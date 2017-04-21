Facebook Inc. said it won’t punish employees who take time off to join pro-immigrant protests on May 1. And, in a nod to security staff, janitors, shuttle-bus drivers and others who work for Facebook contractors on campus, the company also said it will investigate if any of its vendors illegally crack down on their employees’ protest rights.
“At Facebook, we’re committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and speaking up,” a spokesman wrote in an emailed statement. “We support our people in recognizing International Workers’ Day and other efforts to raise awareness for safe and equitable employment conditions.”
“Our members are pushing us to be part of this resistance in a bolder way than ever,” said Denise Solis, vice president of United Service Workers West, a California-based affiliate of the Service Employee International Union that represents 40,000 janitors, security officers and other workers. Among the goals, she said, is “sending a message to employers that this is not the time for them to take advantage of this situation and act irresponsibly” toward their immigrant workforce.
Read more at Bloomberg
Facebook Gives Staff Green Light to Protest Trump on International Worker’s Day,
Let’s see, the company will not punish anyone who takes time off to join pro immigrant protests (aka pro illegal immigrant protests). In a nutshell, American TRAITORS. Hey Mark Zuckerberg, liberal Communist, why do you have a big mansion with a wall in front of your mansion, if you do not want a wall at the southern border? Hey, Mark Climate Change, why do you have a mansion? Look at all of the energy it takes to build a mansion, look at the utility bills for a mansion and all of the energy it takes to maintain the grounds on your property? I thought you were concerned about so called “global warming”? Hey Mark, how do you spell “HYPOCRITE”. Oh, Mark, I spelled it right and “HYPOCRITE” describes you to a tee!!!!!!!
But yet they don’t have the manpower to police people who are using farcebook and LIVE STREAMING CRIMES… Shows you exactly where their priorities lie..
Support the USA – HELL NO
Support Communism, Crime and Illegal invaders – hell yes!
THIS IS why i will NEVER use face book.. NEVER.
The May 1st, International Worker’s Day, has its origins in marxist communism. It goes back to the good old Iron Curtain / Cold War time when the commies would parade their war machines – missiles, tanks, rockets, jack-booted troops, etc… through the streets of Moscow while the commie party bosses looked on proudly. Fitting that today’s young marxists would take up the call and carry on in support of the commie manifesto. These are the same naive types who wear the murderer che guavarra T-shirts, or chairman mao, or the red star or hammer & sickle T-shirts. This is what the Left promotes – communism.
For such a smart man Zuckenberg is awfully stupid, emerged in ideology/romantic rubbish!
I honestly don’t believe he IS that smart. Just opportunistic as hell…
This from the same group that posts murder videos? Perhaps they should clean up their own backyard. I understand he built a huge wall around his property in Hawaii. Why does he not practice what he preaches?
So Facebook condones braking laws.And they will take action against their venders.I guess free speech is only for those that agree with you.What Hypocrites
Its SOP for liberals though Free speech is only for WE, not for thee!
Now that’s REAL privilege for you…. Being given the time off from school or work to go to a protest…..in some cases, with pay…. and not have to suffer any bad consequences.
I wonder, does their policy of “….. fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and speaking up,” include allowing employees to protest against illegal immigrants or against abortion? I would wager that any employees expressing views frowned on by Facebook management would find their employment terminated.
I agree. I doubt any one there who was Pro trump during the election was allowed to showcase it without being smited for not sharing the liberal views of Zuck..
History shows that when Communism takes over it is the “intellectuals”, and the Aristocrats who are taken out first. The thing that amazes me is that the supposed intellectuals and the aristocrats never see it coming, and they seem to be encouraging the anarchists. Using spoiled, self centered college students and race baiting violence prone Sorosians to destroy the Country seems to be what they think “social media” is for. When zuckerburg tried to evict the tenants on his 700 acre Hawaiian “paradise” I was shocked that he was surprised. He is so out of touch with real people, so privileged, so much part of the pampered elitist brotherhood which damages American values, that he is like a junior Soros.
“At Facebook, we’re committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and speaking up.”
Inclusivity and tolerance… UNLESS its conservatives and rightists who want to speak up.
Mark Zuckerberg, like the rest of the liberals, is a hypocritical fraud!
Facebook’s stance is a farce. Trump is trying to protect American workers & bring jobs back to America. We don’t need foreign workers undercutting wages & taking our jobs. Facebook supports foreign workers & globalism that hires slave labor & pushes cheap goods into our markets. Support American workers, support Trump not the tech companies hiring foreign slave labor.