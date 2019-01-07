Episode 1 – The Dems are in the House

The Democrats are back in control of the House of Representatives, and not only is their language obscene, but their agenda is mind blowing. The government shutdown continues over the border wall, while Nancy Pelosi and others continue to ignore the crucial facts regarding what’s actually happening at our southern border. In our Movie Monday segment, we’ll take a look at the movie Escape Room.
Welcome to the first episode of the 13-Minute News Hour. This show will contain a combination of news, culture, tech, and movies… all the things that interest me and hopefully interest you as well. (13-minute run time is approximate) 🙂
Many of them are the result of socio-political “change” that metastasized from (former) Soviet Union and vicinity.
By the way, the vulgar language and disrespect to the laws of the Republic are characteristic of a large section of Democrat base. The party represents, among others, the worst segments of the American society. It is ridiculous that they call us, normal Americans, a “basket of deplorables”. It’s pure projection on their part.
Amen!
Well said! Well said indeed!
Unsustainable? How about today’s corporate-dominated (financially, politically, other ways), rigid-insurance-business-ruled America? Pelosi needs “education”? A wall solves all these problems? If #45 gets his way, see you in 2025, and there STILL won’t be a completed wall. AND Americans would be on the hook for another $30bil. in absurd overruns. Your questionable data is showing….. oh, and let’s calculate that ALL criminals and terrorists are waiting to border-jump in Mexico. Your premises are ridiculous, and you’re looking at 16th century solutions to 21st century problems.
Who has ever claimed a wall solves “all problems”? It is but one aspect of national security which needs to be put in place.
It does not go unnoticed that you communist liberals apply a standard which says that anything which those on the right supports, must work at a level of absolute flawless perfection from the minute it is implemented and forever forward…..while you communist liberals make every excuse in the book and always blame someone or something else when your plans fail miserably….and will always demand more time and money be thrown at something, regardless of how apparent it is that it does not work.
Beyond that, a lot of you communists seem to think those “16th century solutions” are pretty good for your own protection. Many of the communist elite in this nation have no problem living in gated communities, have houses surrounded by walls, and armed security 24/7. They are also many of the most wealthy in this nation who have benefited from the system we have in this country….but still wish to see it be destroyed for the sake of their own power.
And their only answer to data and facts are fantastically absurd generalized objections. Like ignoring the actual alarmingly high numbers of illegal criminals going through the system (after capture for their crimes) and ridiculously suggesting that it is paramount to lumping all immigrants in the criminal group.
Another example is insisting that “illegal” aliens means all immigrants. It is a vain attempt to muddy the logic. Young voters fall for it because they are trained to not think.
AND….the Common “wealth” in America has been reduced to discretionary spending on the part of generous 1%ers who couldn’t possibly spend the amounts of money they accumulate at the expense of the other 99%. 70% tax rate? Ever AFTER that, too many “rich” people will STILL have too much, far more than the bottom folk. I propose taxing ASSETS at 70% as well, not just income, because too many wealthy can find too many ways to reduce their $10mil. annual income to pocket change by abusing the tax code.
How much in your estimation is too much wealth for a person or family to create? Why should I be concerned about how much money my neighbor earns conducting his own business?
Why should we even consider giving the government the final word in how high our goals can be?
You obviously know nothing about how wealth is created. The purpose of taxes is to fund the legitimate Constitutional functions of government. Nothing else.
The tax code does not exist to make everything equal among the population in society, nor to control or modify their behaviors in ways which the government deems to be acceptable.
I do NOT exist to serve “the state”. I am NOT the personal ATM for the rancid Federal Government. I do not sit around wringing my hands and fretting over how much someone else has, or worrying whether the putrid Federal Government is confiscating enough of the resources of someone who legally earned what they have. I do NOT want America to be just another cog in the globalist / communist world wheel. Most importantly: America is NOT the Federal Government. Let me repeat that: America is NOT the Federal Government!