Establishment GOP: Trump won’t fire Mueller

Top Republicans said Tuesday they’re confident President Trump won’t try to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, saying he should be allowed to finish his probe into the 2016 elections.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in particularly strong language, called Mr. Mueller the right man for the job and said he should be given the space to complete his investigation — in stark contrast with Mr. Trump, who this week again labeled the probe a “witch hunt.”
“I think it was an excellent appointment. He will go wherever the facts lead him,” Mr. McConnell said, drawing attaboys from Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the chamber’s top Democrat, who termed it “a real shot across the bow” to Mr. Trump.
The White House insists the president isn’t thinking of ousting the man who’s dogged him for a year — though press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Americans should sympathize with the president’s frustration.
“I don’t think that any individual, including members of Congress, would like it if they had been accused of taking their seat in Congress by doing something nefarious when they hadn’t, particularly if it went on for more than a year into their time in office,” she said. “My guess is they would be more than anxious to push back, and certainly would defend themselves as the president has clearly done in this situation and has since Day One.”
Mr. Trump’s intentions toward Mr. Mueller, long a parlor game for Washington wags, erupted again after the president took to Twitter over the weekend and again Monday to blast the probe into his campaign.
Democrats said he was bordering on a constitutional crisis, and demanded that Congress take action to protect Mr. Mueller.
GOP leaders, though, said they didn’t think that was needed, saying they accepted the White House’s promises that the president isn’t going to fire the special counsel.
“I received assurances that his firing is not even under consideration,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan told reporters.
Mr. McConnell concurred — adding his praise for the job Mr. Mueller has done.
“There’s widespread feeling, and the president’s lawyers obviously agree, he ought to be allowed to finish the job,” Mr. McConnell said. “We all anticipate his finishing the job and telling the American people what they need to know about this episode.”
Mr. Mueller has won indictments and, in some cases, convictions against a number of figures from the Trump campaign. He’s also indicted Russian individuals and companies he accuses of having meddled in the election.
So far, however, he has not alleged any knowing collusion between the Trump campaign’s central figures and Russian operatives to subvert the 2016 election.
Mr. Trump vehemently denies collusion.
He does, however, say the Mueller probe is biased — particularly after former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired on Friday, just before his official retirement, for having shown a “lack of candor” as investigators were probing his role in 2016 election-related investigations. Investigators said Mr. McCabe also made an unauthorized media leak.
“A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest!” Mr. Trump tweeted, commenting on the Mueller probe.
Mrs. Sanders declined to answer questions about whether Mr. Trump will sit down for an interview with Mr. Mueller. The president’s lawyers have reportedly been negotiating terms of how the president would answer questions.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
excuse me mr.mconnell but your an a$$ !!!! who should have been fired by your home state last election.
people of the united states of america i beg you to send these establishment teet suckers home in the next election.that means rinos and commies elect people who will reverse socialist policy and enact term limits and do away with there lifetime paychecks from the taxpayers.
time to send the establishment a message that we the people are still relavent.
Bingo! Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is but a Liberal RINO! Ever wonder why he did not support the Crooked Hillary Probes?
Mr. McConnell said, drawing attaboys from Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the chamber’s top Democrat.
I sure hope that the citizen from Kentucky are smart enough to see that this Mitch McConnell is detrimental to the country and vote this Liberal RINO out of office.
Allowed to finish?! He’s been investigating something that is not even a crime for over a year with his crack team of partisan democrats, wasted millions of taxpayer dollars, vastly exceeded his mandate, and all he has come up with are a few process crimes. This farce needs to end, and the democrat party needs to be called out for weaponizing the DoJ to conduct a witch-hunt against a political rival!
Lest anyone forget…McConnell and the rest of the Establishment RINOs want the same thing the Lefty Loonies want, and that is either the political emasculation of, or, by any means possible, the removal of the President we elected. They hate, bitterly resent, that we had the gall to choose someone who would not be their creature, is not beholden to them, and speaks and acts, as much as he can, for his constituency, America and its citizens, not the denizens, special interest, Deep State bureaucrats, and money brokers who so very comfortably run D.C. Don’t either forget the NRA endorsed and supported McConnell’s last re-election, following which I cancelled my membership. The Congressional RINOs, indeed the GOP, will cede control of the Congress this coming November, rather than see Trump’s Presidency succeed…that’s how much they despise any type of politics, Nationalist/Populism in Trump’s case, that doesn’t assure their continued lives of privilege, perquisites, and power to enrich themselves and their cronies. (continued)
(continuation)
Take a look at all the pork stuffed into the proposed Federal Budget, and how many MAJOR gimmes go to the Lefties, despite what WE want and voted for, and just about the entire story we all need to hear is told. In almost all cases, carefully consider voting for the challenger, not the Establishment incumbent who will undoubtedly proclaim his/her “Conservatism,” just as Ryan does, just as McConnell does, just as Cornyn does, and too many others, as well. If the Swamp is ever to be cleaned, we have to do it by electing genuine Conservatives. The entire Republican, so-called, retinue in both Houses, is hopelessly corrupt, far more interested in preserving and enriching themselves than in purging the bad guys and setting things right for America and us citizens, for THEY are the bad guys.
Mitch McConnell should be drawn & quartered, along with Paul Ryan.
They are both Rino’s who are part of the problem we see in Washington this term.
Flush both of those ***** down the sewer pipe.
Mueller has a bunch of attorneys who contributed to the Clinton Campaign. One of the attorneys is Andrew Weissmann, who falsely convicted the accounting firm of Arthur Anderson of wrongdoing. Weissmann caused Arthur Anderson to go into bankruptcy. The Supreme Court overturned the so called wrongdoing nine to nothing. Weissmann also falsely convicted some Merrill Lynch employees and they went to prison. Mueller was also involved in Uranium One when he was the head of the FBI (Pay for play on the Clinton’s part). What a joke the establishment RINOS are. They want Trump out of office. Stupid Jeff Sessions turning the reigns over to Rod Rosenstein, who was also involved in Uranium One, the Clinton e-mail scandal and the Fake Dossier. Sessions is a RINO Traitor and incompetent!
Bring on that second special counsel! Once we expose that Mueller is just another criminal in the big scam his “investigation” will be exposed as the flaming bag of dog poop it actually is. Mr Mueller, what were YOUR actions when the Obama administration conspired to sell 20% of our uranium deposits to Russia? Were you not the Chief of the FBI at the time? Weren’t the Russians under FBI investigation at this SAME time for money laundering? There are plenty of shoes still to drop, and many will be dropping on Mr Mueller’s head. As for Mr. McConnell, I’m afraid his career dissipation light is flashing with the publishing of “Secret Empires”.