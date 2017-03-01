Facebook: Sorry for banning mom’s post against homosexuality

Facebook sent an apology to a homeschool mother who made a post condemning homosexuality after it suspended the Christian video blogger’s account for content that was not LGBT-friendly.
The Left-leaning social media giant claimed that it made an “error” by banning Elizabeth Johnston from accessing her account. Facebook froze the public Facebook page of the Ohio mother of 10 who runs a popular blog called “The Activist Mommy,” which is the name of her Facebook account.
“A member of our team accidently removed something you posted on Facebook,” read Facebook’s warning notified Johnston after a public outcry was made on her behalf, according to The Christian Post (CP). “This was a mistake, and we sincerely apologize for this error. We’ve since restored the content, and you should now be able to see it.”
Censoring Christianity to advocate homosexuality?
The Christian homeschool mom was targeted by Facebook for addressing homosexuality using Scripture from the Bible.
“’The Activist Mommy’ Facebook account was frozen on Feb. 9 because of a comment Johnston posted over six months ago that cited passages from the New Testament and Old Testament, including how Leviticus states that homosexuality is a ‘detestable’ sin and an ‘abomination,’” CP’s Samuel Smith reported. “The comment, which included no name-calling, was simply Johnston’s commentary in response to another Facebook user, who had commented on one of Johnston’s videos and argued that Christians are hypocrites for condemning homosexuality.”
Johnston was first notified by Facebook about her “violation” via a message regarding her post addressing the topic of homosexual behavior.
“[The post in question was removed because] it doesn’t follow the Facebook Community Standards,” Facebook informed her before her account was frozen for three days.
Keeping her Facebook “friends” apprised of the situation, the Christian blogger let them know why there was an interruption in her posts.
“After she regained access to her account on Feb. 12, Johnston published a post explaining to her followers that her Facebook account had been frozen,” Smith recounted. “The post included a screengrab of her original Bible commentary and the message that she received from Facebook. She concluded the post with the hashtag #FacebookCensorsBible.”
Facebook was then quick to delete Johnston’s Feb. 12 post, and followed up by freezing her account for another seven days.
It was not until the homeschool mom’s story was covered by the news media internationally that Facebook changed course and issued an apology for its censorship of her Christian beliefs. A Facebook spokesperson informed CP on Thursday that it had errantly deleted her post and suspended her account, assuring that everything had been fully restored.
“The post was removed in error and we restored it as soon as we were able to investigate,” the Facebook spokesperson assured in an email. “Our team processes millions of reports each week and we sometimes get things wrong. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
Exposing Facebook’s cover-up
Johnston accused Facebook of pretending to make a mistake – one that censored material that was not LGBT-friendly.
“Saying this was an accident is a joke!” the Christian mom exclaimed, according to CP. “They sent me the post and said it specifically violated their community guidelines. Now they are saying they accidentally stated that and banned me for 10 days accidentally? No! It took a national news story to get my content returned to my page. What about the average Facebook user who doesn’t have that luxury? I am on a mission now to speak for them. I am receiving messages, screenshots and evidence from all over the world which proves that Facebook’s system for filtering and banning is punitive against conservatives and Christians.”
Johnston then questioned Facebook’s reasoning for shutting her down.
“If Facebook needed time to review the post that someone complained about, then why didn’t they simply delete my comment until they had time to review it?” she asked. “Why did they punish me with a 10-day ban? This is damage control because my story hit mainstream media.”
The devout Christian is continuing to keep Facebook in check.
“Johnston is not letting up on her claims that Facebook is censoring her account,” Smith informed. “Johnston started a thread on her Facebook page asking her over 78,000 followers to submit any information on how her page is being censored by Facebook.”
It was subsequently divulged that Facebook made other attempts to silence Johnston’s free speech.
“One person told me my videos had no ‘share’ buttons on them while everyone else’s do,” Johnston indicated. “Another woman just told me nothing happens when she clicks or shares my posts, while she can share other people’s posts.”
This account was corroborated by one of Johnston’s Facebook fans.
“I had your page ‘liked’ before, but I just went to it and it wasn’t ‘liked,’ so I re-liked it,” Johnston’s follower explained to her.
A similar experience was reported by another Facebook user.
