Ex-Brooklyn assemblyman sues Ocasio-Cortez for blocking him on Twitter

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having a Trumpian Twitter problem.

Ex-Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind filed a lawsuit against Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday alleging she’s breaking the law by blocking him on Twitter — and he’s using a federal court ruling against President Trump as legal ammunition.

Hikind’s suit cites a U.S. appeals court decision made just hours before he filed that found Trump has been violating the First Amendment by blocking his critics on Twitter.

Hikind argues Ocasio-Cortez is violating the Constitution in a similar fashion by blocking him.

“This very practice has been litigated with regard to President Donald Trump blocking individuals on Twitter, and has recently been found unconstitutional,” Hikind charged in the suit, which was filed in federal court in Brooklyn.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has a massive social media following and frequently uses her Twitter handle for political purposes, did not return a request for comment via a spokesman.

Hikind, a centrist Democrat who often sides with Trump on political issues, was blocked by the first-term New York congresswoman last month after vehemently criticizing her for referring to federal migrant detention centers as “concentration camps.”

“AOC desecrates the memories of six million Jews who were brutally murdered all in the name of disingenuous political calculations!” Hikind, who is Jewish, tweeted at the left-wing lawmaker on June 18.

The decision against Trump by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit earlier Tuesday was expected to have broad implications on First Amendment issues in the age of social media.

The ruling was rooted in the conclusion that elected officials can’t suppress political speech.

“We remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less,” Judge Barrington Parker wrote for the federal court’s three-judge panel.

