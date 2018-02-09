Even a Coin Toss is Racist

U.S. speedskater Shani Davis has injected race into the coin-toss decision to determine a flag-bearer at the 2018 Olympic Games.
Eight accomplished athletes across eight winter sports federations recently vied to become the individual leading the U.S. in the Parade of Nations on Friday. A coin toss may have broken a 4-4 tie to nominate singles luge medalist Erin Hamlin, but Mr. Davis continued the debate Thursday.
“I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event,” he tweeted. “Team USA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018.”
The message did not go over well with his intended audience.
“Really bad look dude,” replied on reader. “You’re not the only one with accomplishments, the coin flip was so that two athletes had a fair and balanced chance. I really hope this isn’t indicative of how Team USA plans on supporting each other over there.”
“I wonder if you would have called it ‘dishonorable’ if you had won the coin toss?” added another.
Fellow U.S. speedskater Joey Mantia, however, downplayed the brewing controversy.
“We feel strongly toward Shani and they felt strongly for Erin,” Mr. Mantia said, The Associated Press reported. “That’s just that.”
USA Luge declined to comment, while attempts to reach Mr. Davis and his agent Ian Baranski were not immediately successful, AP reported.
Ms. Hamlin, 31, called the opportunity at Pyeongchang 2018 a “big shock” and “an honor and privilege,” NBC News reported.
I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/dsmTtNkhJs
— Shani Davis (@ShaniDavis) February 8, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
No it’s just the racist black guy that thinks the coin toss is racist.
Maybe they should have used a black coin. But that wouldn’t have helped, he still would have lost.
Or maybe an Othello game piece. That’s black on on side and white on the other.
What did he say to indicate that he thought it was “racist” ? He seemed to be indicating that he thought that with his past performance that perhaps it shouldn’t have come down to a coin toss.
No,. he specifically mentions mBlack History Month.– RACIST anti-white comment
I am REALLY REALLY sick of all this blaming on various -ism cr*p over the last several years. I can’t believe that I am one of just a few. AND nearly every case, I just don’t see it. It used to be that people were given the benefit of the doubt, and I think that is good because most of the time there really was nothing. The Left acts like a jealous boyfriend, accusing his girlfriend of infidelity over every little thing that is actually nothing. In a relationship, such behavior on the part of the boyfriend is corrosive. Likewise, this ism this and ism that is corrosive to our society. It has to stop
BTW, no one that has met me in person has ever accused me of being White. I say that in case someone is tempted to dismiss me as an angry White man.
What arrogance. Based on his logic, the brave young women who came forward after years of abuse, should have been included in the selections. I always thought a “jury of your peers” was considered the gold standard for determining a fair judgement. When something that bestows honor on a person comes down to a coin toss after the “jury” has voted, it shows that reasonable disagreement must not always result in total inaction. I would rather not see our flag carried by that arrogant person or anyone else that thinks they are above the rules.
I hear the mint is going to come out with an affirmative action coin set. It will have 3 sides, 2 heads and a tail, just for such occasions as this. Regular fairness doesn’t consider the fact that 150 years ago, a number of black people in our country were slaves in our country. So forever and ever, any black person in our country, whether they were descendants of these people or not, require assistance from everyone else for them to be able to get along in our country. Frankly, I think if I were black and a descendant of slaves, I would thank God everyday that my ancestors were brought here, no matter the circumstances. I can’t think of a country in Africa today where any black person would do as well as they can right here now.
Agree..
People used to be sent to psychiatrists to undergo mental evals for for this kind of paranoid, narcissistic nuttiness.
They even got lobotomies!
I suppose I am being a racist if I hope he falls and busts his a–.
This is voted on. Democracy in action. Was it racist for a mixed-race man to win POTUS? No. Some would say under-informed and un-informed voters, but not racist. Was it racist for Donald Trump to win POTUS. No. It was our constitutional republic, a form of democracy. Votes tied, decide a tie by flipping a coin, this is done every football game to decide which team has the choice of kicking or receiving the ball at the beginning of the game. I hope Shani clarifies the record, since his agent will be writing his mae culpa at present.
Figure that they probably used a US quarter for the coin toss, and that Pres. Washington is depicted on that coin — and we all know that Washington owned Slaves -( even though Washington treated his slaves decently and tried to free them , but his State law would not allowed him to free them, only to sell them – Same with Jefferson ) – SO the coin with Washington on it was prejudiced and chose Erin —- LMAO
WTH is 2-peat? Is that the same as repeat? Maybe we should cut him some slack as he’s evidently not that bright.
It’s time to start punching these people in the mouth. Anytime someone says something is racist which clearly isn’t…. BAM!! …… right in the kisser.
I guess he has revealed who the racist is.
That you should be entitled to something, just because of your race?
I hope these “select blacks” that think they are unappreciated gods, soon slam into the “Dumb Wall” and find themselves flat on their butts.. finally realizing their stupidity and arrogance will not be tolerated any longer. We had enough of going the extra mile to promote blacks to places they could not go freely before. Its time to cut off the unconditional maternal love and show them what we all must face, no matter what color our skin may be. Hey human being! You’re now on your own. STOP the manipulation of decent kind hearted people. I can just picture a Jew being turned down for a job application, and screaming its because he is a Jew? That he needs a break because his ancestors were slaves for four hundred years? That’s a lot more time as slaves than the blacks had. Maybe they need more slavery to get them to be where the Jews are? Ridiculous arrogance and self centeredness must now be confronted in blacks who get this way. First place to start is with the arrogant preachers and teachers and media who love to promote such thinking. Lot’s of luck with that one.