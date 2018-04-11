Facebook: Zuckerberg struggles with Senate questions

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced off against senators Tuesday, acknowledging growing pains as his company went from dorm-room project to internet colossus that now faces a crisis of confidence after mishandling users’ data and seeing its platform abused by Russian operatives who meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Mr. Zuckerberg was contrite, offering repeated apologies and assuring lawmakers he wants his company to live up to the socially conscious mission he laid out when he founded Facebook as a way to connect college friends.
But lawmakers told him the days of a self-regulating internet dominated by large companies with information monopolies may be coming to an end, with the public demanding a bargain among the government, social media giants and their users.
“I don’t want to have to vote to regulate Facebook, but by God, I will. That depends on you,” said Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, challenging Mr. Zuckerberg to right things on his own.
Mr. Kennedy suggested a first step would be to toss the company’s attorneys out of the room and go to work rewriting Facebook’s user agreement — a lump of legalese that Mr. Zuckerberg confirmed he doubted most users bothered to read.
“Your user agreement sucks,” Mr. Kennedy concluded.
The hearing, before the joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, brought some revelations.
Mr. Zuckerberg confirmed that Facebook is working with special counsel Robert Mueller on his investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russian operatives during the presidential race. He even at first said Facebook had received a subpoena, but then recanted, saying he wasn’t sure about that but still confirming that the company is sharing information.
He declined to give more details.
With roughly 2 billion users worldwide, the firm played a central role in the election meddling saga, and Mr. Zuckerberg acknowledged hundreds of Russian-backed accounts were used to try to influence voters. But he insisted the company is already better at weeding out those accounts and is in much better shape heading into this year’s midterm elections.
Mr. Zuckerberg’s appearance — to be followed by testimony to a House panel on Wednesday — marked his first major defense since he acknowledged last month that millions of users had their data mined by a Facebook-approved developer. British university professor Aleksadr Kogan then sold the data to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm with ties to the Trump campaign, which used the data to reach voters based on their profiles.
Initially Facebook has said about 50 million users were affected. That estimate has now risen to 87 million.
Mr. Zuckerberg, while accepting the public thrashing delivered by senators, said his company didn’t break its rules by letting Mr. Kogan mine the data. He said the breach came when Mr. Kogan sold the data to Cambridge Analytica, and then when both Mr. Kogan and the company kept the data even after assuring Facebook in 2015 that it had been deleted.
The youthful Facebook CEO struggled, though, to explain why they didn’t alert the 87 million users at the time that their data had been sold in violation of the company’s rules.
“We considered it a closed case,” he said. “In retrospect, that was clearly a mistake.”
Mr. Zuckerberg sat for about five hours of questions, perched atop a cushion to give him a better position at the desk. He was the sole witness, and respecting the gravity of the day he had traded his usual gray T-shirt and hoodie for a navy suit and blue tie.
He was composed and at times convivial with senators, and his performance appeared to steady his company, whose stock price dropped after last month’s revelations. Facebook ended the day up 4.5 percent in trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
The most striking moment of Tuesday’s hearing was when Sen. Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, kicked off his questions by asking if Mr. Zuckerberg would be “comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night.”
Mr. Zuckerberg paused, then muttered, “Um, uh, no.”
Mr. Durbin continued: “If you messaged anybody this week, would you share with us the names of the people you’ve messaged?”
“Senator, no, I would probably not choose to do that publicly here,” Mr. Zuckerberg replied.
“I think that might be what this is all about,” Mr. Durbin said. “Your right to privacy, the limits of your right to privacy and how much you give away in modern America in the name of, quote, ‘connecting people around the world.'”
Some senators said they were reluctant to pursue legislation to force better practices on social media.
Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, Utah Republican and the chamber’s senior lawmaker, defended Facebook’s business model of selling access to advertisers, saying users are getting a service out of the platform.
“Did any of these individuals ever stop to ask themselves why Facebook and Google don’t charge for access? Nothing in life is free. Everything involves trade-offs,” he said. “These great websites that don’t charge for access — they extract value in some other way. And there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as they’re upfront about what they’re doing.”
