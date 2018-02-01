Fake News: CNN dogs Melania Trump

CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett appeared to question whether first lady Melania Trump wore all white to the State of the Union address on Tuesday night as a protest against her husband.
Just before President Trump’s speech was about to start, Ms. Bennett pointed out that Mrs. Trump had broken a longstanding tradition by arriving at the Capitol separately from her husband.
The White House explained that the first lady arrived separately for no reason other than to accompany her guests to the event.
Ms. Bennett also speculated about Mrs. Trump’s “interesting” choice of attire.
“She’s wearing a cream-colored suit there, which I find interesting,” she said, Newsbusters reported. “Remember last year the female Democratic senators all wore white, a bunch of them, to protest Trump’s policies against women. There was even a hashtag, #WomenWearWhite.”
“Listen, it could be a total coincidence,” she added, “but I just find a lot of the stuff she does these days, to look at it twice.”
Jake Tapper, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, noted that New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd named Mrs. Trump the “Slovenian Sphinx.”
“Everybody looking at her and trying to decipher the mysteries,” Mr. Tapper said.
“Exactly, very mysterious,” Ms. Bennett added.
In an article late Tuesday highlighting Mrs. Trump’s separate arrival at the State of the Union, Ms. Bennett said the first lady was wearing “the color of suffragettes.”
“Wearing a cream pantsuit by French design house Christian Dior, and a white silk blouse from Italian label Dolce & Gabbana, the first lady looked coincidentally very similar to the female Democratic congressional members who last year at Trump’s address to the Joint Session of Congress protested Trump’s policies by wearing white, the color of suffragettes,” she wrote.
This year however, Democrats chose to wear black to support the #MeToo movement and protest the president, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.
Conspiracy theories have abounded on social media regarding the Trumps’ relationship and the first lady’s seemingly stoic demeanor, which long ago sparked the ongoing hashtag #FreeMelania. Mrs. Trump’s recent absence from public view following reports of an alleged affair between her husband and porn star Stormy Daniels — which both parties have denied — has fueled media speculation that their marriage is in turmoil.
Similar theories arose after Mrs. Trump wore a p—y-bow blouse to the second presidential debate following her husband’s infamous “grab them by the p—y” remarks.
CNN just won’t give up the Bull, I for one do NOT believe ANYTHING written by CNN and I don’t read their fairy tales.
Amazing how CNN edifies ANYTHING foreign when it comes to ugly unworkable social ideas, yet degrades Self-governing successful beautiful foreign born AMERICAN brides who wear Whiteness or Creamy colors with pride, in contrast to the political brides of CHUCKY DOLL, purity disqualified, black spirited “Liberal Black Lives matter only so long as I can use them for political advantage”, no-show even when present, Democrat Congessmen?, Congress women?, Congress sex-changed? Responsibility Bow outs.
I love it when the Clinton News Network aka the Communist News Network just makes things up and then they call this journalism. Oh, how I love the communists.
You see Polosi sitting all in black to support all the women who have been used it does not speak of her using men. I am sick of the bull **** that comes out of our supposed news organizations. I thought Polosi was going to have a stroke before the speech ended.
A bit of history helps expose this leftist hypocrisy. A year ago, Ms. Pelosi and her minions wore white to “protest the anti-woman character” of President Trump. Now, a year later, we have learned of the Congressional Hush Fund that has paid out millions and millions of taxpayer funds to cover up the sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by members of Congress. A journalistic response would be to ask “Ms. Pelosi, when are you going to introduce legislation to disclose the names, amounts, dates and reasons for each of those payments?” And, when she prevaricates, “Ms. Pelosi, if someone else introduces such legislation, will you commit to voting for its passage?” It is past time to stop the #PROTECTED CLASS