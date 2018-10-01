Excuse me, but that is not MY American flag

You’ve heard the expression that you can’t put a frog into boiling water. You have to slowly heat it up, and then the creature is lulled into being cooked. That’s how it feels in America as our nation’s symbols and culture are slowly being eroded. At the Green Bay Packers’ game, they didn’t even use an American flag for the national anthem. Instead it was some Russian-looking hybrid. What is going on???
As you can see above, during the pregrame ceremonies, a huge flag that spanned the width of the field was used, but it certainly was not the American flag. Even ESPN’s announcer for the Packers’ game, Rob Demovsky, was confused, saying, “Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag.”
Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag pic.twitter.com/XGsk75sPsM
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 30, 2018
The comments to his tweet were near universal in their disgust and dismay. One commenter didn’t know if the fans were supposed to stand or take a knee.
https://twitter.com/dcfan_22/status/1046675428746973185
Well said but the bigger question is will you still have a job with ESPN tomorrow for even daring to raise this question? #coexist #conform
— larry mcnamara (@spidey4009) September 30, 2018
Later during the game, Demovsky received some information from the Green Bay Packers’ front office, saying, “The banner used … supplemented the three U.S. flags on the roof of the stadium and the flag carried by the color guard on the field. We’ve used such displays from time to time in the past when other pregame elements take up a significant portion of the field.”
From Pack re: flag
The banner used … supplemented the three U.S. flags on the roof of the stadium and the flag carried by the color guard on the field. We've used such displays from time to time in the past when other pregame elements take up a significant portion of the field https://t.co/vpNzZqFV7D
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 30, 2018
I’m happy to say that I get my fill of football each Saturday by watching my Texas A&M Aggies. I don’t watch the NFL any more after the league showed that it refuses to enforce its own “stand for the anthem” policy. It’s pathetic, and I hope ratings and revenue take a nose dive.
As far as the Green Bay Packers are concerned, does the team really think that this is what Americans want to see? Not me. How about you?
Well, I’d rather watch a STRIKE replacement team than these “pros” so maybe they are onto something. or just “on” something?
On the other hand it seems that the problem players, in Seattle at least, are finding their way to other havens of discontent.
The new kids appear to want to play ball.
UNTIL FOLKS STOP GOING to these games, and paying these morons, the Natl Felons league will KEEP CRAPPING on the USA. WE NEED TO let them know, by stopping funding them, it won’t stand!!!
I suspect that if the Collectivist Left have succeeded in degrading respect for the USA this far, there’s little hope for a reversal. But there’s always NASCAR.
Packer explanation is pure CYA baloney. Nothing should overshadow our American flag. Hopefully millions more will stop watching the NFL use our national past time as a means of degrading our country. Shame on ALL of them.
And shame on all those fans who KEEP PAYING bookou bucks to go to these games.
AS long as those cretins keep supporting these buttheads, they will keep pulling this stuff.
The art people probably do see the flag as “set dressing”.
Nascar would then become their next project.
I’ll say that’s an ESPN butchering of French “surrender-monkey” flag with the US stars — which does reflect the network!
Not sure if it’s two French flags sewn together (to make the stripes horizontal rather than vertical, or the Russian flag with the top two stripes transposed, with a bunch of stars added in either case, but no way, Jose, is it anything like the US flag. Maybe it’s the Confederate Stars and Bars flag with a few extra stars added and the top bar replaced by a stretched out field of stars.
It’s glorified bunting!
That is completely unacceptable!
Vince Lombaardi must be screaming in his grave
Looks like a US French flag hybrid
I am a US Coast Guard veteran, I am totally disgusted with the rants and ravings of the NFL. Is there nothing they won’t try to drag this country down? I sincerely hope that more Americans will turn off the NFL and refuse to promote ANYTHING connected with the NFL. I hope the entire league goes down the drain. DON’T patronize anything to do with the NFL. …. Hit the NFL in the wallet. Let the NFL feel the true feelings of the American public, including the top executives, who probably would not even be qualified to be a “Whopper Flopper at you know where !
It’s to the point, if all those morons in the packers, were on a plane that crashed, i wouldn’t shed a single bloody tear!!!
