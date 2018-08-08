Facebook asks banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup for customers’ financial data

Facebook has reportedly approached several of the biggest U.S. banks, asking them to share their customers’ financial data with the social-media giant.
According to a report Monday in the Wall Street Journal, the data included such detailed matters as card transactions besides Facebook-related purchases and checking-account balances.
Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the Journal reported that over the past year Facebook has sought out JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and U.S. Bancorp “to discuss potential offerings it could host for bank customers on Facebook Messenger.”
The talks, reflecting Facebook’s desire to be a site where people buy and sell goods in addition to chat with their friends and share cat videos, are being held up by the banks’ concerns about data privacy, partially a reflection of the selling of user data to Cambridge Analytica, the Journal reported.
Facebook maintains that if it gets the data from banks, it will use it to offer services that encourage people to spend more time on Messenger, and will not use it to target ads or share with third parties.
“We don’t use purchase data from banks or credit card companies for ads,” spokeswoman Elisabeth Diana told the Journal. “We also don’t have special relationships, partnerships, or contracts with banks or credit-card companies to use their customers’ purchase data for ads.”
Nevertheless, the Journal reported, privacy concerns led one large U.S. bank, which the paper did not name, to end the negotiations. Banks, reflecting historic practices, prefer customers to use their services electronically using the institutions’ own applications, where they control the security.
JPMorgan isn’t “sharing our customers’ off-platform transaction data with these platforms, and have had to say no to some things as a result,” spokeswoman Trish Wexler told the Journal.
According to the Journal, “Facebook shares climbed sharply on the news, up 3.5% around midday, marking the biggest gain since” a historic one-day loss of $120 billion last month.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I don’t know if it is just typical Facebook-Zuckerberg arrogance or the beginning of total control by social media robber barons, but it is flat out frightening. If I banked with any of the banks mentioned I would change banks on the outside chance they would go along with that outrageous suggestion. People need to go cold turkey with all their social media addictions.
Another reason to close down Zuckerberg’s FB as this is invasion without consent and completely ILLEGAL! Stop
the clock and get rid of FB. I have no account with them as too communist and invasive, and a lot of trivia to boot!
Just imagine what is it going to be like once the “Liberal” Left establishes its monopoly on political power. A reincarnation of Soviet system on American soil, brought here with mass post-Soviet immigration that followed the end of Cold War and collapse of Soviet Union.
Mark Zuckerberg, you are a communist and a disgrace. My bank accounts are none of your business, you anti – Conservative clown, who practices censorship of Conservatives. Maybe you should move Facebook to North Korea and move their permanently, Mark!
my banking account transactions are NO ONEs business. I would entertain a class action suit if the bank does this, it is major privacy invasion leaving us open to who knows what
AMEN NOParty1!!!! Pretty damn frightening!! That’s all we need to help further the take over of America is have these socialists social media barons (who are also Hussein Bozo butt suckers) have access to our banking info.
Any bank involved in this invasion needs to be closed down NOW! This is OUR private information and not for the public, let alone FB!