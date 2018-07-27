Eric Church blames NRA for Vegas massacre: ‘You shouldn’t have that kind of power’

Country music star Eric Church blamed the National Rifle Association for the Las Vegas music festival shooting last year, saying the organization wields too much power in Washington and created the conditions necessary for Stephen Paddock to carry out his horrific attack.
“There are some things we can’t stop,” Mr. Church told Rolling Stone in an interview this week. “Like the disgruntled kid who takes his dad’s shotgun and walks into a high school. But we could have stopped the guy in Vegas.
“I blame the lobbyists. And the biggest in the gun world is the NRA,” he added. “I’m a Second Amendment guy, but I feel like they’ve been a bit of a roadblock. I don’t care who you are — you shouldn’t have that kind of power over elected officials.
“To me, it’s cut-and-dried: The gun-show [loophole] would not exist if it weren’t for the NRA, so at this point in time, if I was an NRA member, I would think I had more of a problem than the solution. I would question myself real hard about what I wanted to be in the next three, four, five years.”
Are People realy that Stupid?
I will stop listing to his music or buying any of the CDs..
Yes they are unfortunately. And since the ONLY 2 country singers i will listen to are Shania Twain and Carry underwood, i already don’t listen to this moron’s music..
BUT note, not one of these cowards, are puttnig the blame WHERE IT SHOULD BE.. ON THE Bumbling idiots in the FBI..
So much for him. Deleted all songs, and won’t listen again. Idiot.
Eric who? Another idjit blaming the NRA for something they aren’t even remotely connected with. That’s like blaming Trump for global warming. Uh, maybe the left has already done that and I just didn’t hear about it.
I think the left is working on a way to blame Trump and the NRA for WWI and there will be a number of people at the bottom of the food chain who will believe it.
Eric is right. I hear that the NRA abruptly stopped giving their Massacre courses nation wide.
Freedom guarantees that the stupid will make themselves known.
“I’m a Second Amendment guy, but…”
Nothing intelligent could follow these words. Either you support the 2nd Amendment or you don’t. Should all citizens have the unfettered right to bear arms or not? When this was written, the FF’s meant military-grade weapons, not just defensive, not just for hunting. They actively celebrated their guns. They loved firearms. We should too.
Let’s see if there’s any intelligence here.
“I’m a Second Amendment guy, but I feel like they’ve been a bit of a roadblock. I don’t care who you are — you shouldn’t have that kind of power over elected officials.”
Didn’t think so. No intelligence detected. He’s saying we shouldn’t have a firepower advantage over elected officials. This implies that the elected officials should have such power over us. And of course he’s wrong.
The govt is supposed to be the servant of the People, not the master. Here’s the hierarchy established by the FF’s when creating our nation.
God
We The People
State
Federal
Any other concept of this hierarchy is just plain wrong. Get this concept working right and 99% of our problems disappear overnight.
“The gun-show [loophole] would not exist if it weren’t for the NRA”
Good thing the loophole doesn’t actually exist then. All these hand wringing leftists can’t cite what law, other than confiscation, should be passed and *poof* all the gun violence will go away. Any law passed doesn’t stop those who are intent upon breaking the law.
No matter how many times i ask “what loophole” of these leftists, not one can actually show me one..
There is even less evidence linking the Las Vegas shooter to the NRA than that associating any previous shooters to that organization. There is none in any of these shooting incidences, but we have been told almost nothing about the Las Vegas massacre and what has been said has been shown to be lies. The most parsimonious explanation is that Paddock was the arms dealer who ran guns into Libya for The Mongrel and The Drunken Lesbian Witch and thereby precipitated the Benghazi Massacre. He was then hired by the Obammunists to carry out a horrendous act of “gun murder” that could be linked somehow to the President and the deplorables and that would make the American people clamor to be disarmed. He had been promised that he could escape and join his girlfriend and the Obongo money in Manila, but was double-crossed and killed by the Las Vegas democrat machine.
