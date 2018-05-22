Evergreen College students back at it with ‘No White People’ day

Evergreen State College, the Olympia, Washington, place of higher learning — and that phrase “higher learning” is used here loosely — that made mid-2017 national news for its black students’ demands for all whites to leave campus for a much-needed day of time-out on Caucasians is at it again.
The so-called “Day of Absence” has resurfaced. Once again, black students are drawing attention to the whole racism thang by hosting events that require whites to stay outside the door.
“Some [planned] gatherings are advertised as open to all skin colors and others ask that only POC, or People of Color, attend,” The College Fix reported.
And white, as any good physicist knows, is not a color because it is, scientifically speaking, anyway, the sum of all possible colors. (Which, if you really want to get philosophical about the event, wouldn’t it make more sense, anti-racist speaking, to invite all the whites and fewer of the non-whites, because white, by definition, is already, completely and totally, non-biased?)
Just sayin’.
Maybe something to mull for next year, right?
Anyhow: “A poster hung at the school obtained by The College Fix,” The College Fix reports, “declares that the no-whites-allowed self-segregation events will be held off campus. It asks people to RSVP at a website that spells out ‘No Nazis Allowed’ in its URL.”
Seriously now, could this college get any more race-baiting in its bite?
The school denies all negatives.
“There is no Day of Absence event this spring at The Evergreen State College,” campus administrators said to Newsweek. “Gross and deliberate mischaracterizations of the event in 2017 provoked violent threats against students, staff and faculty.”
But last year’s “Day of Absence” program really did take an ugly turn.
While the event’s been observed at the college for years as a way of minorities stepping off campus for a day of special workshops, the 2017 affair brought about objections from a white biology professor named Bret Weinstein. Why? Because, as the The College Fix noted, the organizers of that year’s “Day of Absence” flip-flopped on the affair’s normal order of operations and asked all the whites to leave campus so that blacks and other minorities could have a white-free day at college.
Weinstein said no, and that led to an entire student-backed protest movement that turned national media attention toward Evergreen and resulted in a campus closing for a few days. College administrators certainly didn’t want a repeat of all that. Lordy no; there’re tuition dollars to consider.
“Earlier this year,” The College Fix wrote, “officials announced they would revamp the controversial ‘Day of Absence’ observance, instead offering an ‘equity symposium'” with a theme of “Deinstitutionalize/Decolonize” and course offerings that included people of all skin colors.
How nice.
But that hasn’t stopped students from insisting on a more segregated approach — on an off-campus more covert approach to the “Day of Absence” and its teachings of all the ways whitey is inherently racist.
It’s self-segregation, at its finest.
And as one head-scratching Twitter writer wondered, in a post below the “Day of Absence” agenda: “I’m curious how this is supposed to bridge divides. If anybody knows I would love an explanation.”
Ditto — ditto to that.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
One must ask themselves: What would be the reaction to this if it were reversed?
Liberal Democrats, NAACP, the news media and the Black community would go NUTS! Protesting, Burning, Looting, killing and demand the execution of these white racists that would dare to suggest such a thing.
Definitely agree with genemz below…
Simply another case of inmates commandeering the prison….or in this case the institutionalized running the asylum.
What day have the whites given the black students to stay home?
Pull all federal funding to this institute of insanity. AND FIRE EVERY ADMINISTRATOR there for allowing such insanity to prevail..
The only people in attendance will be the actual Nazis. . .
I love this. it’s a good idea. only it should be every day. all black schools. yes. all white schools. yes. let’s do it. neighborhoods, too . and whole states. yes. the entire thing. there are advantages too numerous to mention here. I’d give it a vote. early and often.
If the administration of the college doesn’t reprimand or expelled the students, It’s accreditation board should look into pulling the college’s status. CNN! MSNBC! NYT! WP! Are you covering this in a negative fashion or not at all?
Hell, imo its about time ALL COLLEGES like this one, LOSE their accreditation PERIOD.
And we wonder why this world is so SCREWED up? Because public schools, then schools of “higher learning” mold the brains of their students/subjects to be good little Socialists/Marxists/Communists. Lord, help us!
segregation is back
It is amazing that the only segment of our population that is living up to MLK’s Dream is not Black. The symbol of integration has been a rainbow, now looking closely at rainbows I see there is no black in them. Is that the reason it was chosen? Are others supposed to make every effort for change while blacks just sit by to judge, They don’t have to leave their comfort zones, they can just sit back and jeer. Just when is their participation expected to join into the effort. If they want segregation back, that will take more effort on their part. Black colleges already exist. there are no White colleges. Therefore Blacks should transfer to their colleges. If some of them want to stay with the dream, I am sure white colleges will leave the doors open to them. Segregation should have always been divided by those of the same mind and values, not color.
The only race (as a collective group) to fail to succeed in America, despite everything that’s been given to them.
They want it? I say give it to them AND the whole school see how that works out for them. White Flight ends poorly for everywhere it has happened. Dumbass racists. Give them EXACTLY what they want re segregate them and let them fend for themselves
BUT why make yet another college become entirely black (or predominantly black) WHEN WE HAVE what, over 80 in the south and mid west already that way??
The problem is not with blacks, per se. This conflict is only symptomatic of a grander problem. Since the sixties…. Anti authority is the root cause of all these various conflicts having since found the barn door left open.
If non-whites can’t stand another day seeing whites on campus, the non-whites should take a day off, or a week, or a semester.
Let the children do what they want. After all, it’s your money. The left thinks the inmates should run the asylum since only they know the real issues at hand. They being woke and all.
