Even the NY Times questions this Kavanaugh hit piece

A liberal newspaper, joined by restless conservatives, are picking apart a new accusation about Brett Kavanaugh in college while a top aide to President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats and the “MeToo Movement” for attempting to destroy the nominee.

Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh, told The New Yorker that he might have exposed himself to her at a drunken party, making her the second woman to accuse him of inappropriate behavior after California professor Dr. Christine Ford accused him of sexual assault as a high school teenager.

But what was supposed to be a blockbuster accusation – and delay the confirmation process, if not destroy Kavanaugh’s nomination – is being ripped to shreds by none other than The New York Times, which said it interviewed “several dozen people” but found no one to corroborate Ramirez’s claim.

‘Assessing memories’ and a lawyer

“Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates,” the Times also reported, “asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.”

The same Times story also pointed out that Ramirez did not initially confirm the accusations against Kavanaugh but later told The New Yorker — six days later after “carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney” — that the incident had occurred.

The closest The New Yorker story got to a first-hand account was an unnamed classmate who said he was “one hundred percent sure” that another classmate claimed at the time that the student who exposed himself to Ramirez was Kavanaugh.

In a statement, Kavanaugh denied the latest allegation and called it “a smear, plain and simple.”

“Are we going to put decades of pent-up demand for women to feel whole on one man’s shoulders?” Kellaynne Conway complained to the CBS “This Morning” show on Sunday.

She likened the newest accusations to a “vast left-wing conspiracy,” a reference to Hillary Clinton’s claims of Republicans trying to defeat her and her husband during his term as president.

Dems close to achieving ‘miraculous’

National Review, meanwhile, published a weekend editorial slamming The New Yorker for its “shoddy” story that depends on hearsay and lacks a first-hand account of the incident.

The editorial goes on to state:

If Democrats take down Kavanaugh on the basis of these charges, they will have achieved the miraculous by stopping a Supreme Court nominee with two unproven and probably unprovable charges, in a smashing victory for garbage-pail politics.

Grow a backbone, GOP

After reviewing The New Yorker story, conservative pundits are suggesting that last week’s week’s successful delay of a Monday hearing, now scheduled for Thursday, was an successful attempt by Democrats to coordinate behind the scenes to buy more time to publish The New Yorker story.

Senate Republicans, amid accusations from Democrats of “bullying” Ford over a hearing, offered Ford a closed-door hearing, and even offered to interview her in California, after she claimed she did not want to fly to Washington, D.C. for fear of her safety.

“Do you even realize,” Dinesh D’Souza tweeted to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley (pictured at right), “that in trying to play the gentleman that you’ve been played?”

“Only in Washington,” wrote radio talk show host Steve Deace, “Republicans can delay a vote to give Democrats more time to smear their nominee with uncorroborated claims.”

“Dear Republicans,” complained blogger Matt Walsh on Twitter, “stop being cowards and confirm Kavanaugh.”

Britt Hume of Fox news noted that The New York Times had done its own digging on the newest accusation but found the claim “shaky” and passed.

“Very telling,” he wrote.

—-

