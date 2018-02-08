Eric Holder considers run for president

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Wednesday he’s considering a run for president.
“I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether or not there’s another chapter in my government service,” Mr. Holder said at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.
Mr. Holder is currently fundraising and flexing his political muscles as head of former President Barack Obama’s chief political operation, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, to try to put their party in better shape ahead of the redrawing of political maps after the 2020 census.
Asked if those were a prelude to running for office, he said “We’ll see.” Pressed again on whether that meant a presidential bid, he again said, “We’ll see.”
Mr. Holder served six years as attorney general under Mr. Obama and before that was deputy attorney general at the end of the Clinton administration. He had also been U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., and a judge in the city.
In decades past, Mr. Holder had looked at a run for mayor in the District, but with a major national profile and no voting member from Washington serving in Congress, his electoral opportunities would appear to lie more at the presidential level now.
In his talk with reporters Wednesday, Mr. Holder had a number of complaints with how the new administration has handled the department he used to head, saying President Trump and his lieutenants have undercut the career professionals.
“I would hope that the president would rethink the way in which he has attacked career people at the FBI, career people at the Justice Department, career people in the intelligence community,” Mr. Holder said.
Delving into specific decisions, Mr. Holder questioned the apology the Justice Department offered last year to tea party groups targeted by the IRS.
“That apology was unnecessary, unfounded and inconsistent, it seems to me, with the responsibilities that somebody who would seek to lead the Justice Department should have done,” Mr. Holder said.
He’d ordered a criminal probe into the IRS’s handling of tea party applications after the 2013 revelation by an inspector general that the tax agency had subjected conservative groups to intrusive and inappropriate scrutiny when they applied for nonprofit status.
That initial probe eventually cleared the IRS, saying that while there was bungling, there was no ill intent. The probe specifically cleared former IRS senior executive Lois G. Lerner, saying rather than a problem, she was actually a hero, reporting bad practices when she spotted them.
The Justice Department last year reversed that finding, though, in settlements reached with tea party groups over the last year that singled Ms. Lerner out as having approved of the intrusive behavior and yet hidden the practices from her supervisors in Washington.
Mr. Holder also said Wednesday said that while he wouldn’t criticize the process used to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, President Trump’s decision to do so was a “misuse” of the power.
The case that eventually led to Mr. Arpaio’s conviction for criminal contempt of court was originally brought while Mr. Holder was in charge of the Justice Department. Mr. Holder said that prosecution was “appropriate,” and the court proceedings were fair as well, so the pardon bid was misplaced.
“I think it was a misuse of the pardon process in that regard,” he told reporters.
Mr. Trump issued a pardon last summer — still the only full pardon of his term — to Mr. Arpaio, who has since announced a run for Arizona’s vacant Senate seat.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Only presidencies “black Himmler” Holder is fit for is that of any of hell’s depth-levels 500,003+!
I hope he runs. We have learned our lesson. He will be annihilated.
Eric Holder, perhaps the most racist and corrupt Attorney General in history. The only way he has a chance of winning is if the dems have their cheating strategy ratcheted up to new astronomic levels, and I’m sure they will. Go for it, Eric.
Couldn’t say it better.
SERVICE and Holder in the same paragraph????? What an OXY-MORON
I am almost beginning to believe that by putting forth dishonest, deceitful, law-ignoring candidates is part of the socialist conquered Democrat Party One-World socialist game plan to tie up the nation in more lawsuits, media divisive talking points, impeachments, LEGAL division and social chaos, that alone will justify putting them and their fear assuaging, snowflake creating leaders back into power. To a Bolshevik, chaos is always their friend.
Isn’t that the SOCIALIST way doing things anyway, that’s’ their way of life.
Drop the “perhaps”…
After viewing the article I am only bolder in my reply. Eric Holder I see has been so,deeply embedded in the Clinton Cartel he is most assuredly guilty of many things that would expose him as an enemy combatant of the USA just his part in the fiasco fast and furious demonstrates that. He belongs in jail with his friends.
Good old fast and furious, held in contempt of Congress, communist Eric Holder!
Oh Eric, I’ll bet there are a lot of e-mails floating around from your time at the DOJ. The American citizens deserve to know…..
