Entitled brat? Smollett now demands apology! Plus, don’t make fun of the Green New Deal

After staging a hate crime hoax, Jussie Smollett and his legal team now demand an apology from Chicago’s mayor. Think about that for a second. Also, Kim Foxx, the state’s attorney with ties to Michelle Obama, who said she recused herself from the case was actually joking when she said that. Plus, MSNBC is upset at people who make fun of the Green New Deal.

Jussie Smollett is free, but the city of Chicago wants payback. In fact, the city is asking for $130,000 to cover the expenses of investigating this hate crime hoax. But what does Smollett do? His team is asking for an apology. Seriously? What a perfect example of what is wrong with society.

Also in today’s show, we look at the fact that nothing drives the left more crazy than if you make fun of the Green New Deal. It’s hilarious how seriously they take this nonsense. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings