Eric Holder rips Republicans for Russia collusion ‘coverup’

Eric Holder — unbelievably — just slammed Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee who ended their investigation of Russia election shenanigans with a No Collusion conclusion as political beasts who set aside the truth for partisan reasons.
And all the comedians at “Saturday Night Live” go — we have our next skit!
Could Holder be any more of a political beast — and particularly egregiously so while serving as a supposed non-biased, nonpolitical, nonpartisan attorney general of the United States?
Here’s what Holder said, via Twitter, after House Intelligence Committee Republicans released their panel’s 150-page report on the Russia-President Donald Trump collusion allegations that have been swirling for more than a year — the report that concluded nothing to see here folks, go home: “Republican House Intell Comm shut down Russia probe before doing a complete job. This is a coverup and a lasting stain on the reputation of what used to be a bipartisan Committee when it was run by Republican [Mike] Rogers and Democrat [Dutch] Ruppersberger.”
What’s most interesting about the statement is that it comes from Holder, the king of lasting political stains of ill repute.
This is the same Holder of Fast and Furious gunwalking fame — the failed Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gun-tracking operation that resulted in the death of a Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry and ultimately, congressional contempt charges for Holder.
The same Holder of secret phone-record-seizing fame — the egregious Justice Department grab of two months’ worth of Associated Press reporters’ and editors’ telephone data.
The same Holder who called out Fox News’ James Rosen as an “aider and abetter and/or co-conspirator” to North Korea after secretly tracking the correspondent’s communications — spying on him, really.
Yet Holder has the gall to accuse Republicans of partisanship and politicking?
“Politics beat a desire for the truth,” he also tweeted.
Well, you know what? That’s a strange statement from someone whose own past seems to indicate a pure disdain for truth, a sure contempt for law and order, an utter failure to uphold and provide a stain-free governance.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Join the discussion
Eric the racist is responsible for the murder of Brian Terry and many others due to fast and furious. He also broke the law, spying on reporters, like James Rosen and Sharyl Atkisson. This clown should be in prison for murder and for abuse of power for spying on people.
Let’s not forget the fbi’s torturing to death Kenneth Micheal Trentadue claiming his involvement with Timothy McVeigh. When in actuality that federal building could not have been blown up without the fbi’s being a part of the crime. Evidently Trentadue knew of the fbi’s involvement and of one eric holder’s criminal action regarding it.
I still have no idea HOW CA was even allowed to hire him to do law enforcement for them.. THIS CROOK HAS NO IDEA what Law enforcement IS!!
eric stalin holder should be in jail period dot end of story.
Holder needs to be held accountable for his cover ups!! The difference is that he actually did cover up his crimes. Stop the witch hunt and let’s go after the real criminals, the whole Democratic Party.
Can’t make up my mind if this is the Pot calling the Kettle black, or the Black calling the kettle a pot?,,,,,Much too much Pot in this one’s confused brain.
You would think one with the vulnerability of so much of his own soiled past actions that he would just quietly fade away, and not draw attention to his own crimes. I guess its just part of the Liberal insanity to babble and control,,they just cannot help themselves, which always begets their own downfall. They just cannot stay away from the scenes of their crimes right where they always get caught upon the returning..
I agree. TO my knowledge, we STILL HAVE NOT seen one criminal trial held, cause of Fast and Furious, let alone anyone getting fired for it.
Hey eric, Mr.ONLY Cabinet secretary to EVER be held in CONTEMPT of Congress in 242 YEARS should be shutting you piehole cause Trump just released FAST and FURIOUS documents that YOU and Obummer COVERED UP and YOU will SOON be IN JAIL where you TRULY belong, Bye-Bye !
The fact he WAS the only secretary to ever be held in contempt, should have meant his license to practice law should have been revoked.
Coverup of your collusion with Russia, maybe, hellhound Holder — for which you should be glad/grateful!
How convenient is this man’s memory. And ethics. Only Attny Genl held in contempt of Congress for withholding evidence in a crime….Fast and Furious.
But that is the thing about democrats and libs. If it weren’t for hypocrisy, they would have nothing to go on at all. They have NO ideas. No real agenda. It is all about identity politics and accusing others of what they have already done.