But he was in the minority. Far more senators — and nearly half the Senate was present for the hearing — bounced ideas off Mr. Zuckerberg about what a law would look like.
“If Facebook and other online companies will not or cannot fix these privacy invasions, then we will,” said Sen. Bill Nelson, Florida Democrat.
Mr. Zuckerberg found himself dispelling a number of misperceptions lawmakers had about Facebook’s operations.
He said contrary to belief, Facebook doesn’t sell anyone’s data. Advertisers pay to reach certain audiences, which Facebook identifies and then targets with the ads, but the data behind the targeting is not shared, he said.
The company also will delete all data of a user who closes out an account, and users are able to see exactly what Facebook has stored.
Mr. Zuckerberg also shot down reports that the company listened to calls or recorded from phone microphones. He also said reports that it collected data from other applications outside of Facebook is misleading.
But he did confirm that users of Android smartphones can sync their phone text messaging system with Facebook’s message system, which makes all of the texts accessible to Facebook.
He said that is done with the clear consent of users, who have to opt in to the sharing — something he said is true every step of the way, for most of the privacy issues being raised.
“We do require permission to use the system, and to put information in there, and for all the uses of it,” he said. “I want to be clear. We don’t sell information. So regardless of whether we could get permission to do that, that’s just not a thing that we’re going to go do.”
He repeatedly pushed back on suggestions from senators that his company, by allowing developers to mine data, had violated a settlement it reached in 2011 with the Federal Trade Commission to better protect users’ privacy.
He said the problem was the way developers — in this case Mr. Kogan — breached the terms of the deal they had with him.
“The system basically worked as it was designed. The issue is that we designed the system in a way that wasn’t good,” he said.
Mr. Zuckerberg also admitted that he worries Facebook could become too slanted to the left, and said he is aware Silicon Valley, where his company has headquarters, is an “extremely left-leaning place.”
He said he is committed to keeping Facebook a neutral platform for all ideas.
Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, ticked off a number of complaints from conservatives who have had pages or posts blocked, or who said stories about conservatives were given lower play. He asked Mr. Zuckerberg if he could think of any page that had been blocked for Planned Parenthood or Moveon.org, two prominent leftist groups, or for any Democratic candidates.
“I’m not sure,” Mr. Zuckerberg chirped.
“A great many Americans are deeply concerned Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship,” Mr. Cruz said.
Where were the concerns for privacy with FISA?
mr.zuckerburg is the new face of BIG BROTHER.
Or the concerns for privacy when the FBI RAIDED a lawyer’s office!?!!?
Zuckerberg is a joke and the committee hearings are a joke. Cruz brought up Facebook taking away the rights of Diamond and Silk (censoring them for being “dangerous” and Zuckerberg never addressed the problem. He circle talked and Cruz and the rest of the Senators let Zuckerberg get away with it.
He’s not a joke. but a commie!!
Where were the questions about the user data that Facebook gave (not sold) the Obama campaign in 2012 without user consent? Seems that could have come up at an number of points in the questioning – including those about Facebook’s political bias or privacy policy. Those users did not “opt in”.
Notice that there was no mention about this not being his first time in that chair? Note that while they were screaming about Russians using FB data none of the babbling fools ever mention that FB was caught doing exactly the same thing back in 2016 against conservative sites, blogs and comments? Wait for the blame to fall on “unnamed” employees just like it did then.
Oh didn’t you know. IT was ok for obama to get that data..! Says right here on page 13 of the liberal handbook…
Facebook and others are ‘free’ and you can use it to your hearts consent,…
However….
Every drop of information you leak, or they steal through cookies and internet usage is SOLD!
And YOU do not have any means of ensuring what they sell is accurate, nor do you have any control over WHO USES YOUR LIFE for their own ends.
IF somebody decides they don’t like you, they can add unsavory information and eventually it will come back to bite you because there is no way to track who did it, and more than likely you will not be able to disprove a negative.
