large and are set directly in front like humans, and he/she can close one eye independently of the other. The cougar’s screams resemble those of a woman; further, he/she is an animal possessing secretive and unpredictable habits.”
“There are ordinary witches and then there are killer witches. Ordinary witches are actually considered the more dangerous since a person can never be sure he is dealing with one and they are more difficult to counteract. They may even deceive a medicine person and cause them to prescribe the wrong cure if they aren’t careful. One killer witch still spoken of often by traditionalists today is the Raven Mocker.”
“A group of spiritual beings still spoken of by many Cherokee is the Little People. They cannot be seen by man unless they wish it. When they allow themselves to be seen, they appear very much like any other Cherokee, except they are very small. They like drumming and they often help children who appear to be lost. They don’t like being disturbed and may cause a person who continually bothers them to become “puzzled” throughout life.”
Liberal Rainbow coalition Leprechauns no doubt that Puzzled Pocahontas has been communing with to save children at the Mexican border.
This is pure insanity………..my wife is 1/32 Choctaw with direct documented proven lineage and she does NOT qualify for any native American benefits…..
Warren is a joke and a fake. So what does that say for the folks that actually voted for this idiot?
I am 1/16th Piqua Shawnee, aka, white, aka, not an Indian.
My dad always claimed that his boys were Indian. From the “black foot” tribe. My little brother was Chief Rain In The Face. My older brother was Chief Instigator.
Apparently your dad didn’t know that there is an actual Blackfoot tribe in MT and AB (after which a major thoroughfare in SE Calgary is named).
It says that they are as much of a moron as Warren is.
PURE BS = Elizabeth Warren
Warren LIED and to support her the MORON MEDIA LIED as well.
The fact that this woman would publish something that proves beyond a shadow of a doubt her dishonesty, actually makes her an ideal candidate for the Democratic Nominee for President in 2020.
Someone get that woman an illegal email server.
I am 1/16th Piqua Shawnee; aka, 15/16th white; aka, not an Indian.
My ancestry is 100% Neapolitan Italian. But since I was born in Brooklyn that makes me a Native-American. What can I get with that besides a good swift kick in the backside?
I married An Indian so that makes me an Indian cuz: Mat_19:5 And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?
We need to get you into politics ASAP. You have a real knack for this stuff.
How much cash/dollars (our money) did our federal government pay out to many different universities for this native American to attend those schools ? How much money did these schools collect from other sources because they have a native American attending their schools.
It was a lot of our/my taxpayer dollars. fauxahontas MUST pay that all money back to our government, she has committed a fraud, warren is a complete fraud. Maybe in massachuttes this is ok.
Elizabeth Warren – Last of the Mo’Fakens
I think it more appropriate to say Pocahontas is not 1/xx Indian but rather 1/8 idiot.
Actually, that should read 8/1 idiot – 8x the idiocy of the average American.
More like she’s 99.999% idiot!
I had believed most of my life that I was predominately of German ancestry. Now some relatives have done research suggesting that I may be more Irish. A cousin claims that we are, to some small degree, of Jewish ancestry. There have been those, including my mother, who say we are part Cherokee Indian.
NONE of this really matters. All of my grandparents, and parents, and siblings, and I were all born in America. We are AMERICANS.
Whether Warren is in some small percentage “Indian” is not a significant point. The valid issue is whether she is guilty of being a liar. Since she is a Democrat, the circumstantial evidence indicates that she is, indeed, a liar. Even the “best” Democrat is generally inferior to the “worst” Republican…so my vote will be for her opponent if and when her name appears on my ballot.
Faux Native American “lying Liz” Warren is attempting to validate her egregious appropriation of Native American heritage by proudly publicizing the results of a DNA test that may or may not be valid since there is no way that we can independently verify that the submitted DNA actually came from Warren. Even if it did, the sample contains so little Native American DNA that it proves conclusively that Warren had lied to the law schools at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard when she claimed to be a Native American in order to receive preference in hiring. Warren’s tendency to lie in order to obtain financial benefit is part of a pattern since it was revealed recently that she had grossly inflated deductions on several tax returns over the past decade. I ask the voters of Massachusetts, is this really the type of person that you want to represent you in the U.S. Senate?
So if having a drop of NA blood makes you a NA, and the Cherokee nation is from the southeast, doesn’t this prove she is also at least 1/32 slave owner? No wonder she is such a good Democrat! She probably had a grand pappy in the KKK.
I have far more Native American heritage and more than Fauxcahontas. I never used this heritage to obtain a job, preference in anything, anywhere, anytime. Fauxcahontas did because she is a lying, deceiving Democrat, who plays identity politics, even DNA preference, something she did not earn, did not cause, and wants to benefit from it, even if it is false.
I hope Elizabeth Warren is nominated by the Socialist Democrat party as their presidential nominee. She could well eclipse Hillary as the worse candidate for POTUS in the history of this republic.
You cannot even say honestly that she’s been proven to be 1/1024 American Indian. I see that American Indians and Europeans have common ancestry only 24,000 years ago.
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/342/6157/409
No U.S. Indians were compared, only South Americans, which may have European genes from AFTER 1492, or from that 24,000 year old European ancestry. All that can positively be concluded is that there’s a possibility of somewhere between 1/64 and 1/1024 that Elizabeth Warren was NOT lying about her heritage.