The only thing scumbag Holder and his crooked buddies Barry Hussein and HIllary can say is the longer they are out of office, the more crooked they look. They want Pres Trump out of power is his people are getting closer and closer to showing how crooked they were and are. Mueller goes long enough, they are the ones that will end up charged!
I’ve always wondered though. WHY WAS HE HELD IN contempt, if they didn’t do a damn thing about it?? They couldn’t issue jail time or fines, couldn’t fire him, couldn’t do a damn thing iirc.
SO exactly what was the whole point IN holding him in contempt?
Says the biggest communist criminal next to his pal Obozo. The fact that the the criminal mind has ZERO shame is proven every time one of the Obozo administration opens their mouth.
Chief conspirator and co-conspirator with the biggest incendiary promoter of underground conspiracy in the history of the US should should have been in jail a long time ago for his numerous misdeeds!
holder ripped Fast and Furious. . .he has no room to talk. Brian Terry has more input into the truth about holder and Brian will be remembered.
Eric Holder, Jr and the other Dem’s have NO SHAME.
Example: The 8 Dem Black Caucus members see nothing wrong in being associated with
Muhammad Louis Farrakhan , and the other 184 Democrat’s in Congress express no contempt
for these 8 members. If just 1 much less 8 Republicans liked and supported David Dukes hate
speak a deaf person could hear the screaming.
I agree. Had even ONE member of the GOP even had a 30+ year old picture with david duke, there’d be hell to pay for the ENTIRE GOP, unless they all stomped on that one person..
Just another uppity, ignorant, lying, dirty, racist, incompetent piece of garbage…put him out on the curb with the Obamas and Clintons…all trash…enough coverage of these trough pigs…
Isn’t Holder the same AG that was held in contempt of Congress for hiding subpoena documents? Didn’t Holder lie under oath to congress?
Reminds me of the Old Bolsheviks during the Purges, with one exception. They were willing to lie for the Party, even lie and die for the Party. Doubt if this new generation of Bolsheviks has that much courage of conviction. Today life is just too good; much easier to just keep on lyin’. Even when it is obvious!
“Poor Little Eric” … The Peter Principal states that through the course of a man’s career, he is promoted once above his capabilities … In the case of poor little Eric, this has occurred at least half a dozen times. So embarrassing to be wrong at the top of one’s lungs.
I daresay, Holder was only once not promoted above his abilities — his first-ever job-hire.
From CBSNEWS:
And then this from NBCNEWS:
Holder is yet another buffoon without credibility
Stay tuned to see Eric run for the governors office in either IL, MA, or CA (he’s too conservative to be a viable candidate in VT).
IMO he would certainly FIT IN with the rest of the loonies and crooks in IL or CA..
All I have to say is Eric Holder has a lot of gall talking about anybody ELSE “covering up” things. Lying, scheming, racist Dem SCUM who never met a law he didn’t want to break! FINE choice for Attorney General, since his “real” job was to cover up and run interference for his FELLOW lying, scheming, racist Dem SCUM, Obama.
Eric Holder’s sanctimonious posturing on the bogus Russian collusion issue is par for the course for a former U.S. Attorney General whose respect for the rule of law was based on the premise that federal and state AGs should violate their oath of office and refuse to enforce any law with which they personally disagree. Holder’s “pick-and-chose” approach to law enforcement reveals his blatant hypocrisy and has emboldened many Democrat Mayors to declare sanctuary cities in violation of federal immigration law.
You talk about a racist. How many people remember the 8 people killed in the church in S. Carolina. Do you remember that Holder paid their families about 6 million dollars each. I still have not figured out how he used the Taxpayers money to pay the families all these millions of dollars. . Of course it was only for the black people murdered. Of course I still want to see Holder arrested and imprisoned for Contempt of Congress and lying while under oath.
No i don’t even remember hearing about that.. And i agree, HOW WAS IT he got permission to use tax payer funds to pay off those people??
Holder has proven time and time again that he is nothing more than a racist flunky.
Hey, you 7 watt dimwit….how about the collusion/coverup of Bengazi and the internal basement server, not to mention the classified e-mails that your co-hort HRC proudly boasts about. GO AWAY!!!!!
Now that Obama and Holder are gone, so are the riots and burning cities. It’s a miracle!!!
I have noticed, we’ve not had a single once since trump’s inauguration.. Strange that.