And this is why i refuse to USE those sites..
If the data had been sold to a company working on Hillary’s campaign there would be no reaction. None. Nada. Silence. Well maybe some praise for being clever.
And no one ever reads the agreements which are long and full of really important terms about sharing information. My daughter plays National League Soccer and prominent tournaments require that the girls sign up for recruiting systems on line whose terms state that they own unlimited access for ever and for any purpose international or otherwise without limit. I called one on the carpet over this and they did change the terms only in so much as adding a privacy agreement not to share private information, but the other term stood still – conflicting so who has the money to sue them if the data is found to have been shared? I suspect that EVERY online place that you agree to has this same terminology as I have seen it repeated on other apps that I was interested in. I never agree and would rather do without. It may be time to legislate privacy matters as it relates to online – but any app developed off shore is probably out of purview. IN short all of these user agreements tend to suck for the consumer. And too many people are too stupid to understand that they need facebook less than they need their privacy secured.
And they often make those user agreements in such small print, no one WANTS to read it..
Why was he NOT under oath?
My page has been blocked several times and I am a conservative.
You really think he’d tell unvarnished truth even then?
I agree. Liberals even when under oath have no problem lying.. BUT then since they never get called ON THOSE lies or punished for it, why wouldn’t they?
Zuck struggles with Senate questions? Did you watch the same Q & A that I did. Zuck was PERFECTLY prepared. Did you not see the web post of his notebook? Zuck deflected and redirected, “I’ll have my staff get back to you!” Those words alone added up to a half hour of his testimony!
Zuckerberg sat there on his booster seat, (yes, little fella needed a boost in his seat), struggling to explain why his politically biased web site censors conservatives while ignoring terrorists and leftists, but I repeat myself. He dodged questions, told half-truths, acted dumb to get out of answering questions. And all that in the 15-20 minutes I watched of his revolting performance.
No, I am not a fan and I did not search out the web post of his notebook. Sheez!
While watching it, i wondered what would have happened if that lassoo of truth Wonder woman has, was wrapped around him!
This little weasel is a left wing political activist staying behind the curtain of anonymity of Facebook…anyone who thinks different is just a fool…this little ***** will do anything to encourage Facebook users to vote left…it is that simple people….
I recently got “punished” by FB for sharing a picture someone else had shared to me. I gave the photographer full credit and was very complementary. When I Googled the photographer and did a Google search of the picture, there were over 38,000 images of the photographer’s on Google so it wasn’t as if nobody had seen it. Regardless, for sharing the picture, FB “punished” me and wouldn’t let me post for a period of time. It’s my feeling that FB should have contacted me for my side of the story, or at least had the courtesy to educate me, or explain, rather than yanking my account for days. And it’s sort of like guilty until proven innocent – even the photographer understood what had happened when I contacted him. FB should have given me a chance to remove the pictures and said there was a problem, instead of an automatic punishment.
If they had done that to me, i’d be dumping my account..
Btw, he’s answering questions in the House today. I hope they had his booster seat ready. LOL
Getting to more serious aspects of this situation, it is not desirable to have the feds making and enforcing rules on the Internet. Irresponsible leftists running Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others are going to bring that down on themselves and everyone else by their attempts to deny conservatives freedom to speak.
This little pimple on a gnat’s *** is endangering leftists, as well as conservatives, with his censorship.
Government meddling of a liberal Facebook is an answer to prayer
We all know anything government touches it ruins
But if they don’t then they have the Russians hahahahaha
Just have to love such a dilemma
Zuck the Schmuck testified that Facebook was working with Mueller on his investigation..!! Anyone concerned about this..?!!!!
You bet I am. Given the absence of a court oder (for whatever thats worth), one must consider Facbooks voluntary co-operation with Mueller politically motivated and would have never have happened under the Obama Administration.
Further: Zuckerberg promised $20 million to stop Trump, that speaks volumes to his political afifliation. That makes Facebook, Zuckerberg and his money an active member of the Trump resistance movement.