Episode 1 – The Dems are in the House

The Democrats are back in control of the House of Representatives, and not only is their language obscene, but their agenda is mind blowing. The government shutdown continues over the border wall, while Nancy Pelosi and others continue to ignore the crucial facts regarding what’s actually happening at our southern border. In our Movie Monday segment, we’ll take a look at the movie Escape Room.

—

Welcome to the first episode of the 13-Minute News Hour. This show will contain a combination of news, culture, tech, and movies… all the things that interest me and hopefully interest you as well. (13-minute run time is approximate) 🙂