Why would any normal person WANT to be at that mess of a school? I’d transfer and hand it over. Let them kill the professors which they have already tried to do. I guarantee in 3 months it will be Animal Farm
And last i looked, there was PLENTY OF OTHER colleges out there where the black to white student ratio is like 95 to 1.. SO IF they want to go somewhere, where they won’t see much in the way of whites, HOWS ABOUT MOVE OUT TO one of those colleges…
As a White man and Hispanic I feel so disrespected. The poor Blacks need a timeout from white people, get out of here. But ohhh no don’t let me or any other white person ask for a timeout from blacks then we are rasicits!! There are some really Dumb Fricken people in this plain and they always seem to get the attention of media and the lefT. Stupid gravitates to stupid !! Let them have their day off and come to realize the problem is in the mirror not with color.
Unfortunately, blacks like these, will NEVER REALIZE THEY ARE the problem.
well it seems that people from the land of nuts and fruits (California)have spread to Washington! hallelujah!
They have been spreading up here since the ’80’s, kind of like a really nasty STD.
They spread out to ruin Seattle area, a long time ago..
Racists and bigots pure and simple. I would say the same thing if the prohibited Asian students or Black or brown or Jewish students or any other group. Since this is a problem these non-white students have, it needs to be addressed by the adult-thinking administration (as least I hope they are adult-thinking and not PC snowflakes).
The White idiot liberal adults are scared ****;less of these violent racists and give them whatever they demand sooooooo They run hogwild.
Well, this will quickly become a “no whites allowed” college – and we know how successful historic black colleges are -graduation rates on the decline, funds within the institutions dismal, and any black student with a brain wouldn’t attend one even if on a full scholarship.
Its getting to the point if I Had a couple of billion, i’d make a PRIVATE College for ONLY WHITES..
How is this NOT racism? SMH
Ever dopey = Childish , mentally deficient Fops. Tired of this Black thing, as the Blacks that are making a difference to the Race really look down on this la la behavior. Advice Grown up stop whining be honest simmer down, you will be better off.
Never happen if they want segregation give it to them. BUT TAHT means they do not get to be around white people anywhere capisce?
As long as we keep seeing idiots CAVE IN and give these idiots their demands, they will NEVER wake the hell up…
This is why kids are incompitent on ways to stop schooll shootings. The uttr freak “Hog” is a great example of utter stupidity. So why does ANY medis EVER quite such idiocy?
How many of the non-whites are being supported by white taxpayers, one wonders?
All of them i feel..
This is the most leftist screwed up facility for kids to go to that I know of. You noticed, did you, that I did now call it a school? Well it is a facility to make over kids and I can speak clearly of it as I have two grandsons that graduated from there in the past several years. They campaigned for Bernie all the way. One works for the state of WA, another example of that state. Have a Blessed day to all
Have you disowned them yet?
Hopefully, it includes police, firefighters and EMTs.
Actually, “no whites” would mean that there’s no such thing as colleges (or civilization for that matter).
We who regard this lunacy as deplorable, despicable, and in so many ways, destructive, can, and do, rail against it and point out all that’s so fundamentally wrong with it, but what we must not overlook is that it could not go on without the direct approval of Washington’s Lefty Loony government/education Establishment, and the tacit approval of those Washington citizens who are not Lefty Loonies and object to their tax monies dedicated to supporting and advancing the lunacy of the radical Left that dominates West Coast politics and, so it appears, every other aspect of the societies there. Unless there is evidence of Federal law violations, the lunacy is unquestionably a National problem, but it is one of Washington’s creation and protection.
This sounds like something Jerry Brown would come up with. Honestly, Evergreen College is so far removed from reality, they probably think the earth is flat.
This state college’s blatant act of discrimination against Whites is a large part of former President Obama’s meager legacy. AG Eric Holder restricted the activities of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to investigating discrimination complaints filed by Blacks and other minorities. As a consequence of this unfair policy and other of the administration’s discriminatory measures, minorities felt fully justified under the Obama administration to make outrageous demands to marginalize Whites in a perverse effort to punish them for enjoying the alleged benefits of White privilege and for injustices that occurred against minorities in our nation’s past. Obama’s legacy of contempt for Whites has left our nation in desperate need of healing. I sincerely hope President Trump will dedicate his administration to undoing Obama’s toxic racial legacy and improving the sad state of our nation’s race relations.
In a country where any incident involving a confrontation between a POC and WP has a racist conatation somewhere in its description according to the left wing media. However, when Persons of Color openly move to exclude WP, it is never referred to as racist! I find this blame “White” cause he forced my great, great, great grandfather into slavery or since they have been the recipient of all kinds of entitlement and benefits as a result of this country’s attempt to say we’re sorry. That now they feel embolden and entitled to shove the WP collective faces in the shadows and mud. I’m no racist, but I’m not going to stand by idlely while the POC try to destroy this great country! The good book and the constitution of the United States of America says All men (oops and women) are created equal. Let us all try to live accordingly!
Yeah, and their enrollments dropped by 20 PERCENT following the LAST one. They better recruit a LOT of black students to replace all the WHITE ones who will NOT be attending Evergreen. LIBERAL IDIOTS on parade. Just IMAGINE the uproar if some college announced they needed a “No black people” day, and tell me this is NOT racist BS!
You will not see anything about this on CNN, CBS, NBC, MSNBC or the other so-called main stream media. The Communist left will take away you right to protect yourself and silence you from telling the truth. Why would any State pass laws that favored illegals over American citizens? Oh ya, Communistfornia is one of the states. Wake up America!!
I thought this romper room of higher learning was supposed to get defunded after the escapades they pulled last time with those purple haired lesbians and that black tranny who was roaming the campus with baseball bats threatening other students and holding the president of the school and several professors hostage until their childish demands were met. When they keep emboldening libtard fools sooner or later someone is going to get seriously hurt or killed. That’s what unfortunately needs to happen to shut this place down once and for all.