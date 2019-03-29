Home » News

Exactly when did you think America was great?

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 11:55 am March 29, 2019
5

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

In pointed terms during an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Obama-era attorney general Eric Holder posed the question to MAGA-chanting Trump supporters: “Exactly when did you think America was great?”

The comments echoed those of Cuomo, who took heavy criticism for remarking last year that America “was never that great.”

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

Mike Pence had a few ideas about when America was great.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Exactly when did you think America was great?, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



5 Comments

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
12:57 pm March 29, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Eric, if you don’t think America is great, just pack you bags and head out to where you think is great. Same kind of garbage that you and Obuma spread around when we were unlucky enough to have you to scumbags in our gov’t. Thank God both of you’ll are gone now. One thing for sure neither one of you two knew how to do anything but screw America up. Look at the stats now, neither of you could even imagine stats this good. ZEROS!!!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Kim Mauldin
Kim Mauldin
1:03 pm March 29, 2019 at 1:03 pm

Before you became attorney general, it went downhill while you were there, fortunately, President Trump is trying to straighten out the mess you and your boss created.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Kim Mauldin
Kim Mauldin
1:05 pm March 29, 2019 at 1:05 pm

It was great before you and your boss tried to run it into the ground for eight long years. Pack your bags and leave nutjob.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

ajmanzo
ajmanzo
1:05 pm March 29, 2019 at 1:05 pm

Anthony Manzo
Before you and Obama took office !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

FrankC
FrankC
1:32 pm March 29, 2019 at 1:32 pm

We have been great at many times in our history, and some times that were not so great. The absolute LOWEST point was the eight incredibly sad years that Obama was “President”.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply