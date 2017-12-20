EPA chief Pruitt criticized for spending $9,000 to sweep office for bugs, install biometric locks

Already under fire for spending $25,000 on a soundproof phone booth, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt also reportedly spent $9,000 to sweep his Washington office for bugs and to install biometric locks.
Citing sources at the agency, the Associated Press reported the expenditures Tuesday afternoon.
In April, the EPA spent about $3,000 on a sweep of Mr. Pruitt’s office for hidden listening devices. The agency also spent nearly $6,000 to install biometric locks that can be opened by fingerprint.
The news comes as critics have pounced on the administrator — who served as the attorney general of Oklahoma before joining the Trump administration — for taking the unprecedented step of installing a soundproof phone booth in his office.
EPA officials defended the purchases, saying Mr. Pruitt has faced more threats than any of his predecessors.
“Administrator Pruitt has received an unprecedented amount of threats against him and while The Associated Press attempts to trivialize his safety, there is nothing nefarious about security decisions made by EPA’s protective service detail,” EPA spokesperson Jahan Wilcox told the outlet.
The soundproof phone booth is the only questionable thing unless you have a dedicated encrypted line.
The rest of the security measure are to be expected for high ranking government officials. Because he’s a conservative the AP thinks should be protected by a 2 dollar Schlage.
$9k? Really? Mrs Clinton spent that on a two hour airplane ride as Secretary of State for booze and never accounted for spending $6 billion. These must be the same people that thought that Lt. Col. North spent too much keeping his kids and wife safe from threats by Sandinistas. It is about time that the slimy swamp critters who have been fired can’t get back in to leak lies.
I’m sure obama’s people spent that much and more but we never heard about it!
Only, the dems spent many times that to INSTALL the listening devices in all the department and agency offices after the election. It’s been proven that they obtained a FISA warrant and “tapped Trump’s wires” inside Trump Tower. Why does anyone think that during the time period between the election and several weeks after the inauguration, Trump held his most sensitive meetings at properties he and his businesses controlled. All the DC government offices were compromised by Obama & Hillary’s syncopates and it took weeks to sweep them and remove all the devices.
And Obama spent nearly $100 million jetting all over the world apologizing for America and bowing to Saudi princes.
Let’s not forget how much Michelle spent on taking her family to all sorts of foreign places – on the taxpayer dime.
Obviously, I’m missing something that the rocket scientists at the AP are seeing. $9K is nothing. If he spent $100 on something they would still complain? Given that the DOJ, FBI, FEC, AND *IRS* are all crooked, Pruitt would have to be incompetent to not suspect Obama supporters in the EPA and act accordingly. We are literally at war with the left. Only a fool would ignore his own safety.