I had heard that “Boss Curley” ran for mayor of Boston (and won) while in prison. Can holder even run while in Leavenworth?
Holder would not be fit to run for President of Kenya. lol What a joke Holder is.
If the detestable Liberal Democrat Party would Lie, con, deceive and bribe in their attempt to get the disgraceful “Crooked Hi-Liar-y” elected. What makes anyone believe that they won’t try their unethical, dishonest ways again, in order to get another corrupt, morally decayed, contemptible individual in the White House? 🙁 🙁 🙁
I am OK if Eric runs. I hope it is the most expensive and humiliating disappointment in his miserable life.
we’ve got to pay attention and not dismiss him! who ever thought obama would be president much less stay in White House 8 years? Holder in White House he would just be front man forformer President obama. obama would really be running the show! Lord help us Jesus! we’ve got to wake up and stand behind President Trump and get our elected officials to get off their rumps and do what they were placed in office to do and that is to make America great once again.
Throw this CORRUPT TRAITOR into prison, and we won’t have to worry about his “Presidential ambitions!” Sessions, are you listening? This man committed MULTIPLE crimes while he was A/G, and was NOT shy about hiding that he was ABOVE the law. If you can’t find a reason to indict this SCUM, then you need to go into some other line of work!
deputy reichs furher holder seig heil! not!
Remember, ‘this’ guy? I would ‘hope’ that he would be publicly vetted as all candidates are. He will not be considered for POTUS.
Oh, I don’t know, Banergydragon–he is PRIME Commucrat Presidential fodder–corrupt, dishonest, and ARROGANT as hell–believes he is above the law and the Constitution is just a piece of paper he is free to ignore and bypass. Oh, and EVEN BETTER, he is BLACK–a card-carrying member of a Commucrat VICTIM CLASS! The Commucrats and their CORRUPT, DISHONEST media cohorts WORSHIPED Obama for these SAME TRAITS–so why wouldn’t they do the same to THIS GUY? However, he can’t run for President if he is in PRISON, and if the Republicans are smart, they will see to it that he is indicted LONG before 2020 arrives–Lord knows they can choose from MANY CRIMES to prosecute in his case!
great news! dem hubris provides the best opportunities to not only defeat another deeply flawed candidate but also to fully reveal the criminal obama administration–finally exacting justice once and for all. . .
Hell, no!
This man was a TERRIBLE Attorney General, and in my opinion, would even be a WORST President !
@ Real Truth:
After the Republic’s experience with the last, partly black President, it’s my opinion that it will be a very, very long time before another black individual, even one who is qualified (and Eric Holder isn’t, nor is any other participant in the Obama administration), and the next one will be examined with an industrial-sized Roto-Rooter.
OH! Please! Please! Do!
Is it my imagination, or hasn’t Holder already been censured by Congress for blatant dishonesty and obstruction?
He practically has the nomination in the bag…the Democratic legacy lives on.
Please run! Please run! Dems, show your true colors and please run obama flunky and fellow narcissist holder with Pocahontas warren. Have sore-loser clinton endorse them. Take obama away from his golf game to stump for them. Best yet, have the clinton campaign team run their campaign!
I hope he runs, by that time the upcoming investigation on Obama’s shenanigans will be out and will include the exposure of dear Eric’s active collaboration in executing all of Obama’s illegal and underhanded manipulations!
He didn’t mention what country he was considering running for president. Is it possibly some Pacific Island, like Samoa or Tahiti, or better yet the island that belonged to Marlon Brando. What a dimwit…..just like his friend B.O.
Samoa is American territory, we don’t want him in charge of it. Tahiti is owned by France, that would fit.
This would be INFURIATING, if it were not so PATHETICALLY DELUSIONAL. Does this corrupt, race-baiting SCUM–he who ran interference for and covered up the crimes of the Obama administration during his entire TENURE–while managing to commit any NUMBER of crimes himself–actually BELIEVE that ANYBODY with any sense would VOTE for him? He of Fast and Furious, “justice” by skin color and political persuasion, etc.–Presidential material? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
I imagine he is depending on the re-e-e-e-e-e-ally STUPID “low-information” voters, because nobody ELSE would vote for him!
It is my EARNEST HOPE that this particularly SLIMY swamp dweller will be peering out through PRISON BARS long before the 2020 Presidential election follies begin!