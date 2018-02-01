Fake News: CNN dogs Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett appeared to question whether first lady Melania Trump wore all white to the State of the Union address on Tuesday night as a protest against her husband.

Just before President Trump’s speech was about to start, Ms. Bennett pointed out that Mrs. Trump had broken a longstanding tradition by arriving at the Capitol separately from her husband.

The White House explained that the first lady arrived separately for no reason other than to accompany her guests to the event.

Ms. Bennett also speculated about Mrs. Trump’s “interesting” choice of attire.

“She’s wearing a cream-colored suit there, which I find interesting,” she said, Newsbusters reported. “Remember last year the female Democratic senators all wore white, a bunch of them, to protest Trump’s policies against women. There was even a hashtag, #WomenWearWhite.”

You Might Like







“Listen, it could be a total coincidence,” she added, “but I just find a lot of the stuff she does these days, to look at it twice.”

Jake Tapper, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, noted that New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd named Mrs. Trump the “Slovenian Sphinx.”

“Everybody looking at her and trying to decipher the mysteries,” Mr. Tapper said.

“Exactly, very mysterious,” Ms. Bennett added.

In an article late Tuesday highlighting Mrs. Trump’s separate arrival at the State of the Union, Ms. Bennett said the first lady was wearing “the color of suffragettes.”

“Wearing a cream pantsuit by French design house Christian Dior, and a white silk blouse from Italian label Dolce & Gabbana, the first lady looked coincidentally very similar to the female Democratic congressional members who last year at Trump’s address to the Joint Session of Congress protested Trump’s policies by wearing white, the color of suffragettes,” she wrote.

This year however, Democrats chose to wear black to support the #MeToo movement and protest the president, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

Conspiracy theories have abounded on social media regarding the Trumps’ relationship and the first lady’s seemingly stoic demeanor, which long ago sparked the ongoing hashtag #FreeMelania. Mrs. Trump’s recent absence from public view following reports of an alleged affair between her husband and porn star Stormy Daniels — which both parties have denied — has fueled media speculation that their marriage is in turmoil.

Similar theories arose after Mrs. Trump wore a p—y-bow blouse to the second presidential debate following her husband’s infamous “grab them by the p—y” remarks.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)