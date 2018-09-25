Even the NY Times questions this Kavanaugh hit piece

A liberal newspaper, joined by restless conservatives, are picking apart a new accusation about Brett Kavanaugh in college while a top aide to President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats and the “MeToo Movement” for attempting to destroy the nominee.
Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh, told The New Yorker that he might have exposed himself to her at a drunken party, making her the second woman to accuse him of inappropriate behavior after California professor Dr. Christine Ford accused him of sexual assault as a high school teenager.
But what was supposed to be a blockbuster accusation – and delay the confirmation process, if not destroy Kavanaugh’s nomination – is being ripped to shreds by none other than The New York Times, which said it interviewed “several dozen people” but found no one to corroborate Ramirez’s claim.
‘Assessing memories’ and a lawyer
“Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates,” the Times also reported, “asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.”
The same Times story also pointed out that Ramirez did not initially confirm the accusations against Kavanaugh but later told The New Yorker — six days later after “carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney” — that the incident had occurred.
The closest The New Yorker story got to a first-hand account was an unnamed classmate who said he was “one hundred percent sure” that another classmate claimed at the time that the student who exposed himself to Ramirez was Kavanaugh.
In a statement, Kavanaugh denied the latest allegation and called it “a smear, plain and simple.”
“Are we going to put decades of pent-up demand for women to feel whole on one man’s shoulders?” Kellaynne Conway complained to the CBS “This Morning” show on Sunday.
She likened the newest accusations to a “vast left-wing conspiracy,” a reference to Hillary Clinton’s claims of Republicans trying to defeat her and her husband during his term as president.
Dems close to achieving ‘miraculous’
National Review, meanwhile, published a weekend editorial slamming The New Yorker for its “shoddy” story that depends on hearsay and lacks a first-hand account of the incident.
The editorial goes on to state:
If Democrats take down Kavanaugh on the basis of these charges, they will have achieved the miraculous by stopping a Supreme Court nominee with two unproven and probably unprovable charges, in a smashing victory for garbage-pail politics.
Grow a backbone, GOP
After reviewing The New Yorker story, conservative pundits are suggesting that last week’s week’s successful delay of a Monday hearing, now scheduled for Thursday, was an successful attempt by Democrats to coordinate behind the scenes to buy more time to publish The New Yorker story.
Senate Republicans, amid accusations from Democrats of “bullying” Ford over a hearing, offered Ford a closed-door hearing, and even offered to interview her in California, after she claimed she did not want to fly to Washington, D.C. for fear of her safety.
“Do you even realize,” Dinesh D’Souza tweeted to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley (pictured at right), “that in trying to play the gentleman that you’ve been played?”
“Only in Washington,” wrote radio talk show host Steve Deace, “Republicans can delay a vote to give Democrats more time to smear their nominee with uncorroborated claims.”
“Dear Republicans,” complained blogger Matt Walsh on Twitter, “stop being cowards and confirm Kavanaugh.”
Britt Hume of Fox news noted that The New York Times had done its own digging on the newest accusation but found the claim “shaky” and passed.
“Very telling,” he wrote.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Deborah Ramirez, a Yale graduate? This is what they graduate from these colleges? A bunch of low life liberal scumbags, looking for their one minute of fame!
IMO it certainly seems that way.. WHICH is why to me, a yale degree is worthless.
If this doesn’t bring out republicans to vote, nothing will. What we are witnessing is the blatant attempt to overthrow our system of government, by eviscerating 1200 years of jurisprudence, established by British common law. The assumption of innocence until PROVEN guilty, and the right to address your accuser, is what is at stake here. If those concepts fall, the Constitution, and the rest of our enumerated rights, will quickly follow. The democraps obviously really want another revolutionary war.
As i’ve said before, this is WILLFUL unadaulterated Subversion of the highest order.
It is now clear that the second lying drunken addict and mental case was recruited as the narrative of the first lying drunken addict and mental case was imploding. The first one has been coached and advised by Soros employees since last summer, and has now received $500,000 from a “Go Fund Me” campaign set up by the “Open Society” foundation and funded by the old Nazi kapo. The second one has also been an employee of this Soros front group, and did not go public with her hallucinations until spending six days with Soros operatives learning her lines and rehearsing. This is nothing less than a bid by today’s leading contender for the title of Antichrist to overthrow our republic and establish a peoples republic under his control.
Over on ECCIE , it was mentioned some right wing group, deliberately tried TROLLING an accuser out there, to see if the Wapo would bite..