This guy is a moron who has listened to too many crying Dems. First, if he was a member of the NRA, which he says he is not, then he would know that the NRA represents the rights of ALL gun owners, members or not. Secondly the NRA advocates for gun safety and enforcement of present gun laws. And last the shooter in Vegas purchased all his weapons LEGALLY, so the loop holes being cried about didn’t come into play.
Add to that, the NRA encourages and even holds GUN SAFETY TRAINING courses for kids..
Say goodbye to your country music career, Eric. Remember the Dixie Chicks? They forgot who comprised their fan base, too.
Yup. He’s over. This is just another version of the “Bitter deplorables clinging to their guns and Bibles” speech.
Say hi to the Dixie Chicks when you get to Oblivion, Montana. They’re the ones living in the yurt.
liberals don’t last long in the country music business. He is about to find this out.
Eric is wrong in that the guy would use anything he wanted such as a regular rifle or handgun or even tossed dynamite!
Yep Sure NUFF the NRA did it, Obviously the shooter guy wasn’t Mentally ill.
The hotel staff didn’t notice a thing with all the baggage and the police spent way to long entering the room to take him out. Had no idea that Eric Church was so smart he got it all figured out.Where did he get his GED.???
Shut up and sing!
Better yet. JUST SHUT UP..
did he stop to think how many supporters of his music are NRA members? I suspect there will be huge drop in his record sales & concert attendance! God bless NRA! I’m not NRA member. I do appreciate all they done! I do support right of Americans to own guns to protect themselves, their families & friends! God bless America!
More likely, no he didn’t stop to think about how many of his fans are NRA members..
In the immortal words of Forrest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does.” Kiss those fat paychecks buh-bye, Eric.
Don’t know what gun show loophole Eric is talking about. Please don’t lie and say you are a Second Amendment guy. If you were you would know that there is no gun show loophole. I have never been to a gun show ANYWHERE that didn’t run a background check for a firearm purchase. That is an anti-gun lie. The NRA had nothing to do with the Las Vegas shooting. The people who looked the other way while this guy was moving an armory into their hotel hold some responsibility; but ultimate responsibility lies with the shooter himself. Funny how this investigation ahs been squashed. Maybe it is because this was a leftist loon trying to use any means necessary to see the rest of us disarmed?
Just like the investigation into possible issues with the vote, when Jill Stein asked a court, seemed to stop and disappear, once hundreds of voting irregularities were found….
Eric Church seems to be an individual long on talking points…and short on facts–which seldom slows down those with strong opinions.
I wish that there was a requirement for every gun law…that it be mandatory that the proposed law demonstrate that it would have effectively precluded the awful tragedy that prompted it.
Mr. Church, of the last two-decades, which mass-murderer would have been prevented from buying a gun, had the “gun-show loop-hole,” been passed into law back in 1960?
The answer of course is none.
I point this out as you specifically site the tragedy in Las Vegas as to why the NRA is at fault.
Actually, while Stephen Paddock may have, at some point in his life purchased a gun from a non-FFL seller; no gun used by Paddock in the Las Vegas shooting was documented as having been purchased from either a private seller or at a gun show.
So, now that you know that the NRA lobby and the “gun-show loop-hole” weren’t responsible for the Las Vegas shootings…does this mean you will withdraw your complaint about the NRA; or, simply go looking for a different reasons & arguments as to how the evil and all-powerful NRA and the 2nd Amendment are somehow at fault?
Just saying…
Church is another mindless fool, drooling at the mouth.
“Sorry for the confusion everyone out there in I heart USA country. I meant the NBA.”
Fake Country Feller
I guess because Eric says so, it has to be fact. Eric Church can you point to any evidence that the NRA, which is merely an organization of 2nd Amendment like minded citizens, has anything to do with shootings of people. I challenge you to show where NRA members have been the problem. It’s the intolerant left that seems to be the problem, you know, the same ones that are anti NRA!
I wonder, is Eric Church really that stupid. Or is this the only wat he can get his name out in the public arena. Or hopefully he just got some really bad dope and after he uses it up he will return to the sane world.
And if it is bad dope—— Mr. Church get a new dope dealer, your mind is starting to fry.
ANOTHER CAREER BITES THE DUST!