Fake News labels president liar

CNN’s Don Lemon reacted with swift outrage to President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix, shredding the White House chief in a television rant for — get this — fake statements.
That’s kind of the pot calling the kettle black, yes?
Polite conversation isn’t supposed to bring this up. But CNN hasn’t exactly been the bastion of truth-telling in recent, or even not-so-recent times. Can you say Candy Crowley?
Way back in 2012, when re-election times weren’t looking so great for Barack Obama, CNN’s Crowley helped matters along considerably for the left when she injected herself into the presidential debate and countered contender Mitt Romney — wrongfully so — over the matter of the White House’s shifting narrative on the terror attack in Benghazi that left four Americans dead.
“For fourteen days, [Obama] refused to call it an act of terror,” Romney said then.
Obama denied — and Crowley jumped right in to argue on behalf of Obama. Fact is that Obama only spoke in general terms about “acts of terror,” while failing to specify that Benghazi was indeed a terror attack tied to radical Islamism.
Now fast-forward to today’s CNN.
Where’s the network’s coverage of the violence committed against the right by the far left?
And how about that recent CNN fabrication of a Russia collusion story — you know, the one that led to the resignation of three staffers?
Or, how about the cable outlet’s coverage of Trump in general? CNN’s Chris Cuomo made pretty clear when Trump took over the White House that his job, by gosh, was to watchdog the heck out of the president — as if this were something new to his media job description. And truly, for him, post-Obama era, it very well was.
Well, now comes Lemon, bringing up the rear with an outright attack on Trump’s Phoenix rally.
“I’m just going to speak from the heart here,” Lemon said, The Hill reported. “What we witnessed is a total eclipse of the facts. Someone who came out on stage and lied directly to the American people and left things out that he said in an attempt to rewrite history, especially when it comes to Charlottesville.”
Wait; there’s more.
“He’s unhinged,” Lemon said, speaking of the president. “It’s embarrassing and I don’t mean for us, the media because he went after us, but for the country. This is who we elected president of the United States. A man who is so petty that he has to go after people he deems to be his enemy, like an imaginary friend of a 6-year-old.”
Or, like an Obama administration, which went after Fox News, states that stood tough on border control, tea party-type groups that wanted IRS exemptions, Sharyl Attkisson and Associated Press journalists — and so on.
Lemon also blamed Trump for furthering racism, post-Charlottesville.
“This is the person we elected as president of the United States? This petty, this small a person who’s supposed to pull the country together? Certainly didn’t happen there,” in Phoenix, Lemon wrapped.
Well, here’s a thought: It’s the left and its whole “Resistance Summer” mindset, impeach-Trump mantra, that’s been busy tearing apart the country with riots in the streets, burnings on college campuses, antifa-inspired attacks on innocents. But it’s Trump’s who’s now expected to step in and bridge the gap between the anarchists from the left and the law and order crowd on the right?
Doesn’t make sense.
But then again, neither does the left’s entire way of thinking.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
You can get more real news out of the cartoon network vs. CNN propaganda. The failing Clinton News Network (CNN) is a total waste of time for anyone other than the few remaining clinton/obama followers.
Q: which of the following doesn’t give more real news than CNN?
(a) an old “Gong Show” episode
(b) an old “Beachcombers” episode
(c) a not-so-old “Chhota Bheem” (Indian cartoon) episode
(d) none of the above
A: (didn’t the bolding give you enough hint?)
You can get more real news from Saturday Night Live, which often starts the segment by calling itself the fake news.
Sadly, this has been true for over 20 years.
We need to start a measure to make sure the Media is no longer afforded the 1st Amendment protections that belong to the Free Press, which the Media is not.
I honestly feel CNN should be no longer on air. Period.
lemonhead racist moron.
seems like obama was your messiah he was going to make the oceans recede he was going to heal the nations divide and so on.
what he did was make the divide bigger and nastier to the point of pure hate for white people.
any man who hates his mother because she was white is a racist.
not once has he condemed the blm or antifa violence he supoported it even had them at the whitehouse. main stream media is as guilty as sin when it comes to one sided news propaganda and will be remembered in the ash heep of history for what they did to a once great country.
I mostly agree with your comment, but don’t lump the all blacks into a pile. There are all types of races and cultures in the demented Liberal Democrat Party. Hell, “Crooked Hillary” is not Black and she is one of the worst, right up there with Al Sharpton.
Martin L. King said it best ” Do not judge one by the color of their skin, judge them on the content of their character”.
Matt 7:18
A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.
That is true Scruffy. THERE are good blacks out there. However, CNN seems to have not found any.
How apt that one of Crummy Numpties Network’s casters has as a name the term for a crummy car!
Was this guy dropped on his head at birth? It boggles my mind how I interpreted the speech and how he did. I don’t need a news guy from CNN or any “news” channel to tell me how to think. What can we do about the media and the power they try to yield in forming opinions — and votes of others in this country. I always thought journalism was an honorable profession. Not any more.
Are they still going with the narrative that “White Supreeemacists” were the ones who caused violence? Look at the video on the ground that day and you see Antifa and other radical leftists throwing rocks, bottles, fire, etc? A permitted rally was silenced by Leftists through government and violence. Period. The only right wing violence was self defense.
Of course they are. Cause to declare otherwise would mean they would have to admit TRUMP was right. Something they are deathly afraid of doing.
CNN is a fraud of a TV news network. I don’t watch them. I don’t talk about them. I won’t further write about them. And, I don’t believe anything that I hear coming from them. To me, they are a dead network, one that doesn’t exist anymore.
Who listens to this moron anyway? He’s about as consequential as an ant’s fart.
CNN is slowing losing EVERY viewers respect. The Boss is SO far to the left, that they want to do nothing but KNOCK Trump at every opportunity !
Most of the time i see it, its when i am out in public and have little choice of what is on.. Such as last tuesday when i was in Meinikee getting an oil change. Or the other month in the doctors office.. Cause if i can help it, it never gets on my tv.
“Anti-USA Media Propagandists who promote hate & violence!” They are cancer.
Hey,Lemon your network CNN started this attack from day one and you have been relentless since. The American People spoke because they did not want a person with no morals, lying , cheating and power hungry Hilliary Clinton. If you can’t stand the heat you need to get out of the kitchen as the saying goes. Oh, Hilliary would more likely have been a better president than Obama.