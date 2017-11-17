UPDATE: ‘F— Trump’ pickup owner arrested on fraud warrant
Karen Fonseca was arrested for an outstanding warrant from August. Records show she was accused of fraud. A spokeswoman for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s says they received a tip about the warrant. Fonseca’s husband, Mike Fonseca, says she was arrested at their home in Stafford in front of her 6-year-old daughter and he questions the timing.
“I think it’s the sticker,” Mike Fonseca said outside the Fort Bend County Jail.
Read more at ABC 13
Previous story is below.
RICHMOND — A sheriff near Houston wants to talk with the owner of a pickup truck that has “F— Trump” posted across its back window, warning that he could press disorderly conduct charges for the message.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted a picture of the truck to Facebook on Wednesday. The window sticker also says, “And f— you for voting for him.”
Nehls wrote that he has received “numerous” calls about the truck, which has been spotted on Farm Road 359 in Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston.
“Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it,” Nehls wrote on Facebook, “but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”
Nehls’ post, which had been shared more than 5,000 times by Wednesday night, received plenty of backlash.
“‘Someone got mad’ is not a breach of the public peace lmao,” one commenter wrote.
“You have a problem with political speech?” another commenter wrote. “Great. Resign, and spend your days trying to amend the Constitution. In the meantime, the first amendment is clear, and you are in the wrong.”
Nehls has been considering a run for Texas’ 22nd congressional district, currently held by Rep. Pete Olson, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.
Nehls currently has an “exploratory” website for the potential campaign. On Monday, Nehls, apparently in response to an Olson phone survey, tweeted, “My record is clear. I am a fiscal conservative. I am against sanctuary cities. Crime is down not up in Fort Bend. Time for a change in congress?”
___
(c)2017 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Bravo Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls! You are a person who has guts, which many of these politicians lack!
From the article above: “Karen Fonseca was arrested for an outstanding warrant from August.” Another liberal piece of garbage, who is a lawbreaker, with her low life husband defending her.
And what exactly WAS THAT fraud charge/warrant for??
The American people have lost their way as many sit back and allow people to abuse the Consitution instead of fighting for equal justice for all. The previous administration open doors that can never be closed that’s affecting every individual in the United States and will only get worse and if you haven’t seen the truth! you will and then it will be too late to correct things.
So you don’t think she should have been arrested, cause of an outstanding warrant, JUST CAUSE it might seem she was targeted for her anti-trump speech??
Update: this self-ordained ‘political commentator’ was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. Great role-model!
I am sad by this whole story:
1. I will fight for anyone’s right to Free Speech. If they want to say:
F.U. for voting for Obama – Trump – Moore – Gowdy, et all …..
They have that right. As long as it’s not promoting Actual Physical Harm.
2. The arrest could have been handled better, I think?
I was not there, but IF there is a chance OPTICS were giving the “wrong message” on purpose or not … It should have been thought through better. Plus, I’m sorry – unless there is NO CHOICE, no child should have to see their parent arrested on charges like these.
What kind of person would drive around with a sign like that on their vehicle, jjb54? Is that common among the people you know?
Plus, I’m sorry – unless there is NO CHOICE, no child should have to see their parent arrested on charges like these.
Well yes, I would think any responsible parent would do everything in their power not to be arrested in front of their small child. Things like not committing fraud, things like turning oneself in on the warrant instead of waiting and hoping never to be caught.
But you aren’t advocating personal responsibility, are you? You’re blaming the cops. Did you think they would call and make an appointment to arrest her once they knew she had an active warrant? Only in liberal fantasies.
And one thinks that she shouldn’t have been arrested in front of her kid? That’s *********. A life lesson should be taken from this. Do the crime, do the time. Take care of it in a court and the child won’t be subject to the inconvience of seeing a parent arrested. As for the crap on the truck, yeah it’s freedom of speech, but, you are responsible for any backlash.
I agree Snowy. I see cops arresting people all the time, at work, at home, and in some cases AT their kids day care. THEY SHOULDN’T have to wait till there are no kids around to make a bloody arrest…
No child should see her truck sign as it drives down the road. She should have thought of the consequences before she had outstanding warrants and the truck sign. Stupid is as stupid does!
If you are a stupid criminal you get what you deserve. If she was breaking the law than advertising her stupidity was just asking to get arrested. She was responsible for the timing because she shot her mouth off on the news about how the sheriff knew where to find her.
There is always consequences for your action and her child will or should learn that.
Yeah. Mommy’s a ****…. Now the kids are going to make fun of me and I am going to grow up all screwed up. Wahhhhhhhhhhhh.
Well, no one ever accused TRUMP haters of being intelligent. This Hillary supporting felon is a clear example of the quality of people who oppose our president’s agenda. Lock her up!
Only low-IQ types need to resort to obscenities to express their views. Somehow for libs, obscenities are “free speech” when it comes to insulting the president. Perhaps someone could teach her daughter this word? Question the timing of her arrest? This idiot was all over the local news channels. Perhaps if she kept her thoughts to herself, she wouldn’t have been arrested.
Yet we all remember how they handled free speech on DOZENS OF campuses, when it came to someone calling for Hillary to get arrested….
Karen Fonseca posted the foul message on her truck. This is an open attack on all children who saw this foul Democrat (communist) message. Kids might end up questioning their parents about the meaning of the post. The first amendment protects Fonseca’s free speech but like ALL portions of our Constitution there is a RESPONSIBILITY! I know responsibility is a foul word to our Democrat (communist) so I might be arrested … but I live in Alabama where we are a true American State.
While I despise leftists like that pendeja Fonseca, she didn’t us the eff word, only two letters. She does have the right to post that sign even if she is a vulgarian. Of course when the Second Civil War starts, people like her will cry crocodile tears for their treatment.
Sure she has a right. BUT SHE also had a responsibility to NOT Show vulgarity to her kid OR ANYONE else’s..
The father was concerned because this idiot liberal woman was “Arrested in front of her 6 year old daughter” ? Meanwhile you allow your dumb wife to drive around town with a huge sign like that one, that HUNDREDS of little children can see ! Your wife has NO CLASS at all, and I am assuming that you don’t either !
The dolt married this ugly heffa.. OF COURSE HE Has no class.. Or a brain it seems.
Stupid criminals calling attention to themselves.