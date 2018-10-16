Fake News Matched Only By The Fake Indian’s Fake Math

So Elizabeth Warren is a fake Indian — the evidence is in, her own “evidence,” as vague as it is, and it proves what all of us have been saying since 2012.

She’s not an Indian according to the bylaws of the various Indian nations. She doesn’t meet Bureau of Indian Affairs standards. She … is … not … an … Indian. Period.

Elizabeth Warren — fake Indian. It’s settled science, as her credulous supporters like to say.

If the alt-left Democrat media were honest, this is the headline they would run:

“DNA tests prove white woman is white.”

Or: “DNA tests confirm: Warren still not Indian.”

I offered to pay for her DNA test — with my own wampum, many moons ago, back in 2012. But no, she wouldn’t agree to one, not until she decided she would be running for president in 2020.

So now, by her own test, by some unnamed clinic, diagnosed by somebody who didn’t take part in the uh, test, she is at most 1/64th Indian, and perhaps as little as 1/1024th.

For which Harvard proudly called her its “first woman of color” on the faculty at Harvard Law School.

By the way, if it’s on the lower end — 1/1024th — that means that she only has half as much Indian blood as the typical white American. That’s according to the New York Times’ own stats back in 2014.

But this is breathtaking chutzpah — she’s resurrecting the “one-drop” rule from her Democrat party’s proudest Jim Crow days of the Ku Klux Klan, Woodrow Wilson and the rest of all those separate-but-equal Democrat worthies.

One drop of black blood — “Negro,” as the Jim Crows of CNN now say again, at least when they’re talking about Kanye West — and you’re … not white.

This was all leaked to the Boston Globe, which in 2012 spent weeks denying that the New England Historical & Genealogical Society had said that the Fake Indian was not Native American.

Yesterday the Globe was cooking the numbers to pretend that the least Indian she might be was 1/512th — more fake news from the newspaper of Kevin Cullen, Mike Barnicle, Patricia Smith and Jayson Blair.

All day yesterday, the Globe was running corrections of its fuzzy math. The original story said she was between 1/32nd and 1/512th Indian. That was the one the moonbats still have posted to their Facebook accounts.

Of course it’s fake news. First correction: “Due to a math error, a story … misstated the ancestry percentage of a potential 10th generation relative. It should be 1/1024th.”

False in one, false in all, as another Democrat prevaricator, Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, likes to say. Hours later, the Globe had to run a second correction.

“Correction: Due to a math error, a story about Elizabeth Warren misstated the ancestry percentage of a potential 6th to 10th generation relative. The generational range based on the ancestor that the report identified suggests she’s between 1/641/64 th and 1/1024. /1024 th Native American.”

Memo to Globe: fake news is tough, fake math is tougher.

Let’s remember too, the evolution of her stories about her, ahem, heritage.

One of my favorite parts of the fake Indian’s fake story is “Pow Wow Chow,” the “collection of recipes from families of the Five Civilized Tribes.”

On page 155, “Elizabeth Warren — Cherokee” contributed a recipe for Cold Omelets with Crab Meat.

Six years ago, during her first Senate campaign, I typed a few words of Pocahontas’ recipe into Google, and guess what came back — an absolutely identical recipe from a New York Times haute cuisine cookbook by Pierre Franey, the “60-Minute Gourmet.”

That French bastard — stealing Elizabeth Warren’s great-great-great-great grandma’s recipe, and then passing it off as the favorite Continental dish of his customers like Noel Coward and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Elizabeth Warren — busted yet again as a fake Indian. Nevertheless, she persisted.

