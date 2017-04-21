Facebook Gives Staff Green Light to Protest Trump on International Worker’s Day

Facebook Inc. said it won’t punish employees who take time off to join pro-immigrant protests on May 1. And, in a nod to security staff, janitors, shuttle-bus drivers and others who work for Facebook contractors on campus, the company also said it will investigate if any of its vendors illegally crack down on their employees’ protest rights.

“At Facebook, we’re committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and speaking up,” a spokesman wrote in an emailed statement. “We support our people in recognizing International Workers’ Day and other efforts to raise awareness for safe and equitable employment conditions.”

“Our members are pushing us to be part of this resistance in a bolder way than ever,” said Denise Solis, vice president of United Service Workers West, a California-based affiliate of the Service Employee International Union that represents 40,000 janitors, security officers and other workers. Among the goals, she said, is “sending a message to employers that this is not the time for them to take advantage of this situation and act irresponsibly” toward their immigrant workforce.

Read more at Bloomberg

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 4.0/10 (6 votes cast)

, 4.0 out of 10 based on 6 ratings