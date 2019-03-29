Exactly when did you think America was great?
In pointed terms during an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Obama-era attorney general Eric Holder posed the question to MAGA-chanting Trump supporters: “Exactly when did you think America was great?”
The comments echoed those of Cuomo, who took heavy criticism for remarking last year that America “was never that great.”
This is an excerpt from Fox News.
Mike Pence had a few ideas about when America was great.
.@EricHolder: “Exactly when do you think America was great?” pic.twitter.com/pFE5z5D756
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 28, 2019
Eric, if you don’t think America is great, just pack you bags and head out to where you think is great. Same kind of garbage that you and Obuma spread around when we were unlucky enough to have you to scumbags in our gov’t. Thank God both of you’ll are gone now. One thing for sure neither one of you two knew how to do anything but screw America up. Look at the stats now, neither of you could even imagine stats this good. ZEROS!!!!!