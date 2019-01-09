Loading posts...
Episode 2 – Donald Trump vs. The Walking Dead

President Trump takes on the Walking Dead as he makes his pitch for a border wall. Please keep putting Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on TV! Plus, we have the ongoing antics of Sheila Jackson Lee and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Welcome to the first episode of the 13-Minute News Hour. This show will contain a combination of news, culture, tech, and movies… all the things that interest me and hopefully interest you as well. (13-minute run time is approximate) 🙂

