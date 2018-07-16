Episcopal Church: all same-sex couples can marry in their home churches

The Episcopal Church removed restrictions on same-sex marriage, a move that allows all couples to wed where they worship, even if their bishop disapproves.
The action came out of discussions at the General Convention, which wrapped up its triennial meeting in Austin, Texas, Friday.
Same-sex couples are already allowed to marry across most Episcopal Churches in the United States, but a few U.S. dioceses had not permitted religious wedding ceremonies for this type union.
Friday’s decision overrides previous decisions by local dioceses to not allow the liturgies, which currently includes eight of the of the nation’s 101 Episcopal dioceses — Albany, N.Y.; Central Florida; Dallas; Florida; North Dakota; Springfield, Ill.; Tennessee; and the Virgin Islands.
No one spoke against the resolution during a short debate by the House of Deputies, the news service affiliated with the Episcopal Church said.
The Rev. Scot McComas, the convention’s Fort Worth deputy, had told his colleagues if they passed the resolution they would be acting as pastors to all the people of the Episcopal Church, adding, “For 40 years our LGBT brothers and sisters have been at the back of the bus and, every so often, they are invited to move forward one row at a time.”
The resolution, while being designed to allow same-sex couples to be married in the church, also does not alienate traditionalists.
Dallas Bishop George Sumner told The Dallas Morning News if the circumstance should arise in his diocese, he would reach out to a neighboring bishop to oversee the ceremony, something that is allowed under the resolution.
“We’re probably more traditional than other dioceses in the Episcopal Church,” Sumner said. “The convention has given us a space to do that.”
Bishop John Bauerschmidt, Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee, also believes that marriage is between a man and a woman.
Bauerschmidt on Saturday said in an email to the Tennessean, “there is much to work out..”
“It also preserves the ministry of bishops as chief pastors and teachers in our dioceses,” Bauerschmidt said. “We will be working out what it means for our diocese with clergy and congregations in the coming days.”
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
These Methodists are Ministers and Bishops all right. They are Ministers and Bishops for the Devil / Satan!
“The Episcopal Church removed restrictions on same-sex marriage, a move that allows all couples to wed where they worship,”
“where they worship? A Church is a house of worship. ?? Who or what are they worshipping in their church??
How can one say they worship GOD and at the same time support, engage in, perform an action that is clearly an abomination according to the Word Of GOD, the Bible?
Where they worship, appears to be a church of the evil one.
One is free to worship whatever they please. Although all things are permissible, all things are NOT beneficial.
I keep feeling, if god DOES wish to make us believe he’s still there, WHY HE Doesn’t do something.. Like maybe, sending a blue bolt from heaven, to strike down Heathens like this so called church..
This is no longer a church, they are a social club and need to rename themselves. They have rejected the Word of God and the penalty for that will be eternal. By allowing the delusion that same-sex is valid they condemn these people to Hell.
We can all join in pretending but homosexual marriage is not marriage.
It serves no purpose other than to make people who are abnormal feel normal
That is the sad truth they do not want to hear and are willing to silence anyone for saying it.
It is a lie and we are all suppose to believe it
And churches which preach it are without the truth and have no part in the body of Christ
And so the Episcopal church, which in earlier days was so large and powerful, will continue its membership decline. It’s earned it.
Hopefully, it declines to nothing but the queers.