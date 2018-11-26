Failed candidate John Kasich ‘very seriously’ considering challenging President Trump in 2020 primary

Two-time failed presidential candidate John Kasich says he may get back in the ring — this time against an incumbent.

The Republican Ohio governor said on “This Week” Sunday that he’s “very seriously” considering running against President Trump in the 2020 primary.

“We need different leadership, there isn’t any question about it. And I’m not only just worried about the tone and the name calling and the division in our country and the partisanship, but I also worry about the policies,” he said to host George Stephanopoulos.

“You know, rising debt, the problem and inability to deal with immigration, the problems that we have as America alone in the world. You know, this is what I consider a rotten deal with the Saudis to look the other way. I mean these are things that, George, I’m worried about our country and not just in the short term, but I’m worried about our country in the long term. So the question for me is what — what do I do about this?”

Kasich, who faces term limits at the end of this year, first ran for President for the 2000 election, but dropped out in July 1999 before the Iowa Straw Poll. His 2016 campaign lasted a little longer, all the way until May, a day after Trump won the Indiana primary. Kasich won just one state: Ohio.

“What I ask myself is what do I owe to my country? What can I do to help my country?” he said on “This Week.” “Is this — does it mean I run for office again or are there other ways in which I can impact the flow of events?”

Trump has just a 39% approval rating, according to a CBS News poll released last week, but 85% among Republicans.

An incumbent President has never lost a primary, although several, including Andrew Johnson, lost the support of their party. Pat Buchanan was the most recent primary challenger, trying to take down President George H.W. Bush in 1992. Ted Kennedy failed to beat Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Ronald Reagan almost upset Gerald Ford in 1976 but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Kasich said he doesn’t have a timetable for making a decision on a possible third run, but will “see how events develop.”

