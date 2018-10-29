Europe’s bad faith: A terrible terrible ruling effectively outlawing blasphemy

In Europe, fear of Islamophobia has officially become license for the government to censor civil speech.

This is madness fit for repressive dictatorships, not supposedly liberal democracies.

Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights let stand an Austrian woman’s criminal conviction and fine of about $500. Her offense: accusing the Prophet Muhammed of pedophilia, in the context of a lecture about Islam.

To quote from S.’s lecture (the court does not give her full name): “One of the biggest problems we are facing today is that Muhammad is seen as the ideal man, the perfect human, the perfect Muslim. That means that the highest commandment for a male Muslim is to imitate Muhammad, to live his life. This does not happen according to our social standards and laws.”

S. went on to speak of the fact that Muslim doctrine asserts that Muhammed married a girl, Aisha, when she was age 6 or 7. “What do we call it, if it is not pedophilia?”

Call the statement unkind. Call it hostile to Islam if you wish. It is sheer madness for a society shaped by the Enlightenment to call it illegal.

