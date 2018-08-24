Facebook Censors, Restores Comments By Conservative Group

Facebook said Thursday night that it made a mistake in removing a comment by a conservative group that posted about illegal immigration after the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.
The admission came hours after William Gheen, head of Americans for Legal Immigration Political Action Committee, said he’d had his post removed and been slapped with a 24-hour ban for posting what Facebook said was “hate speech.”
Mr. Gheen was surprised by the move because his post had talked about illegal immigration but he didn’t think it crossed any lines.
Facebook now agrees.
“We mistakenly removed a comment by William Gheen and restored it as soon as we were able to investigate because it did not violate our community standards,” the company said in a statement to The Washington Times. “Our team processes millions of reports each week, and sometimes we get things wrong. We are sorry this happened.”
Earlier, ALIPAC had accused Facebook of “trying to defend the illegal alien murder” in the case of Cristhian Rivera, an illegal immigrant who authorities have charged with the killing of Tibbetts. Mr. Rivera had been living illegally in the U.S. for years, holding a job under a fake I.D., according to the farm where he worked.
Authorities say he targeted Tibbetts, killed her, then hid her body in a cornfield. After investigators identified him this week he guided them to her body.
The killing has ignited a fierce debate over illegal immigrants and crime.
Billie Jo Calderwood, Tibbetts’ aunt, weighed in on Facebook this week, saying, “Evil comes in EVERY color. Our family has been blessed to be surrounded by love, friendship and support throughout this entire ordeal by friends from all different nations and races.”
That drew the response in question from ALIPAC.
“Please do not make this about race Billie Jo Calderwood. Many Americans are fighting to stop the thousands of murders of U.S. citizens by illegals that occur each year due to our government’s failure to enforce the existing border and immigration laws of America.”
The group continued: “We hope you will join the other grieving Angel Families who are fighting to prevent crimes like the one that befell Mollie due to the special interests fueling illegal immigration in America. Prayers for your family at this difficult time. For most of us, it is not about race or color. It is about the laws designed to protect all Americans.”
A Facebook user apparently flagged the message and a company employee removed it, deeming it “hate speech,” according to a message Mr. Gheen received.
The company says it restored the posted comment after getting inquiries.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I think it would be a great idea for Conservative entrepreneurs, to start Conservative versions of Facebook, Twitter etc. , as these clowns running Facebook, Twitter etc. practice censorship / communism of Conservative viewpoints.
FB is Not the Conservatives Friend!
Facebook is run by little cowards.
This same thing happens daily, thanks to ham-handed FB-hired censor squads. FB feigns a “mistake” only when they get enough negative publicity.
FB has made a huge strategic error in trying to ‘filter’ conservative political speech. Other platforms like MeWe.com and minds.com are small but growing platforms where conservatives can share articles and comments without the heavy hand of Leftist censors.
I know an outstanding creator of legitimate conservative political commentary who just had his FB account ‘disabled’ altogether.
FB’s mission to be “a platform for all ideas” is a sham. Zuckerberg should change it to “a platform for all ideas that our Leftist censors approve of”.
More like “a platform for all ideas that the little FASCIST dictator wannabe who owns Facebook approves of,” dleeper47. He either thinks he is Adolph Hitler or Joseph Goebbels reincarnated!
Don’t forget folks, the Democrat Party wants to bring millions and million of these criminal illegal aliens with their wide open borders to commit murders like this with that same Democrat Party protecting them with their sanctuary areas because they need their illegal alien votes!!
I would venture to bet that the fb minions responsible for censuring those posts won’t do it again, until next time.
I just got a post deleted on the leftist driven facebook. My post had to do with investigating the Clintons for the many ex employees and ex associates who have died under strange and violent circumstances, after either talking to authorities: being slated to testify: or divulging information on the Clintons. It was deemed as being against their policies and fake. Just another case of our first amendment rights being subverted by the left. Tell the truth and get censored.
Here’s the dirty little game that FASCIST little PUKE Herr Zuckerburg is playing: He censors and pulls the Conservative news story while the issue is hot news. Then a couple of days later, after readers have “moved on” and the story won’t have the same impact, he “apologizes” and puts it back on the Conservative news Facebook page he censored. Then when he is accused of censorship, he can point to that and say, “But, but, we APOLOGIZED and restored the post,” knowing the damage has already been done. THIS is the game he is playing. If you notice, in almost EVERY case where a major news item is “censored” and pulled off a Conservative Facebook page, they are now “apologizing” and putting it back several days later. It is OBVIOUS what they are doing. Do they think we are so STUPID we can’t see through this little game they’re playing to silence Conservative news voices? This PUKE yanked the text of our DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE on the 4th of JULY as “HATE SPEECH” for crying out loud! America-hating little Leftist FASCIST JERK!