“No idea what happened yesterday,” David Dlugosinski informed her. “I shared your original post on Tuesday, but it (and ONLY it) disappeared on Wednesday. After commenting on the disappearance in several places and re-sharing your post, the original ‘share’ re-appeared [sic]. It was definitely gone for a few hours. I looked for it on my timeline for several minutes before re-sharing it.”
Oliver Witherspoon also witnessed censorship firsthand.
“Yesterday, I posted a comment about Christianity and the sin of homosexuality on your page, and now it’s gone,” the concerned Facebook user told Johnston.
Even though she does not agree with it, the homeschool mom acknowledges that as a private company, Facebook is under no obligation to guarantee free speech on its social media pages – even though it claims to honor the First Amendment.
“But here is where Americans are crying foul: Zuckerberg is saying Facebook is unbiased, but in reality, it appears he is using the platform to further his personal political, religious and globalist agenda,” Johnston contended. “He is using Facebook as an ideological weapon and punishing those of us who don’t submit to the agenda with suspensions and deletions of our pages.”
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Yea Sure that was a mistake, accidently on purpose.
Why is it that this LGBTQ bunch think they are any better than anyone else?
Also all the others call it discrimination for what ever reason they say.
I always thought the majority rules, always, everything is
SO PC now things are changing for the BAD not GOOD.!!!!!!!
IMO she should be in talks with a lawyer about SUING facebook. THIS was nothing but willful censorship that bit them in the butt cause the media heard about it.. AND if it ‘was done in error’ as Farcebook claims, was that person Censured/Fired/Disciplined??
Ituser, sadly she’d loose because Facebook is a private company with the right to delete content they don’t like.
I was banned from a leftist site for correcting a far far left womam who posted quite a few lies about Gov. Palin. I wrote that she was ALITERATE, but the editor chose to call me illiteratre for supposedly misspelling the word. I said he was semi-illiterate for not understanding the word. It was too much for him.
I have had the same thing happen to me many times. I can be called every dirty name in any book, yet just saying that Homosexually is against my religious teaching has gotten me banned, is ridiculous.
Perhaps if people started SUING THEM (or even threatening to do so) each time they did that, Farcebook would cease and desist..
I concur, you got that right, have had same thing done to me.
It needs to change for the betterment of this once Great Country.
I know people can do most anything in this United States of America, but it must be lawful. Protesting is alright but some go way too far. They should be punished for all the wrong doings.
All one has to do is to look at the so-called unbiased Secular Humanist school textbooks that normalize homosexuality to students, while at the same time use foolish arguments depicting Christians as bigots. One textbook states,” If it can be shown that in pursuing their way of life homosexuals pose some sort of threat to the rest of society, that would be a powerful argument for the other side.”
When a good Doctor, and Educator proved the morbidity of normalizing homosexuality to malleable schoolchildren , he was called homophobic, and therefore unfit to teach. Homosexuals were less than 2% of society who cannot have children due to their sexual preference. Liberal Democrat Party Political Policies , Legislation and appointed Supreme Court Injustices have normalized homosexuality with promiscuous sex education to all school children, using adult school teachers,and special interest activists, by Government Legislation and Supreme Court Decree. Our hope is that President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence will drain the Democrat Party created Cesspool.
What has happened to this country that Christianity is bashed and the teachings of our forefathers are blocked and hated?
I tried to subscribe to a children’s magazine for my grandchild, as we had years ago as children, with wonderful magazines we got once a month. The first one I had to cancel because they wrote that they encourage same sex marriage and other similar activities, for children to learn about. So I subscribed to another magazine in existence for years that I thought would be acceptable, and I received a letter from them saying their magazine encourages children to “take the plunge into adversity”.
All persons can do as they please, but we have our own beliefs, and we don’t want the young children in our family to be encouraged to change their sex, indulge in certain sexual activities or any sexual activities. Most parents have no idea what is in the children’s magazines that are received once a month. It was unknown by me that children’s magazines are now influencing children in adverse ways. What do we do now for acceptable magazines for children? Or is that too much to hope for?
Also, do people have any idea what they have been teaching in schools to young children? Sexual perversions and other such things to impressionable young children who do NOT need to be taught such things? Other countries concentrate on good educations, not in warping the minds of impressionable children.
