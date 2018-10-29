Europe’s bad faith: A terrible terrible ruling effectively outlawing blasphemy

In Europe, fear of Islamophobia has officially become license for the government to censor civil speech.
This is madness fit for repressive dictatorships, not supposedly liberal democracies.
Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights let stand an Austrian woman’s criminal conviction and fine of about $500. Her offense: accusing the Prophet Muhammed of pedophilia, in the context of a lecture about Islam.
To quote from S.’s lecture (the court does not give her full name): “One of the biggest problems we are facing today is that Muhammad is seen as the ideal man, the perfect human, the perfect Muslim. That means that the highest commandment for a male Muslim is to imitate Muhammad, to live his life. This does not happen according to our social standards and laws.”
S. went on to speak of the fact that Muslim doctrine asserts that Muhammed married a girl, Aisha, when she was age 6 or 7. “What do we call it, if it is not pedophilia?”
Call the statement unkind. Call it hostile to Islam if you wish. It is sheer madness for a society shaped by the Enlightenment to call it illegal.
Ugh. If a ruling like this happens in the USA, we will know we are nearing the end of our society. It is too late for Europe, I fear.
Many a German has come to this country. This is leaving their country open to the radical change brought on by Merkel and others like her. Try walking the streets of Pforzheim after dark. Totally Muslim controlled. The German population is getting old and they are loosing control of their country. I will bet this is happening in other parts of the EU also.
With Europe facing a growing population of unassimilated, devout Muslims and fearing the serious property damage and loss of life that Muslims could inflict upon society if they believe their religion has been insulted, the European Court of Human Rights was blackmailed into ruling in favor of Sharia blasphemy law in order to maintain the peace within its member nations. This act of surrendering free speech in favor of maintaining public order will prove to be one of the final nails in the coffin of Western European civilization. It’s now just a matter of time before Islamists will be able to bury the corpse of western civilization and establish their caliphate in Europe.
Show your face and speak openly should become the new law of the land.
But, it appears that Sharia will win.
It is an absolute fact, that if not STOPPED, Islam will take over the World, which over the Centuries has happened to EVERY Country where they eventually became the majority ! This is a
FRIGHTENING possibility, for every person that is NOT a MUSLIM. This is a religion that you CANNOT criticize, unlike Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, or ANY other Religion. If you criticize this Religion you can be arrested, murdered, or God knows what else ! HOW have we gotten to this point ?
it will be here if the left wing idiots get back in power.
This is what not having a first and second amendment gets you; de facto rule by a motley crew of elite multi billionaire self entitled globalists who have no national or cultural allegiances except to further empower and enrich themselves.