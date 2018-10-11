Former Obama AG incites followers to violence

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that Democrats need to be as tough as Republicans to win more elections.
“Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” he said as the crowd cheered.
Mr. Holder’s comments came as he was speaking at an event to promote Stacy Abrams, the Democrat nominee for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.
Mr. Holder stressed that this New Democratic Party is “proud as hell” and has to be willing to fight.
“The reality is if we don’t win, people that are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great will run this country,” Mr. Holder said.
He said that if Ms. Abrams was elected governor it would send a message to President Trump and the nation to reject “negativism” and “all the racial games they’re trying to play.”
Republican Sen. Cory Gardner pushed back against Mr. Holder’s comments on Twitter, relating it to the violent threats aimed at his wife and other Republican colleagues especially in the last few weeks.
“This is not who we are,” Mr. Gardner, Colorado Republican, tweeted.
You have other party leaders saying Michelle Obama was wrong when she said “when they go low we go high.” But rather when they go low “we kick them.” This is not who we are.
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) October 10, 2018
On Tuesday, former secretary of state and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said that “civility can start again” when Democrats retake control in Congress.
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” she said in an interview.
Liberal Democrat Party. The political party of Hate and violence.
We “Deplorables” need to walk softly and carry a big stick and not be afraid to use it if and when attacked.
deputy reichs furher holder shows america his true color which is red.
people like him should be put in exile in a country of there choice or be sent to gitmo.
NO. We need to STOP walking softly, and start responding in kind to these savages.
We need to start packing heat. This isn’t going to stop until they incur a personal cost. They’re going to keep escalating until people start dying. We need to make sure those people are not us.
If someone shows up to beat you senseless, you’re trusting in their better nature to leave you alive. But most Dems don’t have a better nature. Eventually these wild dogs will kill, but you can never tell when these killings will have finally been authorized by the Swamp. So if they come at you to cause physical harm, you must assume they won’t stop beating you until you’re either dead or an invalid.
STICK? I think us “deplorables” had better be ARMED both in and OUT of our homes, with all the Dem SCUM like THIS jerk inciting their Leftist LOON followers to harass and attack us!
“This is not who we are.” No but is precisely who they are and you had better start acting like they mean it.
Since you refuse to notice, here’s how it has worked ever since Watergate:
We take the high road. The communist left rename it Low Road and start the finger pointing. You apologize for the confusion and surrender the field.
It’s so bad that a good man has to apologize for defending himself against baseless allegations and criminal acts by rogue government employees go unaddressed.
Holder was a thug of the Black Panthers — and later a thug as AG (unlike Giuliani as Rotten Apple’s mayor, he didn’t use that mentality as insight to fight crime but to grotesquely abet it), and now still a thug!
I still remember, and am sickened to the bottom of my stomach, that he considered ARMED black panthers outside of voting facilities, “NOT to be voter intimidation”..
Eric Holder instigated justice by SKIN COLOR in Obama’s Dept. of INjustice (that policy was continued under LOW-RAT-ta Lynch!)–if you were the wrong color, you didn’t get any! He made that clear when he refused to prosecute Black Panthers who were caught ON VIDEO waving clubs and chasing elderly white voters away from the polls in the 2008 elections. He is as TOXIC a racist and hater as I have EVER seen. It would be a close contest which is more racist–him or Obama!
These people listen to the SOB who GAVE guns to the Mexican cartels? They shouldn’t be permitted to vote, they’re too stupid, to know when to spit, even.
I agree–did you hear them all laughing and clapping when he was telling them to KICK people while they are down? These Leftist LOONS are going to keep on pushing until they GET the Civil War they seem to be itching to start!
Not only is Holder inciting violence he’s trying too divide the country even more!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He doesn’t give a damn about this country, only his Party!
Holder should be on trial as a co-conspirator in the murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. And then there are a few more items to discuss with this “soldier of the resistance”.
He should be. BUT with as rotten as our Dept of injustice STILL IS, i doubt he ever will be.
Eric Holder is a traitor to the Constitution plain and simple. That weak jawed member of Obama’s communist team that meets at O’s house should have been imprisoned for giving guns to the cartels that have killed thousands of Mexico citizens. Perhaps Mexico can request extradition to try Holder and Trump can order his immediate transfer.