I’m with you, Rick. Retired Navy here. I’m FED UP with the Felons League’ antics. I quit watching them when they allowed Kapperdink to continue his “protests” and wearing his “PIG” socks. I just wish more people felt the same.
How many more ways can the NFL conjure up to alienate the viewing public? You would think SOMEONE would be evaluating every proposed idea in terms of how the majority of the public is going to react. They can’t afford to lose more viewers! As for me and mine: NFL? What’s that?
BUT that’s the thing. For each one of us who raise hell, and boycott them, there’s still 10 morons, who are still addicted to watching.
The Russian flag is white-blue-red (from the top)
The flag shown here, minus the stars, looks like the flag of the Netherlands.
I remember when I was travelling , then as a visitor, in the US. I saw , as some kind of bunting, a string of flags as above, no stars. I politely and honestly asked why they had a bunch of Dutch flags on display. This resulted in total confusion. Much later did I realize that this was a grossly simplified version of the US flag.
Looks like the Netherlands flag with stars on the blue. I realize that there are a lot of people of Dutch extraction in that part of the country (Little Chute, WI about a 1/2 hr. from Green Bay does a festival each spring where they dress in Dutch clothing and sweep the streets) but still….
You are correct – it is an upside down Netherlands flag with stars thrown in. But I still say it looks a lot more like the official flag of the Confederacy (CSA) than it does like Old Glory.
Who came up with THAT terrible idea !
Some anti-american Nitwit..
nuke Green Bay
Nuke the 60+ jihadi training camps in America, and show the NFL (and Green Bay) the photos.
Is someone really out to destroy the NFL altogether. They are really a bunch of mindless idiots to come up with that and that awful explanation.
Patriotic heartland? Yeah right.
I’d love to know. THOSE MILITARY who had to do that honor guard, and hold the flag.. HOW MANY OF THEM WERE forced into doing it?
And I happen to know the answer. None were forced to do the color guard. They have been doing this for a long time and they love doing it!
Well said Bobby. But truly, how long will Mr. Bob have his job.
This just shows how ignorant the NFL is about every veteran in the US. But I also find that many in the public that never served are just as ignorant. History is no longer taught in schools, it is not talked about much in groups and people just say they hate wars. Well those of us that served didn’t go to war because we like it. We went because we liked this nation and what it STANDS for and the flag we fly and not a flag with the same colors. There are a lot of them in the world. But I would have never known about this if you did not have this article because I don’t read the sports section that is about the NFL or watch or listen to it in any way. I am watching the Rockies today in about 30 min. from now. Anyone care to join me in that?
I am confused, I didn’t watch the game, or any game, but, they used that mock up “flag” as they played the National Anthem and/or was there a visible American Flag flying somewhere else? People technically don’t have to stand for the National Anthem by itself, it is for the American Flag that we honor when it is played in unison with the National Anthem. The NFL players support violence on cops, they oppose liberty and freedom, and they oppose the millions of Americans who died defending their right to kneel.
Ayn Rand could not have been more prescient than in her work, Atlas Shrugged. Written 61 years ago, she foretold what is happening in America today. Collectivism, attacks on our most cherished values like freedom of speech, right to bear arms, and presumption of innocence. We’re all at fault due to apathy, ignorance, and our not wanting to offend. Atlas Shrugged was visionary…………… unfortunately.
We have to get out and vote this November and in 2020 before they take that away as well. And believe me, in order to keep power, they will find a way to do that as well.
Football is a beautiful game. Professional football when teams are focused is about as good as sports get.
It is also an American game. I kind of want to keep it. WITH the military flyovers. WITH the American Flag being respected.
I don’t recall any rookies taking a knee of their own choice.
IF the NFL makes a rule honoring the flag.
IF all the haters are rotated out I won’t blame the kids for what some rich old black guys did.
DON”T DO IT AGAIN!
Fictional flag for an imaginary version of the USA!
Why excuse yourself before making the statement? That’s just more pandering to the left, softening the blow for them by excusing yourself before you hit them with the truth.
Why not “Anti-American leftists: That’s not our flag!”?
Not only is that not our flag, it’s also not the flag of the Confederacy. The flag of the Confederacy was in the shape of an X. Perhaps you have seen the show ‘Dukes of Hazzard’. The vehicle used in it had that painted on the roof.
The NFL’s feet must look like sieves and they must be close to running out of ammo.