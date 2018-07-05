Facebook flags Declaration of Independence as hate speech

In the week of America’s Independence Day, the algorithms of Facebook decided that the Declaration of Independence was hate speech.
The Liberty County Vindicator, a community newspaper between Houston and Beaumont, had been posting the whole declaration in small daily chunks for eight days on its Facebook page in the run-up to July 4. But the ninth excerpt was not posted Monday as scheduled, and the paper said it received an automated notice saying the post “goes against our standards on hate speech.”
Part of the standard notice, Vindicator managing editor Casey Stinnett wrote, included a warning that the newspaper could lose its Facebook account, on which it depends for much of its reach, if there were more violations.
The offending passage?
It was part of the document’s “Bill of Particulars” against Britain’s King George III: “He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”
Mr. Stinnett dryly replied in article about the rejection, “Perhaps had Thomas Jefferson written it as ‘Native Americans at a challenging stage of cultural development’ that would have been better. Unfortunately, Jefferson, like most British colonists of his day, did not hold an entirely friendly view of Native Americans.”
He noted that the newspaper wanted “a means of contacting Facebook for an explanation or a opportunity to appeal the post’s removal, but it does not appear the folks at Facebook want anyone contacting them. Or, at least, they do not make it easy.”
Within a day, Facebook had paid heed, allowing the posting and sending the Vindicator an apology.
“It looks like we made a mistake and removed something you posted on Facebook that didn’t go against our Community Standards. We want to apologize and let you know that we’ve restored your content and removed any blocks on your account related to this incorrect action,” Facebook wrote back, the Vindicator reported.
Reason magazine pointed out how Facebook’s actions were “silly” but also the inevitable logic of massive social-media sites trying to police millions of messages, a task that cannot be done by humans.
“They demonstrate a problem with automated enforcement of hate speech policies, which is that a robot trained to spot politically incorrect language isn’t smart enough to detect when that language is part of a historically significant document,” wrote Christian Britschgi, an assistant editor at the libertarian magazine.
Mr. Britschgi went on to note a perverse result of allowing the Vindicator’s first eight excerpts from the Declaration but not the ninth, exactly because of what he called “clearly racist” language.
The phrasing “serves as another example of the American Revolution’s mixed legacy; one that won crucial liberties for a certain segment of the population, while continuing to deny those same liberties to Native Americans and African slaves. But by allowing the less controversial parts of the declaration to be shared while deleting the reference to ‘Indian savages,’ Facebook succeeds only in whitewashing America’s founding just as we get ready to celebrate it,” he wrote.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Well, if the wheel was the only thing Europeans brought over it was still worth the trip. The natives in the eastern reaches of North America were already upset when euros arrived because they had been forced into ever shrinking lands due to the expansion of the plains tribes who were enabled by the horse, left here by other euros.
The “last of the Mohicans” wasn’t orphaned by white men.
facebook is the new ministry of propaganda run by hair zuckerburg .
if we do not stop this onslaught on our nation we will perish.
Facebook is doing all they can to make freedom of speech a thing of the past, unless you are a left leaning liberal socialist democrat.
I wonder what would happen if I put on Facebook my solution for getting rid of ants~~ I am waging unrelenting war on ants with diesel poured into the hole and all over the mound and then setting it on fire. It successfully annihilates all the hateful, stinging critters.
Maybe I’ll go ahead and put it out there and see what happens.
Tribal warfare extinguishing smaller weaker tribes was going on long before a single white man set foot in North America. In the early stages of America’s colonization, existing tribes slaughtered settlers’ families including women and children and practiced atrocities such as torture and scalping. What exactly WOULD a contemporary call them but “Indian savages”? They weren’t playing by Marquess of Queensbury rules or the Geneva Conventions. Ultimately the more advanced bigger (white) tribe won as has happened throughout history. And sadly, whites eventually developed a poison pill of own tribe haters called libs who glorify the vanquished primitives and pass stern judgment solely on long dead settlers who were trying to survive in kill or be killed situations.
The primary reason I no longer participate in Faceybooky is they want your “personal,” private individual information. My “conflicted one” outted me by posting some rejoinder to some post I had made, indicating to Faceybooky that my persona was not exactly as indicated, so they shut me down, until I was willing to verify my id by sending them some photo id, driver’s license, etc. Not participating on that “social network” site that often, anyway, the complete disengagement was pretty painless. From being old school old, there is little of value to anyone looking for some way to exploit my “online” activity. When Faceybooky admitted to having compromised millions of their user’s information, MINE, of course, was not available to “be compromised,” and I smiled all day.