In pointed terms during an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Obama-era attorney general Eric Holder posed the question to MAGA-chanting Trump supporters: “Exactly when did you think America was great?”

The comments echoed those of Cuomo, who took heavy criticism for remarking last year that America “was never that great.”

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

Mike Pence had a few ideas about when America was great.

.@EricHolder: “Exactly when do you think America was great?” pic.twitter.com/pFE5z5D756 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 28, 2019

