Failed candidate John Kasich ‘very seriously’ considering challenging President Trump in 2020 primary

Two-time failed presidential candidate John Kasich says he may get back in the ring — this time against an incumbent.
The Republican Ohio governor said on “This Week” Sunday that he’s “very seriously” considering running against President Trump in the 2020 primary.
“We need different leadership, there isn’t any question about it. And I’m not only just worried about the tone and the name calling and the division in our country and the partisanship, but I also worry about the policies,” he said to host George Stephanopoulos.
“You know, rising debt, the problem and inability to deal with immigration, the problems that we have as America alone in the world. You know, this is what I consider a rotten deal with the Saudis to look the other way. I mean these are things that, George, I’m worried about our country and not just in the short term, but I’m worried about our country in the long term. So the question for me is what — what do I do about this?”
Kasich, who faces term limits at the end of this year, first ran for President for the 2000 election, but dropped out in July 1999 before the Iowa Straw Poll. His 2016 campaign lasted a little longer, all the way until May, a day after Trump won the Indiana primary. Kasich won just one state: Ohio.
“What I ask myself is what do I owe to my country? What can I do to help my country?” he said on “This Week.” “Is this — does it mean I run for office again or are there other ways in which I can impact the flow of events?”
Trump has just a 39% approval rating, according to a CBS News poll released last week, but 85% among Republicans.
An incumbent President has never lost a primary, although several, including Andrew Johnson, lost the support of their party. Pat Buchanan was the most recent primary challenger, trying to take down President George H.W. Bush in 1992. Ted Kennedy failed to beat Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Ronald Reagan almost upset Gerald Ford in 1976 but was ultimately unsuccessful.
Kasich said he doesn’t have a timetable for making a decision on a possible third run, but will “see how events develop.”
Join the discussion
I just can’t understand how he does not see, that he is a loser.
OR that even us ohioans, can’t stand him..
Isn’t he and hasn’t he been OH governor for couple terms now. Somebody there must like him.
Kasich is NOT A CONSERVATIVE!! He is a Democrat posing as a Republican.
Bingo. I think rhino might also apply here.
Let John go ahead and run so he can fail again, bigly…
Kasich was a failed candidate because he is a loser and because his agenda is a losing agenda he would be a failed candidate again because he does not have any idea what this country needs or wants, Trump does.
He is a hero in his own mind, which makes him a Democrat. His house and his candidacy are built out of straw.
Someone needs to remind this arse clown that he did run against Trump and had only one primary win-his own home state of Ohio. John do us all a favor and spare us from your holy saviour of the republic fawning, you’ll never be president. Even Hillary would probably steamroll this toothless tiger.
I live in Westerville, Ohio and he lives in my zip code and he is the last person I would vote for.
I’d vote for martian overlords before i’d vote for Kas-eye-sicko..
Kasich greatly expanded Medicaid instead of creating jobs and job training. He encouraged a vicious cycle.
We Ohioans will remember he plans to veto the Stand Your Ground and Fetal Heartbeat bills. That alone will be his downfall, he won’t even carry his home state. Favorite son – HA!
These RINO idiots are exhausting!!!
If the choice is RINO or dunce I prefer the former.
AND That’s why so many rinos keep getting voted back into office. THEY KNOW us conservatives would rather vote for rinos, than let dems win.
Democrat as a perjorative seems less appropriate than the more accurate label of progressive,aka communist. Why not start using more accurate and true labels for these morons who hate America and want to,”fundamentally” change US
Kasich is solid centrist who puts country first and can begin to forward centrist government. The Trump trolls who populate this mindless blog don’t like him but it’s time to put them out and let the majority lead from the center. Loud mouthed, foul, vulgar trolls do not represent this great nation and consistently embarrass those of us who work hard, mind our families, vote, serve and try to connect with our neighbors. Teddy Roosevelt would be ashamed of this group.
I see you are a sheeple who is still asleep… Kasich is in the globalist pocket.
You rhinos and the dems are why President Trump was elected. We’re tired of meaningless, global elitists who just line their own pockets and get zip accomplished!!
I believe the,”trolls” you make reference to are those fools pestering cabinet members and others of the Trump admin.. the foul mouths you refer to, one of which belongs to Max Waters are inviting trouble which one day will bite then in the ***. One has to be an imbacil to listen and worse to follow their message-hate.
Kasich always sounds like he’s scolding everybody — always negative — whining and complaining. I can’t imagine him winning the nomination from an upbeat candidate like Pres. Trump.
Kasich talks and sounds much more like a Democrat than a Republican – perhaps he should seek the Democrat nomination(?). That would be interesting.
Did you know Kasich’s father was a mailman?
Yeah, he should definitely run as a Democrat. He would almost certainly be an improvement over anyone else they might nominate.
John Kasich is the quintessential bad penny.
At least, you can melt down a bad penny and make it go away.
So he’s trying his hand as a comedian?
Running for president is a way to make money. There are contributions which go to campaigning and living expenses. If a candidate “fails” to get the nomination the party may provide a credit card to get the loser’s support.
John, I understand you don’t want to get off the gravy train, so maybe your home town needs a dog catcher. That way you can stay busy and build towards another pension. Otherwise I think the handwriting is on the wall. We don’t want you to run again, it’s just a waste of time and money.
It was a mistake when I voted for this clown in the primaries. I wouldn’t waste my time to hear him if he were speaking across the street. He should do him and us a favor and just disappear somewhere.
So Turncoat RINO Kasich, who never passes up the chance to get his face in the media, really thinks the folks he betrayed will want him to challenge a true patriot, President Trump, for the highest job in the country? Maybe he’d have better luck by changing his party affiliation to his True Party — the Democrats.
Na. He needs to join his true party, the communists!
A Social Justice Warrior for a GOP candidate. No thanks.
Kasich is the kind of candidate that would make me stay home. Bush 1&2, Dole, McCain, Romney. I voted for all of them. This guy? No.
I wonder if the GOP has the balls to kick him OUT of the republican party?
John, listen, please listen. Do NOT try to repeat what happened to your tries before
Respect and love yourself. Don’t embarrass yourself again. Nobody cares. Perood.
Hmmm….the economy is strong, unemployment is really low, laws are being enforced. The ‘failed immigration policies’ is directly and entirely the problem of the Legislative branch of the government. The divisions in this country are coming more from the left than the right.
He can try running but it seems to me he’d be putting good money after bad…he’s already failed more than once.
Maybe he and Hillary can run together…Hillary are President and he can be her Tim Kane (that combo really worked out well).
Don’t anyone contribute to his campaign. You’ll just waste good money. Instead, help true, conservative, congressional, Republican candidates regain the majority.
Trump is doing great. Kasich has been a conservative faker all along.
Wow! Is he that loaded? Perhaps money/economics are not his strong suite. I have the same chance of winning as he does. Possibly better since I am a relative unknown outside of my property lines.
Give me the money and I’ll put it to good use.
I f change is needed, he sure ain’t it.
Not even his family would vote for him! Maybe if he runs as a demorat, he would obtain more than 10! What a joke! Doesn’t he sees what President Trump has accomplished even without the support an elected president should have? Kasich is no conservative!
I don’t even think he’d win Ohio in a primary!
We can HOPE not.
The Peter Principle at work in Ohio.
OMG!!! Why is this traitor RINO still around? Why is it it takes SOOO long for the dumbest idiots to go back under their rocks?