For a company to run a site that makes its money by encouraging the expression of opinions only to stifle comments that some find unacceptable is defeating its purpose. Since when does an opinion have to please 100% of readers. When I read an opinion in the OPED page, I can discard it or offer a different opinion, but demanding that the newspaper suspend the printing of or delivery of the paper is senseless. I am perfectly capable of hitting the DELETE KEY or WRITING a reply. It used to be stifle it or suck it up. That was in the days of learning to cope with life.
This is why i say ALL good “Conservatives” Should write letters to Farcebook, BOYCOTTING THEM and ANY advertisers they have.. AND TELL THEM WHY THEY are being boycotted..
We need a new Facebook platform that is not controlled by “Mainstream” deluded media czars. Let’s call it “FreedomNow”. The only censorship will be foul language, violence, true hate involving racism, bullying, or sexist remarks.
Facebook is a communist type company run by a moron who stepped into his riches by accident, and screwing a few friends. He would have never gotten rich on his own.
“… it suspended the Christian video blogger’s account for content that was not LGBT-friendly.”
So Facebook, how many blogger accounts have been suspended for content that was not Caucasian, Christian, heterosexual, or even Republican friendly? I bet that would be zero, but I also bet there are a lot of those types of user accounts and comments on Facebook. Maybe you, and other social websites, should stop the censorship altogether. People are always free to not read a comment, post their own rebuttal, or not even visit web sites if they don’t like what other people are saying on them. It’s not like anyone has a right to not be offended on the Internet.
And this is why i can’t understand WHY so many conservatives STILL use it, KNOWING THAT IT willfully censors our speech..
Why does this Country constantly bow down to such vast minorities. When a 6 year old girl has her parent’s permission to be raised as a boy, is sickening. Muslims want to build near the Twin Towers that THEY bombed, and we say OK. Giving Islam priority over Christianity is insane. Like our dear Muslim President said “Muslims were involved in building this Country.” That must have been the Muslim Mohawks.
Great Post, I like that, and agree 100%.
Facebook.com censored and blocked me from my account when I posted an article about the sick muslims practice of honor killing their children…
https://m.liveleak.com/view?i=f91_1368574124
It’s astonishing that anyone conscious even questions that Facebook censors content when such content challenges the Lefty-Loony ideology of Zuckerman and his army of geek-twerps. Meanwhile, on their imaginary high-moral horse, the apology contains the misspelling, ACCIDENTLY. Draw your own conclusions.
I don’t like FACEBOOK or any social media; I opt to keep my own counsel & after reading this about censorship of Christians citing bible scripture, I know I’ve made the sound & sane option to shun FACEBOOK. My granddaughters use it all the time & I’ve warned them about airing their private thoughts & comments for the whole world to read/ This Country has gone so far left with their liberal, progressive agenda within the Democrapic Party that it’s imploding & the sooner the better for all of America. They obviously don’t know right from wrong when they continue to brainwash our children into thinking that homosexuality & all of their other perversions are acceptable social mores` when in fact they’re not.
Christians do not have a message that is harmful to society. How many Presidents of the US have we had that have detested the Word of God? Have they not been sworn in by placing their right hand on the Bible? The United States of America is a blessed nation. If that were not so, millions would not have come here seeking freedom and fortune. This country has been blessed because the Gospel has been allowed to flourish here. Freedom of religion. What a righteous beginning.
“It is impossible to rule a nation without the Word of God.” (George Washington)
And he was not talking about the Koran. This country was not founded by Muslims. But this beautiful country has allowed all religions to exist because it is written in the Constitution. Look around, lose the Word of God, lose the blessing. No Word of God, 3rd World conditions here we come.
Thank You GOD for sending the TRUMPSTER to De-Contaminate this Nation . The Homosexuals and the Alphabet Soup of FILTH that comes with need to Realize their 15 Minutes of Fame is OVER ! Mainstream Normal Sane , Decent Americans are SICK & TIRED of their Filthy Stinking DEPRAVITY that is NOT Natural or Normal and will NEVER be So !
How the hell do these people get off thinking they are the social police. I’m getting sick and tired of a bunch of socially confused left wing bullies deciding what is acceptable and what is not. These degenerates have no set moral values and rush from one popular perversion to the next all the while schooling the rest of us on what’s right. The truth is they are wrong, they are wondering around valueless, and they are the ones that need guidance.