This whole process is disgusting, the Dems. are showing their real selves as disingenuous creeps acting likes sharks after the prey. After watching this despicable display we have to wonder why any Democrat is considered worthy of political office. in addition the MSM slants the news or fake news to support the negative and untrue narrative against Judge Kavanaugh
If that isn’t enough build a protesting group of anarchists by indirectly monetarily supporting their actions.
Shame on the Dems. for their ruthless pursuit to destroy a fine man and a great potential Supreme Court Judge!
Looks like a lot of people are willing to prostitute themselves for the Democratic party
The fact they can stick a needle in the back of the head of a baby in the womb and scrambled its brains in a partial birth abortion and then sell its body parts should have been a clue to the type of scum we are dealing with.
They should all be loaded on a ship and have it sunk in the middle of the Pacific, they are disgusting degenerates who use our goodwill and faith in others to destroy everything good.
“Looks like a lot of people are willing to prostitute themselves for the Democratic party”
Exactly. This is precisely what these women are. They are selling themselves for money. Scratch the surface even a teensy bit and you’ll find there’s no integrity at all there.
By all accounts Ford was the town floozy of Dewey Beach, or as the guys saw her, a free prostitute. She slept with anything that moved since the early teens.
Are we really to believe she was traumatized by a man groping her at what sounds like a frat party? Clearly the only reasons she was there was to get drunk and have sex. Underage, let’s not forget. What a sterling example of virtue!
And then we’re also to believe that she felt (there’s that word again) she FELT so threatened for her very life that she waited 35 years to tell the cops and… oh wait she still hasn’t reported it to the cops.
And she’s so intelligent that she FEELS the best place to report the “crime” is to the FBI, who has no jurisdiction. Could it be that the Soros group knows she’ll find like-minded Trump haters in the FBI and probably gave her a list of names to contact for the most division? Nah.
Everything about both of these women screams prostitution, and none of it makes Kav look guilty in the least.
Which is why we need to PUNISH publicly, these fake accusers, AND THOSE PAYING them to lie.
Buck up you Senate Republicans. You are letting down your constituents. We’ve watched the Dems in action destroying a man, his career, his life, his family. The Dems have no remorse. Why aren’t you publicly standing up for Kavenaugh? Instead you let some woman hiding behind a pair of sunglasses destroy his life. Obviously we’ve wasted our time, money and support on all of you and for what? You’ve let us down.
The GOP’s been letting us down for decades. What makes you think THIS will be the final straw, that makes them suddenly grow a spine?
That’s like the “bang” not just the smoke — a Monopoly bill resembles a real C-note far more than the Dem charade against Kavanaugh resembles even 0.000000000000000000000001% truth!
(just couldn’t think of any non-malaprop for it)
Why, pray tell, would someone need six days to ‘assess her memories and consult with her lawyer’ before making a claim? Either you remember what happened or you don’t. If you do you should have made this information public knowledge a LONG time ago. If you can’t recall then either you were too drunk or it didn’t happen. Actions have consequences and the consequences of living a promiscuous lifestyle and allowing yourself to get so drunk you can recall little of what happened to you is you forfeit your opportunity to use your directed and orchestrated ‘recollections’ to destroy the life of a man who quite likely did none of what you claim.
And what the hell is “Assessing one’s memories” anyway?
Unfortunately, there is absolutely NO way to either prove or disprove any of these spurious allegations. This is simply the usual witch (or in this case warlock) hunt that only causes confusion. No one seems able (or willing) to back up these women’s “claims” and I for one think this is the usual case of those who are on the Democrat side making unsubstantiated accusations hoping that some will stick. The only reason behind this push to smear a good man (plain and simple) is to keep Republicans from gaining more control in Congress. Shame on them!
Where are those who would substantiate these claims………….I have not seen any.
This is why i’d LOVE for magic to exist, so i could Cast a spell on all these folks, to delve into their brains to ensure that they are telling the truth. IF they lie, the spell INJURES them.
A claim of sexual harassment should pass a certain minimum threshold before it should be considered let alone be investigated. The complaint brought on by that psycho woman should have been tossed into the garbage dumpster when that idiot of a psycho woman clearly stated early on that she, a habitual drunkard, did not remember when and where her alleged incident took place or who were present when it happened. The senate judiciary committee is setting a very bad precedent by dignifying that phycho of a woman’s irresponsible games.
We are nearing the era of Class Action Rape suites.
“After reviewing The New Yorker story, conservative pundits…..”
They suspect the Democrats might be playing politics? No way!
You should be ashamed for even thinking that.
And do they really get their news from The New Yorker?