Somebody please kick this piece of craps a** back up north where he belongs! Boys a real dingdong!
If by “up north”, you meant “201 nautical miles into the Labrador Sea”, I’ll 2nd-to-10,000,000th!
Can anyone tell me why this guy ISN’T in prison?
Like all other commucrats, he’s protected.
Ituser, this is off-subject, but I don’t know any other way to “contact you.” I remember you talking about “Designated Survivor,” and when I saw it was on Netflix, I decided to watch it. It was interesting and entertaining, and I was enjoying it. UNTIL they revealed the “villains,” who–EVERY ONE–were evil, “alt-right” Conservatives–not only the ones who blew up the capitol, but the “villain” in Congress was ALSO a Republican Conservative. And of course, the “heroes” are ALL Democrats who are portrayed as these SAINTLY PATRIOTS who consistently choose to do what is best for the country, even if it hurts their OWN political careers. Now we both know the TRUTH is just the OPPOSITE of this (if, indeed there is ANYBODY who puts the country first ahead of their own interests. Pres. Trump is the ONLY one I’ve seen doing this lately!)
But seeing this BLATANT BRAINWASHING being inserted into a TV “entertainment” show–and THIS one is by NO MEANS the only show with that viewpoint–you can understand why so MANY people believe all the BS the conniving Commucrats spew 24/7. These people have been BRAINWASHED just as surely as our kids have in the public school sheep factories–and they don’t even know it! SMH
For the same reason Hillary and Obama are still walking around free, I presume.
This piece of garbage is a typical coward. Wanting other people to do his fighting for him. Come at one of us, and see what you get, you scum bag. All talk and no action. He is trying to encourage you people to vote democrat, that’s all this is. They are desperate and do not care what they have to do to gain power over you. They use YOU to get power over YOU.
” Wanting other people to do his fighting for him.”
And getting them to for years! Libyans, Egyptians, Iranians, Unions. Leftist and misinformed blacks, students, women.
He even managed to get the Dungeons and Dragon playing Orcs out of their parents basements to riot in the streets. They wouldn’t normally do that for guaranteed sex.
The democratic thugs and their extortion racket. “We won’t be civil, until we have power?!”
Their demonic logic is sick. “I’ll stop beating you dear, once we get married.”
It has become clear, that if they gain enough power, the brutal dictatorship will soon follow.
“It has become clear, that if they gain enough power, the brutal dictatorship will soon follow.”
godgivenrights, THIS is exactly why we Republicans and Conservatives need to ALL turn out to vote, and we need to learn to start voting as a BLOC the way the conniving Commucrats do, because given the level of hatred coming from the Left toward anybody who does not agree with their Leftist LOON ideology–and ESPECIALLY anybody they perceive as a “Trump supporter,” who are the ones responsible for throwing them out of power–if they ever DO get back into power, I foresee the forced labor prison camps, black marias driving up to people’s homes in the middle of the night, and those people NEVER being seen again, etc.–you know, ALL the stuff the COMMUNISTS are famous for? Too bad the conniving Leftist n ever teach THIS part of history while they are busy brainwashing our kids in the Leftist-controlled public school sheep factories!
Even if we have to hold our noses to vote for some of the RINOS on the ballot, we had better DO IT, because the WORST spineless RINO seat-warmer is better than ANY power-mad, conniving COMMUCRAT. We MUST NOT allow them to retake Congress in the midterms, or the Presidency in 2020, or we will be DONE as a free Republic!
What did you expect, but calls for violence, coming from a censured by Congress, corrupt, lying Democrat racist AG who worked for a racist “empty suit” Obama?
I’d love to see President Trump read off a list of these calls to action by left.
Then, wink into the camera and say: “I think that’s good advice for ALL Americans to act on!”
I always knew Eric Holder was SCUM–and a TOXIC RACIST on top of that, but this latest is a new low, even for him! If ANYBODY gets attacked, knocked down and KICKED, THIS jerk needs to be charged as an accessory to that crime!
He belongs in prison ANYHOW, for Fast and Furious, and for covering up for and aiding and abetting the crimes and TREASON of one Barrack Obama.
Eric Holder perfectly embodies the intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the Democrats. Holder’s implied encouragement of physical attacks against Republicans and his later attempt to deny his endorsement of violence against political opponents reveals the extent of his egregious duplicity.