Excuse me, but that is not MY American flag

You’ve heard the expression that you can’t put a frog into boiling water. You have to slowly heat it up, and then the creature is lulled into being cooked. That’s how it feels in America as our nation’s symbols and culture are slowly being eroded. At the Green Bay Packers’ game, they didn’t even use an American flag for the national anthem. Instead it was some Russian-looking hybrid. What is going on???

As you can see above, during the pregrame ceremonies, a huge flag that spanned the width of the field was used, but it certainly was not the American flag. Even ESPN’s announcer for the Packers’ game, Rob Demovsky, was confused, saying, “Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag.”

Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag pic.twitter.com/XGsk75sPsM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 30, 2018

The comments to his tweet were near universal in their disgust and dismay. One commenter didn’t know if the fans were supposed to stand or take a knee.

https://twitter.com/dcfan_22/status/1046675428746973185

Well said but the bigger question is will you still have a job with ESPN tomorrow for even daring to raise this question? #coexist #conform — larry mcnamara (@spidey4009) September 30, 2018

Later during the game, Demovsky received some information from the Green Bay Packers’ front office, saying, “The banner used … supplemented the three U.S. flags on the roof of the stadium and the flag carried by the color guard on the field. We’ve used such displays from time to time in the past when other pregame elements take up a significant portion of the field.”

From Pack re: flag

The banner used … supplemented the three U.S. flags on the roof of the stadium and the flag carried by the color guard on the field. We've used such displays from time to time in the past when other pregame elements take up a significant portion of the field https://t.co/vpNzZqFV7D — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 30, 2018

I’m happy to say that I get my fill of football each Saturday by watching my Texas A&M Aggies. I don’t watch the NFL any more after the league showed that it refuses to enforce its own “stand for the anthem” policy. It’s pathetic, and I hope ratings and revenue take a nose dive.

As far as the Green Bay Packers are concerned, does the team really think that this is what Americans want to see? Not me. How about you?

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 7.9/10 (10 votes cast)