Eric Church blames NRA for Vegas massacre: ‘You shouldn’t have that kind of power’

Country music star Eric Church blamed the National Rifle Association for the Las Vegas music festival shooting last year, saying the organization wields too much power in Washington and created the conditions necessary for Stephen Paddock to carry out his horrific attack.

“There are some things we can’t stop,” Mr. Church told Rolling Stone in an interview this week. “Like the disgruntled kid who takes his dad’s shotgun and walks into a high school. But we could have stopped the guy in Vegas.

“I blame the lobbyists. And the biggest in the gun world is the NRA,” he added. “I’m a Second Amendment guy, but I feel like they’ve been a bit of a roadblock. I don’t care who you are — you shouldn’t have that kind of power over elected officials.

“To me, it’s cut-and-dried: The gun-show [loophole] would not exist if it weren’t for the NRA, so at this point in time, if I was an NRA member, I would think I had more of a problem than the solution. I would question myself real hard about what I wanted to be in the next three, four, five years.”

