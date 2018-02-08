Establishment Darling George W. Bush talks illegal aliens, Russian meddling

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former President George W. Bush said on Thursday that “there’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled” in the 2016 American presidential election, forcefully rebutting fellow Republican Donald Trump’s denials of Moscow trying to affect the vote.
While never mentioning President Trump by name, Bush appeared to be pushing back on Trump’s attempts to have warmer relations with Russia, as well as his comments on immigration.
The White House did not immediately comment on Bush’s remarks.
“There’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled,” Bush said at a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. “Whether they affected the outcome is another question.”
Bush also said that “it’s problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system. Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results.”
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Numerous investigations are under way to determine whether Trump’s campaign aided the Kremlin in its efforts.
Trump has repeatedly denied any “collusion” with Russia.
Speaking of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bush called him “zero-sum.”
“He’s got a chip on his shoulder,” Bush said of Putin. “The reason he does is because of the demise of the Soviet Union troubles him. Therefore, much of his moves (are) to regain Soviet hegemony.”
Bush also stressed the need to back NATO and other alliances the U.S. has with the world.
Putin “is pushing, constantly pushing, probing weaknesses,” the former president said. “That’s why NATO is very important.”
Bush also criticized Trump’s decision to scrap a program implemented by former President Barack Obama’s administration that allows young immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who were brought here as children to remain in America.
“America’s their home,” the 43rd American president said. “They’ve got to get it fixed.”
Bush acknowledged that he tried to overhaul America’s “broken” immigration system, but failed.
“There are people willing to do jobs that Americans won’t do,” he said. “Americans don’t want to pick cotton at 105 degrees (Fahrenheit), but there are people who want put food on their family’s tables and are willing to do that. We ought to say thank you and welcome them.”
Bush in 2008 became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the UAE. He spoke Thursday at a summit in Abu Dhabi put on by the Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California.
He made his comments while in a conversation with Michael Milken, known as the king of high-risk “junk” bonds in the 1980s. Milken pleaded guilty to securities-law violations in 1990 and served 22 months in prison. He agreed in a settlement with the SEC to a lifetime ban from the securities industry and paid a $200 million fine.
Milken, who is a prostate cancer survivor, and his family have given hundreds of millions of dollars away in recent decades. Forbes magazine estimates Milken, 71, is now worth some $3.6 billion.
Because his clone (or is it Siamese-twin separated off?) Jeb didn’t become POTUS, nor second-choice Hitlery, Jorge Jr claims “Russki meddling”.
Makes me glad I was not legally able to vote in 2004 (I had filed N-400 only in October of that year), as the “choice” was between a proven-beyond-doubt (even with max slack-cut) traitor and Jorge Jr (still a traitor, but could hide under the slack-cut)!
Bush always did love those Arabs, and their money, and would gladly welcome a speaking engagement paid for with Wall Street Big Money to take a swipe or two at our president…after all, the president did insult his slow-witted brother…, another RINO. And, Bush also got to say wonderful things about his buddy obama whom he didn’t say a word about for 8 years… Bush loves the idea of having low-wage illegals made into permanent workers and he got a chance to say good things about obama’s favorite DACA-type program. All-in-all, RINO Bush got to do everything he wanted and got a Big Fat Fee too..!! Although, nothing that he said is new – it’s all been in the news recently – so he spoke about those clips and got to visit more Arabs…and their money… A RINO..? I think he acts more like a Democrat now…just like obama.
Wish he’d go away. I’ll NEVER vote for another Bush. Trump is ten times better.
What part of “ILLEGAL” does Georgie Boy not want to understand? Immigrants are always welcome in the USA, provided they come in “Legally” and “integrate” to our laws and customs. No Sharia Law. The reason we are in this mess is because Congress has looked the other way and never spent money on improving the immigration system. Now it’s time to straighten out the Immigration system and stop looking the other way. Build the Wall, deport illegals or put them at the end of the line. No more Visa lottery. Sponsored immigration, just like the old days. No more welfare for illegals. If they don’t like our laws they are free to leave.
Farm laborers don’t pick cotton anymore. Cotton growing has been mechanized for decades.
It has been rightly noted for well over a hundred years now that, “It wasn’t Abraham Lincoln, but Eli Whitney, that freed the slaves”.
Trump has made a very generous offer to the DACA recipients. Bush, however,took no steps to legalize those “poor” children that flood our border nor did he take any steps to secure the border. Glad he NOW realizes something should be done for the DACA.
Regarding Russia medling -Obama stated that Russia was meddling in the election before the election yet O took no steps to stop it. NOW, it is Trump fault??? There is no indication that Trump had anything to do with Russia. Since O allowed the intrusion from the Russians, he was more responsible than anyone.
Screw G.W. Bush and his weak father G.W.H. Bush!
Bush is part of the reason we are in this difficult times. He did not do anything to correct our immigration situation and he is the one who has put the USA in grave danger. He took us into this Middle East War for no good reason. We did not have to go into Iraq. There was no reason. We were not in danger from Iraq.
So I suggest W. Bush should just go away and stay away.
I just lost my respect for George W. Bush. Proves he definitely is a RINO and still upset that Jeb lost and took some indirect insults in the last primaries. Even though the Clintons and Obamas spent many years bashing and blaming the Bush’s for their own failures, he never mentions it. It was obvious the 911 attack was a direct retaliation for Clinton’s senseless bombing of the legitimate middle-eastern aspirin factory killing hundreds of men, women and children just to take the American’s focus off of the Lewinski scandal and Clinton’s impeachment. V.P. **** Cheney had more guts to stand up to the Clintons and Obamas whining.
Never had any respect for the old G.W.H. Bush that was the source of many problems during the more recent Bush presidency.
He never said a word about Obama in the 8 years he was Prez….now will y’all believe me when I say it mattered not who won, the “secret/underlying” agenda was the same. NWO, one government for the world (as the Pope recently stated). As unlikely as it initially seemed when Trump announced his candidacy it now appears it was what we were praying for.
Learn about 9/11 in Rebekah Roth’s books “Methodical Illusion,” “Methodical Deception,” and “Methodical Conclusion.” The entire Oil Mafia Bush dynasty is a disgrace and they should all move to their huge estate in South America and never return to our country. They are a huge part of the so called “deep state” and have done nothing but damage to our country for many decades. They should all be deported and never allowed to return to the United States of America.