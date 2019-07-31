Mayor Lori Lightfoot hailed the work of anti-violence activists across the city while responding to questions about two women who were shot and killed at an Englewood neighborhood intersection where one group has camped out every summer day since 2015.

“The continuing use of firearms by people who clearly have no regard for the consequences is a challenge that we are facing in a lot of areas across the city,” Lightfoot said. “This organization was stood up to try to reclaim territory in a neighborhood and that’s exactly the kind of effort that we need.”

Chantell Grant and Andrea Stoudemire were standing at the corner of 75th Street and Stewart Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday when someone in a blue SUV opened fire. Both women were shot several times and later died.

The two mothers were familiar faces at the Englewood intersection, where members of the group Mothers Against Senseless Killings camp out in the summer in hopes of breaking the cycle of violence in the neighborhood by transforming a corner with a history of bloodshed into a lively hangout for mothers and their children.

Police have no reason to believe the women were targeted — one was shot from half a block away, said police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who stood next to Lightfoot at a news conference outside her City Hall office. The gunmen were apparently after a young man who was also shot and had been recently paroled for aggravated battery, Johnson said.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The last Republican mayor of Chicago left office in 1931.

Lightfoot, who has made reducing the city’s astonishing gun violence a top priority, praised activists who work in their communities to reduce crime.

On the West Side, she said, parishioners with Hope Community Church go block by block in the area, talking to neighbors and problem-solving, she said. Similar efforts occur in Pilsen, Little Village and other communities, she said.

“There’s lots of courageous people all over the city who have been doing that for years and reclaiming the territory under their feet, but yes, of course, today is a sad and devastating day due to what happened,” Lightoot said.

Lightfoot was asked if the killings would create fear among activists.

“If we let people who don’t care about a sense of community, about civility, about the consequences of gun violence push us into the shadows and push us into our homes for fear of what will happen, we’re never going to get ahead,” she said. “The Police Department cannot fight this fight alone.”

Echoing Lightfoot, Johnson said, “We can’t let individuals that don’t have the morals we have hold us hostage.”

___

(c)2019 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating